Celebrate National Lipstick Day with best-selling lipsticks from M.A.C., Maybelline and more

Calling all beauty lovers: tomorrow, July 29, is National Lipstick Day, which makes it a great time to add a new lipstick or two to your collection (you can never have too many). If you haven’t skimmed the aisles of lipstick recently, you’re missing out—from cult favorites to hidden gems, beauty emporiums like Ulta, Target, Walmart and Amazon are chock-full of some of the best lipstick brands out there, and a lot of them are on sale.

You could spend hours scrolling for creamy bullets, long-wearing liquids and lightweight lip stains in countless shades, price points and formulas, but luckily, we’ve made the search a little easier: Below, find 10 best-selling lipsticks that can add the perfect touch of color to any makeup look.

1. M.A.C. Lipstick Matte

If you’re looking to channel that ‘50s, ‘60s glam look, try M.A.C.'s beloved Lipstick Matte in the shade "Ruby Woo."

M.A.C. Cosmetics has long been a household name in the world of lipstick brands. Its Lipstick Mattes are a fan f perfect as a statement lip. You may have heard of Ruby Woo, the brand’s most famous color, a true blue-based red à la Audrey Hepburn, which is great if you’re looking to channel that retro glam look. The lipsticks are pigmented with a matte, fade-proof finish that lasts at least eight hours. This is the lipstick to go for if you want something that pulls your look together in a jiffy.

$23 at Ulta

2. Peripera Velvet Lip Tint

Dab a hint of the Velvet Lip Tint from Peripera on your eyelids, lips and cheeks for a monochromatic look.

Peripera’s most famous offering is its multitasking Ink The Velvet Lip Tint, which, once it touches your lips, is virtually unmoving. You can use it as blush and eyeshadow as well for an effortless monochromatic look. The formula gives off a matte look but has a velvety, weightless finish that leaves behind a pretty stain even when it fades. Available in 25 bold shades, Peripera is a great option when you don’t have time for perfectly lined lipstick: You can blot or blur out the color with your finger for a natural-looking gradient stain. For a lipstick option, Peripera’s Ink Mood Matte Sticks have a unique, soufflé-like texture that similarly blurs lips for a silky, soft-focus finish.

I’m a huge fan of Peripera; I have both the lip tint and the matte lipstick in multiple colors and love how they color my lips and last all day without having to reapply. You can also build up the color for intensity.

$10 at Amazon

$10 at Amazon

3. Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick

Give your pout a matte, creamy finish with the Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick.

Maybelline needs no introduction: Its budget-friendly Color Sensational Lipstick has perfected the "matte but not horribly dry" formula. It’s not only long-lasting and matte but also creamy and hydrating, which should be a paradox but isn’t. The soft finish and long wear makes it a true go-to lipstick for everyday. With 30 shades that span nudes, reds, pinks and even blacks and coming in at under $6, it’s hard to get just one.

$5 at Amazon

4. Etude House Dear Darling Water Gel Tint

Give your lips a rosy red-stained finish with the Etude House Dear Darling Water Gel Tint Ice Cream in "Apricot Red."

If you're intimidated by the sheer selection of lip shades for most brands, we've got the line for you: Etude House Dear Darling Water Gel Tint comes in five, bright universally-flattering shades so choosing is easy. We're particularly fond of the shade "Apricot Red" (rosy red) for the perfect "your lips but better" color. The watery formula hydrates with soapberry extract and melts into lips with a fruity, juicy color that isn’t heavy, making it perfect for a summer lip. (The cute ice cream packaging is just a plus.)

$7 at Amazon

5. NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick

Lend your lips a color that avows to last all day with the NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick.

In need of a lipstick that can last nearly 24 hours? The NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick aims to have "no crack, no budge, no fade and no transfer for up to 16 hours." It also claims to have a "smooth, matte finish" that's attributed to its "creamy" consistency. This long-lasting lippie comes in 15 shades, ranging from "Warm Up" (muted red) to "Push-d Up" (warm pink). Try the color "Maxx Out" (cool pink) to channel your inner Barbie.

$9 at Amazon

6. Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss

Achieve fuller, glossy lips with the Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss.

Looking for a quick way to get a fuller pout sans lip filler? Try the Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss, which uses "a unique peptide complex" to achieve the effect. The addition of hyaluronic acid and vitamins A and E hydrate while cooling menthol provides that cool, tingly feeling that lets you know it’s working. With 21 shades and three finishes (metallic, shimmer and high-shine), you’ll find something that suits you perfectly. Even though you have your pick at several colors, we suggest going with "Dolly," a rose mauve that's perfect for any occasion.

$23 at Amazon

7. Stila Stay All-Day Liquid Lipstick

Endow your lips with a matte, pout-nourishing formula with a swipe of the Stila Stay All-Day Liquid Lipstick.

The Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick has incredible staying power—the brand claims it lasts up to 12 hours—and won’t bleed so you won’t be required to reapply every 30 minutes. The formula is creamy and includes vitamin E and avocado oil, ensuring your lips don’t get dry despite the matte finish. With 28 neutral everyday shades, it’s basically made to be a lipstick that’ll take you through the seasons. Try the shade "Firenze" (bright red) for the ultimate bold, red lip.

$22 at Amazon

8. L'Oréal Paris Riche Shine Lipstick

Treat your lips to a touch of color and hydration with the L'Oréal Paris Makeup Riche Shine Lipstick.

Sometimes you just don’t want that super-matte tattoo look on your lips—in that case, put the L'Oréal Paris Riche Shine Lipstick on your radar. Also making our list for the best summer lip colors, this one is touted as a lipstick/lip balm hybrid and uses a high percentage of oils in its formula to really hydrate and nourish your pout, leaving you with softer lips. Available in 16 flattering colors and at $6 and up, I’d be surprised if you walked away with just one! We suggest trying the shade "Luminous Coral" for an added dose of bright red to your lips.

$6 at Walmart

9. Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color

Attain a transfer-proof, colorful pout with the Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color.

If you’re tired of carrying around lip balm on days you go with all-day matte lips, the Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color solves that for you: apply the matte lip color, then go over it with the included glossy topcoat. The end result is a moisturizing, transfer-proof pout that’ll last you all day. It's cruelty-free and available in 27 shades. We love the shade "Cinnamon" (terracotta red) for an under-the-radar take on the red lip.

From $8 at Amazon

10. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

Have your pick at nearly every shade you wish with the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick.

More into light, subtle lip looks? The Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick gives lips a smooth, sheer finish with a shine that’s not heavy or glossy. Vitamin E and avocado oil moisturize, making this option a safe and comfortable choice. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it also boasts a whopping 72-part shade range. With options aplenty, we'd be remiss not to suggest at least one shade. We're particularly partial to "Rum Raisin," a shade of red with brown undertones. If you can't take our word for it, allow us to introduce you to the scores of TikTok videos that speak highly of the lippie, all of which can be found right here.

$6 at Amazon

