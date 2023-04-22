Celebrate Earth Day with secondhand finds from lululemon's Like New program

Shop lululemon's Like New range for Earth Day.

Earth Day is a perfect time to invest in sustainable clothing options, whether that means shopping sustainable fabrics or shopping secondhand. If you've been on the lookout for workout gear, especially as we move into spring, you can check out lululemon's Like New catalog.

The Like New program takes returned, gently used, "good as new" lululemon products and prepares them for resale. 100% of the profits from Like New sales go toward lessening lululemon's overall environmental impact—if yearly Like New profits don't exceed 2% of the overall profits, the higher number goes toward sustainability.

The Like New selection includes seasonal and classic lululemon styles depending on inventory, all of which are marked down from their typical prices. Sizing and colorways also depend on inventory, though most products listed have a wide range.

You can also donate gently used lululemon clothes of yours that you no longer wear through Like New. The terms are laid out on the Trade-In page, but when you trade in your clothes you'll get a store credit you can use on lululemon's site.

We've rounded up some of the clothes, shoes and workout-wear availab through Like New so you have somewhere to start.

Shop lululemon Like New

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: lululemon Earth Day: Shop Like New athletic clothes