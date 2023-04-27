Celebrate Maytag Month and save up to 30% on home appliances for the kitchen and laundry

Save big on home appliances with this Maytag Month deal.

Shopping for appliances can be a real pain most of the time, especially when you see the price tags on some models. Finding the refrigerators, dishwashers and laundry essentials with the best ratings is one thing, getting them for the right price is a whole other headache. Fortunately, May is Maytag Month and it's the perfect time to grab great appliances for better prices at Maytag.

Save 30% on appliances at Maytag

Through Wednesday, May 31, Maytag is offering up to 30% off one Maytag major appliance and an additional $200 prepaid rebate when you purchase three select appliances. The brand's line of kitchen and laundry room devices have ranked highly among the best appliances we've ever tested, so grabbing for them for major price cuts is a great way to ring in the next month. You'll find user-friendly controls and sleek designs with every major appliance available.

For instance, you can make sure your clothes are dry and cozy with the Maytag Smart Top Load electric dryer. Typically listed for $1,149, the 7.4-cubic-foot laundry essential is on sale for 26% off at $849. This particular Maytag model is our favorite dryer for its simple controls, solid drying performance, and decent smart features. The smart features send notifications if a load needs adjusting, when it's finished or diagnostics if something goes wrong.

If you've got a furry friend leaving threads on your clothes and sheets, there's the Maytag Pet Pro Top Load washer. Normally priced at $1,299, this 4.7-cubic-foot appliance is on sale for $999 thanks to a 23% discount. We named the Maytag as one of the best top-load agitator washers we've ever tested (especially for pet owners) thanks to the filter inside the machine's pole agitator that collects pet hair during a wash. That's on top of its solid stain-fighting power, a built-in faucet and a slow-close lid to prevent slams

Maytag Month makes appliance shopping super easy on your budget and your home. Shop today for the best savings on home devices.

Shop appliances at Maytag Month

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Maytag Month: Save up to 30% on home appliances at this special sale