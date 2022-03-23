U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.70
    +5.43 (+4.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.20
    +25.70 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.42 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0940
    +0.2780 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,289.04
    -173.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.51
    +5.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Celebrate California Wine's Sustainability Leadership During "Down to Earth" Month in April

·3 min read

80% of the state's wine is made in certified sustainable wineries; discover experiences, events and offers from grapes to glass at wineries throughout California

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April is California wine's Down to Earth Month, an annual celebration of the wine community's commitment to protecting and enhancing the land, regions and wine industry for future generations. Senators Bill Dodd and Mike McGuire and Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry introduced a state Senate concurrent resolution (SCR 88) declaring the designation each April going forward.

Celebrate California wine&#x002019;s sustainability leadership during the 11th annual &#x00201c;Down to Earth&#x00201d; month in April.
Celebrate California wine’s sustainability leadership during the 11th annual “Down to Earth” month in April.

The California wine industry is a world leader in sustainable winegrowing:

  • 80% of California wine (255 million cases) is made in 178 certified sustainable wineries.

  • 55% of California's vineyard acreage is certified sustainable.

While sustainable practices may include elements of organic, Biodynamic® and regenerative farming, sustainability is broad in scope, encompassing energy and water efficiency, employee relations, community engagement and more.

"As the fourth largest wine-producing region, California has the most comprehensive and widely adopted sustainability programs in the world," said Robert P. Koch, president and CEO of Wine Institute. "April is the perfect time to support our member wineries across California, whether by visiting to taste and learn in-person or virtually."

All month long, wineries and regional associations across California will highlight their sustainable farming, winemaking and business practices through a variety of fun and engaging events and activities, from wine tastings to vineyard hikes to behind-the-scenes sustainability tours. Many California wineries host outdoor activities — including active and wellness-oriented offerings — that encourage visitors to explore their beautiful, sustainably farmed winery estates.

There's an array of Down to Earth Month winery events and offers to enjoy; see some examples below and the full list at the Discover California Wines' website.

North Coast
April 1-30: Celebrate Earth Month Discount
Visitors who bring their used wine corks to the tasting room at BARRA of Mendocino in Redwood Valley will receive a free sunflower seed pack and a 10% discount on regular-priced wines.

Central Coast
April 1-30: "Get Down to Earth with Us" Tasting
All month long at Austin Hope and Treana Tasting Cellar in Paso Robles, take a deep dive into how the estate's soils impact what's in the glass.

Sierra Foothills
April 22-24: El Dorado Passport to the Great Out There
Your passport provides access to more than 25 participating wineries across El Dorado County, with many producers committed to sustainable growing and winemaking practices.

Southern California
April 2-30: Ponte Vineyard Estate Tour
Board a 10-passenger electric bus and tour the 310-acre ranch at Ponte Family Estate Winery in Temecula. See how Ponte grows and makes its certified sustainable wines.

Inland Valleys
April 2: Lodi Wine Festival
The Lodi Wine Festival features wine tasting from up to 40 wineries, many committed to sustainability and certified through LODI RULES, pouring over 200 varieties.

Download images & documents here.

About Wine Institute
Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy group of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. The organization works to enhance the economic and environmental health of the state through its leadership in sustainable winegrowing and by showcasing California's wine regions as ideal destinations for food and wine travelers to the state. To learn more about California wines, visit DiscoverCaliforniaWines.

Wine Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wine Institute)
Wine Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wine Institute)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-california-wines-sustainability-leadership-during-down-to-earth-month-in-april-301509371.html

SOURCE Wine Institute

