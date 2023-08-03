To celebrate 15th anniversary, Savannah marketing maven sets up entrepreneurship grant

Sometimes the best gifts come from the heart, especially when that heart is full of compassion. With big dreams and an even bigger love for helping others, Cecilia Russo Turner has built a successful career in public relations and marketing as CEO and Founder of Cecilia Russo Marketing. Now, as the firm approaches its 15th anniversary, Russo Turner has big plans to help kickstart a few small businesses here in Georgia.

“I've been fortunate to have a prosperous career in PR and marketing, and I've had the privilege to help many people achieve their goals. As I reflected on my 15th year in the industry, I realized the importance of paying it forward to support those embarking on their own entrepreneurial ventures,” Russo Turner said. “I want to empower individuals who are starting out or realizing their dreams by providing them with additional resources to help them succeed.”

This empowerment comes in the form of three $5,000 Cecilia Russo Entrepreneurship Grants, a nod to the amount Russo Turner received from her first client. As the Savannah-based firm enters its next chapter, the CEO hopes these grants will help awardees establish sustainable growth that benefits the local community.

Russo Turner faces fears, takes the plunge

While the grants are a new addition, the spirit behind them has been alive in Russo Turner’s heart since the beginning.

Russo Turner has an innate drive to help others, a gift from an entrepreneurial family that taught her the importance of passion, hard work and community. That foundation motivated Russo Turner to find a career that combined her education and skills with a love for storytelling. While this led to several rich and rewarding roles, Russo Turner aspired to do more.

“I yearned for something that would push my boundaries, allowing me to harness my creativity and problem-solving abilities in a truly impactful manner,” Russo Turner said.

Soon Russo Turner started to consider making big changes that would put her life on a new path. While starting her own small business was an exciting prospect, it was not without its challenges.

“Starting a new career in marketing brought about feelings of fear and self-doubt. The fear of failure, the fear of not measuring up and the fear of not making a difference were all present. However, I recognized that unless I took the plunge, I would never discover my true potential,” Russo Turner said.

Russo Turner overcame those initial fears by taking each challenge one step at a time, starting with that first leap of faith. In an act of undeniable bravery, Russo Turner jumped in headfirst, leaving her steady job to work in publicity and event planning for Tour de Georgia in 2008. As her experience grew, so did her confidence. As the years passed, those steps got a little bolder, creating positive change in Savannah and beyond.

'No grit, no pearl'

Those changes paved the way for many impactful projects and accolades, and her indomitable perseverance underscored every step along the way.

“My personal mantra is ‘No Grit, No Pearl,’” Russo Turner said. “In the face of challenges, grit is what sets apart the ordinary from the extraordinary. It reveals your tenacity and adaptiveness as you push past your comfort zone. With grit, you embrace creative solutions that arise from overcoming once unimaginable obstacles.”

Much of her success came from grit and a keen entrepreneurial spirit, but her philanthropic heart is vital to her wide-reaching impact. During her career, Russo Turner has served as a fundraising consultant and advisor for organizations such as Susan G. Komen Savannah Race for the Cure, Leadership Southeast Georgia, SAFE Shelter, Inc. and many more. The most recent of these projects is Russo Turner’s role as the 2021-2022 Annual Campaign Chair for the United Way of the Coastal Empire, where she and many other volunteers helped raise a record-breaking $13.1 million. This money impacted more than 206,000 lives, but it also serves as a reminder of our individual roles in uplifting one another.

“Witnessing the many individuals in our four-county community facing hardships in fulfilling basic needs fueled my determination to inspire everyone to contribute in any way they can,” Russo Turner said.

This community-focused spirit spirit is the driving force behind Cecilia Russo Marketing. As she looks back on a fruitful career, Russo Turner is excited to give back to others and celebrate the relationships that drive her forward in every venture.

“I'm truly motivated by the chance to connect with individuals and understand their unique experiences. I enjoy learning about their lives, and I am inspired by their stories. It is a privilege for me to contribute to their journey, and I strive to support their achievements in any way possible,” Russo Turner said.

In addition to the grants, Russo Turner presents an invaluable gift in her advice to small business owners. She encourages all applicants to lead by example as they embrace bravery, calculated risks, humility and hard work in everything they do. These qualities create not only successful businesses but a healthy community overall.

“I believe small businesses are vital for the continued growth and prosperity of Savannah. They play a crucial role in creating employment opportunities, actively engaging with the community, bolstering local economies and promoting innovation,” Russo Turner said. “Moreover, small businesses contribute to the vibrant and unique character of our beautiful city.”

Grit and determination helped Russo Turner build her legacy, but compassion and connection helped it thrive. Now she extends the gift of goodwill, helping small business owners in Georgia get through the rough-and-tumble grit that comes before the glistening pearl.

Nominations for the Cecilia Russo Entrepreneurship Grants may be submitted online by Oct. 1. A panel will select and announce three awardees during National Entrepreneurship Month in November. For more information, call 912-665-0005 or visit ceciliarussomarketing.com.

