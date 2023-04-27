Celebrate Mother's Day with a Sumptuous Feast at Jia He Restaurant

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Mother's Day with a Sumptuous Feast, in appreciation of all mothers. Menus are available from 1 to 31 May 2023 at Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand for Dine-in and Takeaway.

Jia He Mother's Day Set Menu is available @$588++ for 6 persons and $888++ for 10 persons. Reservations is required. Please visit https://jiahe.com.sg for the Mother's Day menu.

Some of the newly created dishes by the Culinary Team include Turbot Fish in Two Style made up of Steamed Turbot Fish with Egg White and Fish Roe/Crisp-Fried Turbot Fish Bone with Salt and Pepper available in the @$888++ for 10 persons menu.

Mothers would cherish another new dish, that would be the Claypot Salt-baked Sakura Chicken with Baby Abalone available in the $888++ for 10 persons dine-in menu and the Takeaway Menu @$288+ for 6 persons and @$568+ for 10 persons.

For Dine-in at Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand, each table that takes the $588++ and $888++ menu receives a complimentary 6 Bottles of Sakura Chicken Essence worth $35.80+ and a Jia He Return Dining Voucher of $50.

Dine-in Special Set Menu

$588++ for 6 persons

$888++ for 10 persons

Takeaway Special Set Menu

$288+ for 6 persons

$568+ for 10 persons

For takeaway visit Jia He Chinese Restaurant eshop at https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email : jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

Address:

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1, #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

Access via Farrer Park Medical Centre / One Farrer Hotel, Drop off/Drive-thru

Via Race Course Road, Public Transport – Access via Farrer Park Mrt Station (Exit A)

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For Reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email : enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

Address:

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

For enquiries, please WhatsApp at 9067 0828 / 8870 8988

Access via Farrer Park Medical Centre / One Farrer Hotel, Drop off/Drive-thru

Via Race Course Road, Public Transport – Access via Farrer Park Mrt Station (Exit C)

