Celebrate World Environmental Health Day with Leading Wellness & Sustainability Company Shaklee

·3 min read

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Declared by the International Federation of Environmental Health, September 26 is World Environmental Health Day – an annual day to acknowledge and raise awareness for the crucial work done by environmental health professionals worldwide. This year, celebrate with Shaklee, a leading wellness and sustainability company that creates high-quality products while also caring for the environment.

Shaklee logo (PRNewsfoto/Shaklee Corporation)
The 2022 World Health Day theme is "strengthening environmental health systems for the implementation of sustainable development goals." The sustainable development goals (SDGs), also known as Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030, all people can enjoy peace and prosperity now and in the future.

"At Shaklee, we recognize that in order to have global peace and prosperity, it is paramount that private businesses, like ours, step up and contribute to these sustainability goals," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "We are proud we were the first company ever to become carbon neutral certified, but that hasn't stopped us in our efforts for a more sustainable future. We proudly planted our 2 millionth tree in partnership with American Forests™ this year, just another way we're helping reduce our footprint and give back to our Earth."

In addition to its partnership with American Forests, Shaklee is taking sustainability efforts to the next level by embracing circularity, expanding its carbon offset program, reducing packaging and shipping weight, and sourcing recycled or recyclable materials. Furthermore, by 2025, 100% of all Shaklee's packaging and shipping materials will be recyclable, reusable, refillable, compostable, or made with PCR materials. And the brand's Climate NeutralÔ initiative will cover all scope 3 carbon emissions, including those produced by its suppliers, shipping partners, employees, and more.

Shaklee's mission is to bring true wellness to the world. And true wellness means physical health through great products, financial health from the business opportunity, emotional health through the love and support of the amazing Shaklee community, and the health of the planet as a whole. Every human being needs all four of these elements to live a great life. People all over the world are starting to recognize how important true wellness is. To learn more about Shaklee and to join its ambassador network, visit: www.shaklee.com.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit us.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to be certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-world-environmental-health-day-with-leading-wellness--sustainability-company-shaklee-301633623.html

SOURCE Shaklee Corporation

