U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.41
    +7.69 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,336.98
    +22.31 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,481.18
    +47.35 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.10
    -12.26 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.23
    -1.70 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4300
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,610.89
    +4,116.99 (+8.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.38
    +57.28 (+4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Celebrate Energy Efficiency Day with savings tools, simple tips from Georgia Power this fall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company offers tips, programs for renters and homeowners to save money, energy

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power invites customers to mark Energy Efficiency Day today, by taking advantage of simple tips and free tools to make small changes around their home that can deliver big savings during the colder months ahead.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)
Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

Energy Efficiency Day tips to consider whether you own or rent your home include:

  • Let the Sun Shine In – Keeping the blinds and shades open during the day is a no-cost way to naturally heat your home. Close them at night to reduce the chill you may feel from cold windows.

  • Let it Flow – Heating and cooling accounts for as much as 50 percent of a home's typical winter energy usage. Maximize the efficiency of your units ahead of cold weather by changing the filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters.

  • Thinking Thermostats – Install a smart programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the home's temperature settings when you are away from the house and save up to $100 a year in energy costs.

  • Caulk & Strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use

  • It's Great to Insulate – Keep heat where it belongs with proper insulation in attics and walls to help save energy 24/7.

Georgia Power also offers several energy efficiency programs that residential customers can take advantage of to improve the efficiency of their homes to better manage energy usage and power bills.

While some of the programs offer no-cost tools and resources or rebates to any customers, others are tailored to income-qualified customers, and even provide no-cost home improvements to improve comfort and efficiency year-round for customers least able to afford efficiency upgrades:

  • Conduct a free, online energy checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

  • Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) – The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.

  • Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) – The Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HEEAP.

  • Lighting Program – Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime.

  • Recycle Your Refrigerator with Georgia Power – By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. In addition, through Georgia Power's program, customers can earn $35 and have their working, secondary refrigerator picked up for free.

Georgia Power Marketplace
Georgia Power offers a full suite of energy efficient options for your home on our Marketplace. You'll find easy access to products to help make your home more energy efficient and connected. The company brings together popular products, including the latest in smart thermostats, LEDs and devices such as smart speakers, smoke alarms, advanced power strips, water-saving devices and air purifiers to a single convenient online portal on www.GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-energy-efficiency-day-with-savings-tools-simple-tips-from-georgia-power-this-fall-301394475.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

Recommended Stories

  • Dam disasters were wake up call for Brazil's Vale, CEO says

    After two deadly dam disasters that made Vale SA a pariah of the global green movement, Brazil's largest mining company is striving to put the environment and climate at the heart of its business, Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo told Reuters. Bartolomeo, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference, said the disasters - which killed nearly 300 people and caused huge environmental damage in Brazil - were a wake up call that forced the company to think differently. Beyond improving safety, it helped Vale reconsider its wider role too, according to Bartolomeo.

  • GM, General Electric agree to develop rare earth materials used in EV manufacturing

    In yet another sign that automakers are determined to get ahead of the supply chain curve, General Motors said Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with General Electric for the supply of rare earth materials, the kind used to manufacture electric vehicles and clean energy equipment. The nonbinding agreement is with GE’s clean energy arm, GE Renewable Energy.

  • Plug Power Dives Deeper Into Hydrogen Technology Production

    Hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power and South Korea's SK E&S are going to make equipment for the coming hydrogen economy in Asia

  • SunPower Deal Shows Why There’s No Amazon.com of Solar Energy

    SunPower is narrowing its focus to selling and leasing solar power systems to the residential market.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meet the visionaries turning Cardano green

    The Cardano Conference delivered a lot of insight into IOHK and Charles Hoskinson’s plans for the future, but it also showcased that Cardano is a blockchain for social good with the launch of the #CardanoForest project.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces Net-Zero Goals and 2021 ESG Report

    Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("Algonquin" or the "Company") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced its commitment to a net-zero by 2050 target. This target is rooted in Algonquin's purpose of sustaining energy and water for life and is a reflection of the Company's track record of being a leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Concurrently, Algonquin is releasing its 2021 ESG Report, which details Algonquin's progress with respect to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") m

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

    Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.

  • Amplify Took Three Hours to Halt California Pipeline Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- Driller Amplify Energy Corp. took more than three hours to halt California’s worst oil spill in almost three decades, according to a government report. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFollowing a low-pressure alarm around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 from its San Pedro Bay Pipeli

  • Move over, Tesla: Meet the Dayton startup looking to disrupt the energy storage industry

    Ten years ago, Yuxing Wang thought solid-state technology might eventually shape the battery of the future. Today, he says it's not a question of if, but when.

  • Oil Drops as U.S. Inventories Rise and Russia Eases Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude supplies and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a growing global natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeFutures in New York sli

  • Chemical Giant Dow Urges U.S. to Follow Canada’s Lead on Carbon Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- Dow Inc. urged the U.S. to follow Canada in offering industrial companies larger incentives to reduce carbon emissions after announcing plans to build the world’s first net-zero ethylene cracker in Alberta. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s G

  • 'Tesla is not enough': activist firm Engine No. 1 bets on GM as electric vehicles boom

    Tesla alone can't bring about widespread electric vehicles on its own, according to a new white paper by activist investment firm Engine No. 1.

  • Ford EV exec: What made the Memphis Regional Megasite stand out

    While 15 states vied for the $5.6B electric vehicle campus, a Ford executive tells MBJ what differentiated the Memphis Regional Megasite from its competition.

  • GM and GE agree to develop supply chains to support EV production, renewable energy growth

    General Motors Co. and General Electric Co. said Wednesday that they signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to improve supplies of rare earth materials, magnets, copper and electrical steel used in making electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment. The automaker and industrial conglomerate will first focus on creating a North America- and Europe-based supply chain for magnet manufacturing, and will then collaborate on establishing new supply chains for additional materials, such as cop

  • Analyst Report: Dominion Energy, Inc.

    Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with approximately 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 93,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. In 2019, Dominion completed a liquefied natural gas export facility in Maryland and is now beginning a 5.2 GW wind farm 27 miles off the Virginia Beach coast. The wind farm would be one of the largest in the U.S.

  • Watch This Video and See How Deep Oceans Really Go

    Spanish animator and YouTuber MetaBallStudios has made an enlightening video comparing the depths of Earth's oceans and lakes. The post Watch This Video and See How Deep Oceans Really Go appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives: Engaging Employees and Suppliers

    In September 2020, Biogen launched a a 20-year, $250m commitment to eliminate fossil fuel emissions from its operations by 2040 and advance action on the deeply interconnected challenges of climate...

  • Woman fed bears 180 eggs a week — and now she’ll pay for it, Canadian officials say

    Officials said the woman bought “bulk produce” weekly, including 10 cases of apples and 50 pounds of carrots.

  • Exclusive: PureCycle to bring plastic processing plant and jobs to Orlando

    One of Orlando’s newest public companies will open a plastic processing facility in town that’ll create jobs and support the recycling of waste that otherwise clogs landfills and oceans. PureCycle Technologies Inc. will open the plant in Orlando by the middle of next year, Chief Manufacturing Officer Dustin Olson told Orlando Business Journal. The facility will sort and grind used polypropylene plastic before it’s shipped to the company's Georgia and Ohio purification facilities.