Celebrate National Dessert Day with Barbecue At Home

Select two or four Complimentary Desserts when you place an order from our online store!

Barbecue At Home Carrot Cake

Barbecue At Home Texas Pecan Pie

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Dessert Day is October 14th so it’s time to place your orders and receive free desserts on us to celebrate!

Visit the Barbecue At Home website and order $150 in restaurant quality meats, and savory sides and you’ll receive two free desserts with code: 2FREETREATS

Make your sweet tooth extra happy and earn four free desserts with orders over $150 and code 4FREETREATS at checkout.

You select the desserts you’ll receive, and you have many delicious options including: https://barbecueathome.com/collections/desserts.

Chocolate Lava Cake – This drool-worthy Lava Cake is what you need to end a delicious meal on a sweet note.

Texas Peacan Pie –Our down-home Texas Pecan Pie is simply irresistible. Filled to the brim with deliciously sweet and gooey, brown sugar caramel filling. This is rich and nutty, chock full of fresh pecans and surrounded with a buttery, flaky crust.

New York Cheesecake – Enjoy rich and creamy classic New York cheesecake. With a decadent, sweet and tangy flavor a bit of heaven with every bite.

Chocolate Chip Cookie – not one but six chocolate chip cookies are packed full of delicious chocolate chunks.

Carrot Cake –with freshly grated carrots, golden raisins, fresh walnuts, cinnamon, vanilla and a touch of pineapple (for added-delicious-ness). Topped with old-fashioned REAL cream cheese frosting!

Blondie Brownie– why choose between a cookie and a brownie when you can enjoy them together with a brookie! This rich and fudgy cake-like bottom delicately mixed with delicious chocolate chip cookie dough.

“What a wonderful way to enjoy National Dessert day than with any of these delicious choices,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Desserts are a wonderful way to compliment the barbecue and sides that your family will love and since it’s conveniently shipped directly to your doorstep it will be one less to do item on your list.”

Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s also offers Kielbasa, Meats for smoking, artisan seasonings and rubs and Texas-inspired barbecue products. And don’t forget its chef-curated offerings, butcher-selected steaks, meats for smoking, and Southern sides, made from family recipes and backed with 80 years of barbecue experience.

For more information or to view the full product lineup, visit barbecueathome.com.

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, curated boxes, merchandise and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq.The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant Brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

CONTACT: Chrissy Bachman Dickey's Barbecue Pit 469-580-0459 cbachman@dickeys.com



