Celebrate Star Wars Day with the 10 best May the 4th deals at Amazon, Dr. Squatch and more

Today's the day where X-Wings soar, lightsabers clash and cute green aliens get to eat all the cookies they want. Yes it's Star Wars Day and all the fans of George Lucas's global phenomenon are looking to celebrate with some new Star Wars swag. Whether that's a cozy t-shirt, a stylish watch or just a new way to wash up, there are plenty of great deals available on this May the 4th.

Major online sites including Amazon, JC Penney, Chewy and more are offering various discounts on Star Wars-themed products. There are of course various kinds of apparel and accessories you can add to your wardrobe while rewatching the Skywalker Saga. There are also bits of fun to be had with Star Wars-themed Lego sets, video games and even pet products. However you want to celebrate, we've found the best ways to save big on items that are definitely one with the force.

1. Men's Galactic Battle T-Shirt

Add some Star Wars to your wardrobe with this stylish t-shirt on sale at Amazon now.

Nothing beats a cool t-shirt design and this Star Wars Galactic Battle tee is no exception. Typically listed from $36.39, Amazon has the men's shirt for as low as $13.60 thanks to a whopping 63% discount. The t-shirt is 100% cotton and machine washable inside and out, promising longstanding comfort. That's all topped with an eye-catching retro design with iconic set pieces from the original trilogy, including the destroyed AT-AT walkers from The Empire Strikes Back and the unfinished Death Star from Return of the Jedi.

From $13.60 at Amazon (Save up to $22.79)

2. Citizen Luke Skywalker Star Wars Men's Chronograph

Keep track of time with the Force through this Citizen watch on sale right now.

Feel the power of the Force on your wrist with this Citizen Luke Skywalker-themed watch on sale for $302.17. Normally priced at $395, JC Penney has the sleek chronograph for $302.17 thanks to a price cut of $59.25 and an additional $33.58 discount when you use the promo code MOMGEMS at checkout (in honor of Mother's Day). JC Penney says the 44-millimeter watch comes with a leather band holding a stainless-steel case in silver, making it fit for even the fanciest occasion. Star Wars fans will marvel at the inner design with the Rebel Alliance logo in the background, Luke Skywalker's X-Wing and his famous confrontation with Darth Vader in the foreground showcasing the watch's two 60-second timers.

$302.17 with code MOMGEMS (Save $92.83)

3. Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection on Nintendo Switch

Forge your own Jedi path with 'Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection' on sale today.

Forge your own path with the Force by grabbing Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection for Nintendo Switch. Typically listed for $29.99, this two-for-one game bundle is on sale at Amazon for 34% off at $19.93. The collection features Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, originally released in 2002 and letting you play as New Republic agent Kyle Katarn while taking down enemies with blasters and lightsabers. You can also play Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, originally released in 2003 and letting you customize your own Jedi in training as you complete challenges and play competitively online.

$19.93 at Amazon (Save $10.06)

4. Millenium Falcon Ballistic Nylon Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Give your puppy some intergalactic fun with this Star Wars chew toy on sale at Chewy.

Who says pets can't love Star Wars? Chewy certainly won't, as it's offering a variety of pet toys and accessories themed around the epic space adventures on sale today. One great gift for your furry friend is the Star Wars Millenium Falcon plush squeaky dog toy available for 5% off at $5.45. Now your canine can have some fun with Han Solo's ship made from a unique ballistic nylon cover and featuring two pup-preferred squeakers that promise endless fetches and nibbles.

$5.45 at Chewy (Save $0.31)

5. Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Cookies

Bring the cuddly face of Grogu home with this Funko Pop figure on sale today.

If we're talking about cute pets and Star Wars, we can't ignore the star of The Mandalorian himself, Grogu. You can have the once and future Baby Yoda in pint-sized form with the Funko Pop! Grogu with Cookies figure on sale at Amazon for $6.15 thanks to a hefty 53% discount. Fans might remember this particular version of Grogu from the hit Disney+ series when he's eating baby blue macaroons in the season two episode The Siege. At just under four inches tall, this vinyl figure would add some fun style to any desk or room in the house.

$6.15 at Amazon (Save $6.84)

6. Dr. Squatch Star Wars Collection

Dr. Squatch is offering a collection of Star Wars-themed soap on sale right now.

Bodily hygiene is as important as any blaster and Dr. Squatch is following suit with its Star Wars collection of soap on sale for $32. Normally listed for $38, you can get the four-pack of five-ounce bars for 16% off. The collection comes in a stylish collector's box and features four scents: Wisdom Wash in Yoda-style green, Only Hope Soap with the blue of Obi-Wan's lightsaber, Ruthless Rinse in the red of Darth Maul and Dark Side Scrub in the same black as Darth Vader. The former two bars are made with zero grit and the latter two with heavy grit, all made from natural oils with no harsh chemicals for the healthiest cleaning.

$32 at Dr. Squatch (Save $6)

7. Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

This Lego building set lets you send The Mandalorian on your own space adventures and Amazon has it on sale.

You can't beat the fun of building your own spaceship and the Lego Star Wars Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter set is a great addition. Typically priced at $59.99, this building collection is on sale at Amazon for $47.99 thanks to a $12 price cut. Lego says the ship has a minifigure cockpit, cargo compartment and a spring-loaded shooter so you can have your own space adventures at home. It also comes with mini-figures of The Mandalorian, mechanic Peli Motto, Grogu and a BD Droid to play with.

$47.99 at Amazon (Save $12)

8. Otterbox Star Wars Smartphone Cases

Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy owners can add some Star Wars style to their pockets with these discounted OtterBox cases.

Take your Star Wars memories on the go with these OtterBox smartphone cases on sale right now. Through tomorrow, May 5, you can find sleek cases for Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models with select designs on the back. The Apple cases are fit for models ranging from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the Samsung cases are fit for models from the Galaxy Note 10 Plus to the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, all starting as low as $50.96.

From $50.96 at OtterBox (Save $8.99 to $9.74)

9. Zak Designs Star Wars Ep4 Unique Color Changing Ceramic Coffee Mug

Add an intergalactic touch to your morning brew with this set of Star Wars-themed mugs on sale at Amazon.

Mix The Force with your morning brew by grabbing this pair of Zak Designs Star Wars ceramic coffee mugs on sale at Amazon. Typically listed for $16.99, you can get the set in Darth Vader designs at Amazon for 30% off at $11.92. Zak Designs says the ceramic build of the mugs holds heat well and keeps your drinks warm, even changing colors when it gets hot and cold.

$11.92 at Amazon (Save $5.07)

10. 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Steelbook

Bring the excitement of Star Wars to your home screen with steelbooks of the original trilogy on sale at Best Buy.

If you're missing the movie magic of Star Wars in your home collection, Best Buy is offering steelbook versions of the original trilogy on sale for $27.99 apiece. Normally priced at $29.99, you can get A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi each for 6% off. Not only do you get the movies that started it all in stunning picture and audio quality, but also packaged in a unique design with iconic moments in the inner sleeve.

$27.99 at Best Buy (Save $2)

