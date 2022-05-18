U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

Celebrate 10 Years of Connecting Like Minded People Through Outdoor Adventures

·1 min read

BOSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUP YO Adventures is celebrating 10 beautiful years filled with connecting like-minded people through outdoor adventure experiences and inspiring people to get outside. Their mission was founded on the belief that the world is too big and beautiful to remain unexplored and that nature has magical healing powers that can be unlocked by simply going outside. What started as a simple way to get people into the outdoors through paddleboard yoga has quickly evolved and expanded to a lifestyle choice for many.

Over the 10 years, SUP YO Adventures has expanded to offer a variety of outdoor activities:

Paddleboard Yoga: A founding activity that is a favorite amongst adults and kids alike. Yoga on a paddleboard enhances the yoga workout due to the extra balance required by being on the water. The tranquility of floating combines nicely with the meditative nature of yoga.

Paddleboarding: SUP YO takes this exciting nature experience to the next level with their full moon and sunset paddles and leisure exploration paddles around Boston Harbor.

Wilderness Retreats: A variety of intimate wilderness retreats allow groups and individuals to take a step away from the hustle and bustle of society. Get grounded and become one with nature with these affordable, accessible wilderness adventures. Currently, retreats are offered throughout New England in the White Mountains of NH, and in Maine and Vermont.

Adventure Travel: SUP YO Adventures offers international adventure travel for groups of 14 that are affordable, accessible, and inspiring. Participants are able to step outside their comfort zones for a journey of a lifetime, immersing themselves in the local culture and history, connecting with nature, others, and themselves. On these retreats, most individuals arrive as strangers and leave as lifelong friends. To date, retreats have been offered in Greece, Croatia, Iceland, Mexico, The Galapagos Islands, Patagonia, Peru, Africa & Italy.

Hiking Excursions: What is a better way to get grounded and connect with nature than a scenic hike? SUP YO Adventures will guide you through the pristine forests of the Mount Washington Valley, including a mountain top yoga class. Enjoy a day in the wilderness, experiencing yoga at its fullest by practicing in and becoming one with nature.

With transformative paddleboard yoga, hikes, retreats, and other outdoor escapes, SUP YO exists to inspire others to step outside of their comfort zones, challenge themselves in mind, body, and spirit, and discover their truest selves. Adventure is out there!

Contact:
Jana Olenio-Grgurovic
336594@email4pr.com
978-361-5394

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-10-years-of-connecting-like-minded-people-through-outdoor-adventures-301550424.html

SOURCE SUP YO Adventures

