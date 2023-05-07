Here are 10 great gift ideas for the one who loves making and drinking margaritas

Best gifts for margarita lovers in 2023

Margaritas are a crowd-pleasing cocktail for any gathering or celebration. There are also some great gift ideas for anyone who loves margaritas, whether they enjoy them frozen, on the rocks, with salt or not. To make the special day even more memorable, we have come up with a list of the best gift ideas for all the margarita lovers in your life.

There are classic options like margarita glasses, delicious mixers and gift sets—or unique margarita gifts like exotic salts or a personalized rimming board. No matter what type of margarita drinker you're shopping for, these are the best gift ideas for margarita lovers in 2023.

1. Lysenn Stemless Margarita Glasses

Best gifts for margarita lovers: Lysenn stemless margarita glasses

Sip on margaritas in style with these premium quality stemless margarita glasses. Featuring vertical stripes and a gorgeous gold rim, these hand-blown glasses are sophisticated and comfortable to hold. They're made with a sturdy base so this would make for a gift that is equally functional and beautiful — the perfect present!

$26 at Amazon

2. Casamigos Cocktail Mixers

Best gifts for margarita lovers: Casamigos mixers

Get the fiesta started with a round of tasty margs made with Casamigos Cocktail Mixers. George Clooney's popular tequila brand offers a wide range of flavorful mixers for craft cocktails and margaritas, including two brand new flavors: For the one who orders skinny margaritas try the Signature Margarita Light mix with blanco tequila, or for a refreshing kick try Spicy Mango mixed with mezcal.

From $22 at Williams Sonoma

3. Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses

Best gifts for margarita lovers: Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses

Keep the party going by taking a shot from these hand-carved tequila glasses made from Himalayan salt, giving your shot of tequila a delicious, salty finish. The set of three handmade shot glasses feature a beautiful rosy hue and comes with an acacia wood tray and ceramic dish, perfect for holding lime wedges.

From $20 at Uncommon Goods

4. Home Bar Rimming Board

Best gifts for margarita lovers: Personalized rimming board

Add a cool accessory to their home bar with a personalized rimming board. The classic bamboo board allows them to easily get that perfectly salted rim, plus you can have the board customized with their name, a special date or phrase.

$35 at Uncommon Goods

5. Margarita Cocktail Kit

Best gifts for margarita lovers: Cocktail kit

If they've just discovered a newfound love for margaritas, an all-inclusive margarita cocktail kit is a great starter gift. This highly rated set on Amazon includes a set of glasses, a cocktail shaker, jigger, citrus squeezer, lime infused margarita salt, plus recipe cards to make 10 different margarita varieties.

$65 at Amazon

6. Cocktail Sugar & Salts Tower

Best gifts for margarita lovers: Cocktail Sugar & Salt Tower

The margarita fan who loves to spice things up and try new flavors will appreciate a unique gift like this Cocktail Sugar & Salts Tower. The set of custom-made salts and sugars will bring every drink to a new level. Try the chipotle salt for a spicy margarita or the spiced gold sugar for something sweet and zesty.

$28 at Uncommon Goods

7. Margaritaville Margarita Maker

Best gifts for margarita drinkers: Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker

Happy hour prices can add up quickly, so skip the bar tab and allow them to whip up a batch of margaritas at home with the Margaritaville margarita maker. Our tester assures us it's worth the cash if you enjoy frozen cocktails or mocktails.

$235 at Amazon

8. Thoughtfully Cocktails Skinny Margarita Mixers Set

Best gifts for margarita lovers: Thoughtfully Cocktails Skinny Margarita Mixers

If they're always ordering a "skinny margarita" when you go out then this is a cute gift to consider. This set of skinny margarita mixers features five delicious, sugar-free flavors including strawberry, watermelon, mango, peach and lime. Each bottle can be mixed with one shot of tequila, add ice and it's ready to sip.

$15 at Amazon

9. Tequila Making Kit

Best gifts for margarita lovers: Tequila making Kit

An experienced margarita lover might be ready to dive into the world of making their own flavor-infused tequila! With this DIY tequila making kit, they'll have all the ingredients needed to infuse their favorite flavors like vanilla, hibiscus, jalapeño and more into batches of tequila. The kit includes everything but the alcohol and a classic tequila blanco is recommended as the base.

$60 at Uncommon Goods

10. Tequila at Drizly

Best gifts for margarita lovers: Tequila

When in doubt or when in a hurry, order a bottle of their favorite tequila to be delivered to their doorstep from the popular alcohol deliver service, Drizly. Some deliciously sippable and giftable bottles we recommend are: Casamigos Blanco for the classic margarita lover, 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus for the one who craves a refreshingly perfect paloma, or Clase Azul Reposado for a splurge-worthy tequila that comes in a beautiful ceramic bottle.

Shop tequila at Drizly

