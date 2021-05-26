U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.50
    +14.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    +91.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,708.75
    +52.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.90
    +11.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.92
    -0.15 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.70
    +8.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2240
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.33
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4163
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8910
    +0.1310 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,727.23
    +2,454.82 (+6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,038.48
    +54.75 (+5.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.23
    -18.56 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend With Meat District's New Line Of Tri-Tip

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Memorial Day, Meat District butcher-crafted, premium meats unveils 5 flavor-packed varieties of tri-tip angus beef now available at Safeway, Jewel, Food Lion and Save Mart supermarkets to help consumers kick off summer and grilling season. Tri-Tip lovers can find Meat District's 5 varieties through EatMeatDistrict.com/Product-Locator.

"We're beyond excited to offer Meat District fans more variety with our premium angus beef tri-tip meats," said Meat District's COO Zack Levenson. "Now that we've expanded Meat District offerings to include everything from wings, burgers, pork tenderloin, to our new tri-tip, we want to establish Meat District as a leader in the grilling, barbecuing, and tailgating space with our premium line of meats fit for any occasion."

With 5 flavorful varieties including Rosemary Porcini, Sweet & Smokey, Roasted Chile, Steak House, and the classic Santa Maria Recipe, Meat District's butcher-crafted, premium tri-tips are perfectly marinated with our Executive Chef created recipes. Meat lovers alike will relish over the juiciness and tenderness of the traditional west coast cut of premium beef.

Here are Meat District's recommended preparation tips to ensure your tri-tip comes out as perfect as possible:

  1. PREHEAT: Make sure to give your grill 15-20 minutes to heat up on its high heat setting

  2. GREASE: Brush oil directly onto the meat or the grill.

  3. SEAR: Sear the roast for around 2-3 minutes, flip it and sear the other side for the same amount of time. Tri-tip should be nicely browned.

  4. GRILL: Grill for about 20-25 minutes without opening the grill. Rare is 135 degrees F, Medium rare is 145 degrees F. Use a meat thermometer to check the temperature of the roast.

  5. REST: Remove the tri-tip from the grill and let it sit for 10-15 minutes.

  6. SERVE: After it's rested, slice, serve and enjoy!

In addition to its line of fresh marinated tri-tip, Meat District is also known for its 11 mouth-watering burger varieties including the all new 8oz. "Shaq" beef patty made with Angus Brisket, Chuck & Chort Rib. Meat District offers elevated premium meat products that are always seasoned to perfection and ready to cook.

To learn more about Meat District, visit EatMeatDistrict.com or visit their Instagram page @EatMeatDistrict.

About Meat District
Meat District offers butcher-crafted, premium burgers, party wings, tri-tip, sausages, and more. With chef-inspired recipes and premium ingredients, Meat District unlocks more flavorful choices when it comes to your favorite meats. Produced and packaged locally in Los Angeles, Meat District promises all the quality and flavor without hormones or antibiotics. Meat District products can be found at all major retailers and club stores and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis.

Media Contact
Karey Cavaney
Blaze PR
kcavaney@blazepr.com
(310) 395-5050

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-memorial-day-weekend-with-meat-districts-new-line-of-tri-tip-301299403.html

SOURCE Meat District

Recommended Stories

  • Iran bans cryptocurrency mining for 4 months amid power cuts

    Iran has banned the energy-intensive mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin for nearly 4 months, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, as the country faces major power blackouts in many cities. "The ban on the mining of cryptocurrencies is effective immediately until September 22 ... Some 85% of the current mining in Iran is unlicensed," Rouhani said in a televised speech at a cabinet meeting. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete with each other to solve complex mathematical problems.

  • Exclusive-BlackRock backs 3 dissidents to shake up Exxon board -sources

    (Reuters) -BlackRock, Exxon Mobil Corp's second largest shareholder, is backing several of upstart hedge fund Engine No. 1's candidates to join the company's board, in a blow to the energy giant, according to people familiar with the matter. With the annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, Exxon has been scrambling to win the backing of major institutional investors for its directors in its toughest boardroom battle in recent history. Exxon has faced mounting criticism for its reluctance to invest more in renewable energy and for years of weak financial performance.

  • Stellar Foundation Invests $15M in AirTM to Boost Financial Services in Latin America

    The investment extends the Stellar network's reach into Latin America and aims to improve digital payments across the region.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand followed in the footsteps of Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase next year as central banks begin to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings.Markets seized on the tightening narrative Wednesday, jolting New Zealand bond yields and its currency higher. As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too.New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year.Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases. Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. New Zealand’s short-dated rates, which are most responsive to the bank’s outlook, led the climb as markets baked in higher interest rates.To be sure, this shift is still conditional.RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a press conference after the bank announced its new outlook, Orr stressed that the rate hike forecasts are not until the second half of 2022 and that “who knows where we’ll be by then.”The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory.It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DBS Says Bitcoin Affects Stock Markets, Is ‘No Longer Fringe Asset’

    The study found the correlation with S&P 500 futures rose during big bitcoin moves.

