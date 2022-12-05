U.S. markets closed

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Celebrate a Day of Health and Wellness and Family Fun in Orlando with ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

·3 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and the Hispanic Federation will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Orlando. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. Walkaround Rosita from Sesame Street® will be on hand to greet kids and families, while free Sesame Street in Communities resources are distributed. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

(PRNewsfoto/National Alliance for Hispanic Health)
(PRNewsfoto/National Alliance for Hispanic Health)

"Despite enormous advances in medicine, underserved communities have little or no access to health care, and today our purpose is to bridge that gap. We are happy to be able to join forces with committed organizations and members of our community to offer not only an event that unites the family but promotes health and prevention. A healthy community is a community that progresses," said Laudi Campo, State Director of Hispanic Federation, Florida.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide our CLINITEST® Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test to the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Orlando," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation.

"It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings, given the millions of important screenings that were missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "We also celebrate the 16th year of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Orlando with the Hispanic Federation as well all the efforts to support individuals and families have the best health possible."

What:  ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

  • Free Health Screenings: HIV/STI, COVID-19 vaccines, dental screenings for children, shingles vaccines, flu vaccines

  • Fitness: Zumba

  • Healthy snacks: produce giveaway and nutrition education

  • Family fun: Live music, raffles and much more!

Where: Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Dr #2931, Orlando, FL 32807
When:  Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm
Cost:   FREE!

To find a ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®  event in your city, please visit www.healthyamericas.org/get-up-get-moving.

 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-a-day-of-health-and-wellness-and-family-fun-in-orlando-with-vive-tu-vida-get-up-get-moving-301695155.html

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

