Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 as McDonald's and Wendy's serve up deals

If you’re feeling cheesy, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, the happiest meal day on earth for lovers of this molten cheese classic everywhere.

That mouth-watering dairypalooza of flavor is everyone’s favorite topping. Nearly three-quarters of people in a YouGov survey said they want cheese on their burger.

Who invented one of America’s favorite sandwiches? Lots of folks claim credit but, according to the good people of Pasadena, California, the cheeseburger was first cooked up nearly a century ago by a 16-year-old short-order cook in a roadside hamburger stand there.

Hungry yet? Your favorite burger chains from Applebee's to McDonald’s are grilling up wallet-friendly deals, from freebies to BOGOs. Here's where to find the beef.

When is National Cheeseburger Day?

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18 but some fast-food chains are celebrating with deals sprinkled over a few days.

Applebee’s offers cheeseburger and fries for $9

On Sept. 18, Applebee’s will offer its Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99. Order in the restaurant, online or on the app.

McDonald's burgers for 50 cents

On Sept. 18, McDonald's Double Cheeseburgers will be 50 cents apiece. Order on the McDonald's app. Limit one burger per customer.

National Cheeseburger deals include 50-cent double cheeseburgers at McDonald's.

Wendy's Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase

From Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, you can get a Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase at a participating restaurant. Order on the app or website.

Burger King cheeseburger free with purchase

Burger King is celebrating all week. On Sept. 18, members of the Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more. On Sept. 19, get a free Whopper Jr. with a $1 purchase. On Sept. 20, Whoppers will be $3. On Sept. 21, it's buy one get one (BOGO) on Whoppers. And, on Sept. 22, you can get a free order of onion rings with any $1 purchase.

Carl’s Jr. cheeseburgers half off

On Sept. 18 at participating restaurants, Carl's Jr. Double Cheeseburgers will be half off plus taxes and fees. You must be a My Rewards user and order from the app or online.

Dairy Queen free cheeseburger with purchase

A free single Original Cheeseburger with any order of $1 or more (plus taxes). Order on the Dairy Queen app or in the restaurant at participating locations. Limit one per customer.

Sonic cheeseburgers half price on Tuesdays

No cheeseburger deal on Monday but you can order half-price cheeseburgers using the Sonic app Tuesdays after 5 pm.

Smashburger $5 classic singles

From Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, Smashburger will offer $5 classic singles (Classic Singles, Classic Single Turkey Burgers and Classic Single Black Bean Burgers). Order in the restaurant or online using the promo code SMASH23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Cheeseburger Day specials: Deals at Wendy's, McDonald's, more