  • Payoneer CEO Scott Galit on Merger with FTAC Olympus, Opportunities Ahead

    Payoneer CEO Scott Galit By Jarrett Banks Payoneer was founded on the basis that technology and the internet were transforming commerce and making it possible for anyone anywhere to build and grow a digital business. In 2020, Payoneer processed over $44 billion in transaction volume for over 5 million customers in over 7,000 unique trade […]

  • US STOCKS-Futures firm as tech stocks rise on lower bond yields

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in mega-cap technology-related stocks as inflation worries ebbed and U.S. bond yields eased for the fourth straight day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended about 1% higher on Monday after Federal Reserve officials maintained that the U.S. central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy will remain in place, pushing the longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields lower. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc added between 0.4% and 1% in premarket trading as the yield on 10-year bond slipped to a fresh two-week low on Tuesday.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • After percolating for days, GameStop and AMC finally break out on big day for meme stocks

    The warning signs have been evident for much of May, and Tuesday finally saw huge surges in Reddit's favorite stocks.

  • Green Finance Hires Political Stars to Protect $30 Trillion Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Carney to Brookfield Asset Management. Brexit architect Nigel Farage to DGB Group. A senior Obama aide to BlackRock Inc.One after another, the high-profile hires came in recent months, and in each case, they were handed some iteration of the same mandate: To help their new employers safeguard and grow their burgeoning green-finance businesses.The sudden rush to embrace political insiders is a powerful sign of just how far responsible investing has come from the eccentric fringes of finance. While business has long been a path into politics and out again, joining a company that plants trees to offset emissions was once a risky career move. Yet so much money -- more than $30 trillion by some counts -- is now tied up in green finance that the industry is successfully wooing an illustrious list of household names and policy wonks to keep lawmakers in London, Brussels and Washington on their side and the good times rolling. Other recruits include Chuka Umunna, Farage’s one-time arch Brexit opponent, and Luciana Berger, another former U.K. parliamentarian.“They’re not hiring these politicians because of their expertise on finance and economics -- they’re hiring them on their expertise on influencing policy, both their connections to people in government and knowledge of how to game the system,” said Simon Youel, head of policy at Positive Money, which campaigns to reform the banking system. “This revolving door is enabling big institutional investors and corporations a disproportionate impact over policy making.”While angst over climate change helped build this cash cow, it’s politics that will determine whether the industry’s next decade sees it ossify or take in trillions more dollars. From the U.S. to China, governments are designing rubrics, drawing up standards and creating regulations to define what counts as “green,” reshaping the landscape for the banks and money managers that dominate this world, and unsurprisingly want to influence the outcome.Bondholders are already wising up to signs that companies are exaggerating or misrepresenting their environmental chops when selling debt, a practice known as greenwashing. Questions are also multiplying around the impact of carbon credits, embraced by corporates to slash their environmental footprint. And the financial-services sector itself has been criticized for funding fossil-fuel producers. With mainstream banks now recruiting well-known faces to promote their brand of green finance, the industry’s feel-good veneer could crack.“Because of the effectiveness of the green-finance agenda, it tends to have more supporters than critics,” said Adrienne Buller, a senior research fellow at the Common Wealth think tank, which focuses on building a sustainable economy and counts former U.K. Labour Party leader Ed Miliband among its directors. “There’s a few people calling out instances of greenwashing, but the response tends to be ‘we need to root out greenwashing so green finance can do its job’ rather than taking a critical look at green finance as a whole.”ESG—as adhering to environmental, social and governance principles is known—is a ''gold rush'' leading policy makers to accelerate companies' disclosure requirements, said Adeline Diab, head of ESG for EMEA at Bloomberg Intelligence. So it’s in the interests of banks and asset managers to get a little political in their hiring, even with the heightened scrutiny applied to such relationships in the wake of former Prime Minister David Cameron’s lobbying for collapsed lender Greensill Capital.While discerning the direct impact of this hiring spree on legislation is fraught with difficulties, the influence of finance and business over green policy is already making some queasy.