Celebrate The Season of Love with Valentine's Day-Themed Pet Products, Courtesy of American Pet Products Association Members

"The special bond between pet parents and their pets warrants celebration this Valentine's Day," said APPA President and CEO Peter Scott. "As more pet parents view their pets as part of the family, we can expect to see pets included in more celebrations like Valentine's Day. There's no better time to celebrate the season of love with our pets and explore new Valentine's Day-themed toys, treats, home products and more made by APPA members."

Read on for a list of the best Valentine's Day-themed products for pets owners to share the love with their pets, courtesy of APPA members:

Festive Toys – Let your pet know they have your heart this Valentine's Day with a new toy. The Huxley & Kent Valentine's Day Collection includes plush chocolate-dipped strawberries, champagne, candy heart and "Love Pawtion #9'' toys for dogs and cats. For four-legged friends that love tug-of-war, check out some festive rope toys, including the Jax & Bones Purple Heart 7" Rope Dog Toy and Jax & Bones 6 Chain Rainbow Heart Rope Dog Toy . Or, pop some champagne and toast to your pet with the Doggijuana® Get the Pawty Started Barkling Whine Refillable Dog Toy and Meowijuana® Get Toasted Refillable Champagne Bottle .

Gift Bundles – Spoil your pet this Valentine's Day with a gift bundle! Check out the Brutus Broth Puppy Love Bundle, full of health and wellness goodies and a heart rope toy for your pet. For those adding a new member to the family, check out the Louis Barx "Welcome Home" Bundle , which includes everything you need for a new puppy, including a blanket, rope toy and more!

Home Essentials – Your home will look like it got hit with Cupid's arrow with these pet owner home essentials. The Loving Pets Dolce Moderno "You Had Me At Woof" Bowl is the perfect gift for your four-legged friend with a sweet message this season of love. Eliminate pet odors in the house with Fresh Cut Roses Pet House Candle , which gives off a beautiful floral aroma of fresh roses mixed with subtle geranium for a beautiful floral fragrance. To ensure your home is ready for date night this Valentine's Day, install CLAWGUARD Door Shields to deter unwanted scratching and clawing, as well as to avoid the task of home repairs.

Apparel and Accessories – Get your best friend date night-ready with the cutest apparel for furry friends, including Louis Barx's "Feather-ly Ever After™" Fluffy Knit Sweater or "Feed Me & Tell Me I'm Pretty" Dog Shirt . Or, accessorize with Louis Barx Rainbow Bandana for another great option for date-night apparel.

Walking Accessories – Gift your pet new products to help elevate their favorite part of the day: their daily walk! The Springer Classic Travel Dog Water Bottle in Cotton Candy Pink is the perfect gift for active dogs that will keep them hydrated during walks, hikes and travel. The dooloop is another great Valentine's Day gift idea for pet owners to keep their hands free during walks with pets.

Food and Treats – Treat your pet to some sweet treats and festive food this Valentine's Day. For a holiday date night meal with your pet, try Against the Grain™ Pet Food I'm Single: Nothing Else! 100% One Ingredient Dog Food , the world's only single ingredient dog food currently on the market. For pet owners looking for festive treats for their four-legged friend, check out Dog-O's™ Cheesy Chompers® , Houndations® Bite-Sized USA Treats and Zesty Paws Cardio Bites™ for Dogs . For animals on the smaller side, try Tiny Friends Farm Hazel Hamster Lovelies , the perfect holiday treats for hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas, gerbils, rats, mice and more.

Health and Wellness – Keep your pet's heart happy and healthy this Valentine's Day with products that support your pet's health and wellbeing. Wellness® Supplements , scientifically formulated to target dogs' top health concerns, feature various flavors and come in fun heart shapes, great for Valentine's Day gifting.

Grooming Products – Address your pet's grooming needs with products that will have them looking clean and polished. Skout's Honor Love Your Pet Kit is curated with all the grooming and wellness essentials to shower your pet with the love they deserve. Check out Angels' Eyes Tear Stain Products for Dogs & Cats (Chews, Powder, Soultion, Wipes) to keep your pet clear-eyed and tear-free this Valentine's Day, along with the Bow Wow Labs® 4 in 1™ Toothbrush and Enzymatic Toothpaste Gel for fresh breath and a clean mouth.