“We’re seeing a lot more sustainability legislation going into financial regulation today and of course some people are trying to wind that back so it’s not as strong,” said Fiona Reynolds, chief executive officer of the United Nations-backed investor group Principles for Responsible Investment. Change is still happening but “there has to be strong rules in place and transparency,” she said.Read More: A Surge in Ethical Finance Is Making ESG a Hot Item on ResumesThe European Union’s watchdog ruled in November that the European Commission failed to fully consider conflicts of interest when it appointed BlackRock to advise on new sustainable-finance requirements for banks. The firm’s segregation of its advisory arm from its investing unit wasn’t enough to prevent staff from being influenced by the general strategic interests of the company, an ombudsman wrote; BlackRock oversees billions of dollars in green funds as the world’s largest asset manager. The EC pointed to the technical quality of the firm’s pitch to support its choice.And in the U.K., the government is preparing to issue the nation’s first sovereign green bond after a parliamentary push spearheaded by Gareth Davies, the former head of responsible investment at Columbia Threadneedle Investments who’s now a member of Parliament for the ruling Conservative Party. In 2019, the same year Davies was elected, Columbia Threadneedle wrote a letter urging the U.K. government to issue green gilts.“You would expect the level of engagement to be high and I don’t think anyone should apologize for having ongoing discussions about that,” Davies said in an interview. “We recognize the power of the finance sector to solve some of the problems the government is trying to fix. It’s not because we’re trying to get more influence for the financial-services sector.”Green finance’s highest-profile hire to date is Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor and long-time advocate for sustainable investing. He joined Brookfield last year as head of ESG, with CEO Bruce Flatt saying at the time he would be instrumental in expanding the firm’s ESG group because of his strong relationships with sovereign wealth funds and his range of business experience.Carney has since persuaded banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc., to sign a plan to cut emissions, and his work straddles the private and public sectors. He currently serves as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s finance adviser for the COP26 meeting to be held in Glasgow in November, making him an important voice at the United Nations climate talks. And on top of that, he’s a leader of the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, an effort to set up a global trade in carbon offsets for the private sector.A more unlikely convert is Nigel Farage, a skeptic on climate change when leader of the UK Independence Party, who recently joined a Dutch firm involved in carbon offsetting. His role is “to facilitate introductions to politicians and business leaders in the U.K. and around the world,” according to a company press release.“From a PR point of view, he’s a headline machine,” said Selwyn Duijvestijn, chief executive of DGB Group, Farage’s new firm. “Texas oil workers, they don’t listen to Greta Thunberg, but they do need to become aware that we need to do something,” he said in an interview, referring to the teenaged climate activist. “They would rather listen to Nigel Farage than Greta Thunberg.”On the other side of the political spectrum, Chuka Umunna, Farage’s one-time sparring partner during the U.K.’s prolonged withdrawal from the EU, became JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of ESG for EMEA earlier this year. Umunna arrived after a short stint co-heading Edelman’s ESG consultancy following almost a decade in Parliament. A bank memo at the time said he would help clients “successfully navigate the evolving ESG landscape.” Meanwhile, Umunna’s former colleague Luciana Berger is the incoming chair of used-car seller Cazoo’s ESG committee. Cazoo declined to comment beyond an earlier statement.It’s not just a European phenomenon. BlackRock recently replaced one departing White House insider with another. Paul Bodnar, an Obama-era climate-policy aide, is now the firm’s sustainable investing head, taking over from Brian Deese, who returned to politics as President Joe Biden’s National Economic Council chair. The firm has hired more than a dozen alumni from the Obama administration over the years.Where once it was electorally advantageous to take a tough line against bankers, such as in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the finance industry has worked hard to rebrand itself as an agent of change, crucial in the transition to a lower carbon economy. That’s made it easier for politicians, particularly those with more progressive or center-left positions, to join their ranks.There will be no shortage of opportunities in years to come. ESG assets are on track to almost double to $53 trillion by 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. And while banks still earn more from lending to fossil-fuel companies than marketing sustainable bonds, going green has other benefits, not least sating the activist shareholders, regulators and tax collectors pressuring the finance industry to clean up its act.“When policy makers leave for big banks or other investment institutions to take care of ESG, that’s very welcome to the financial sector,” said Kenneth Haar, a researcher at the Corporate Europe Observatory, a Brussels-based public-interest group. “More than anything they need to be seen as institutions which take climate change seriously, and they need a friendly face to sell that idea.”(Adds comment from Bloomberg Intelligence.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging U.S. housing market faces test as people start heading back to offices

    It's still unclear if areas of the U.S. that saw home prices explode during the pandemic will retain their value as more workers return to the office, says JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • How millennials are driving up health insurance costs for everyone else

    A third of the cohort has health issues that reduce quality of life, study shows.