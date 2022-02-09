U.S. markets closed

Celebrating Coromandel's 8th Anniversary at Arcc Spaces: Flexible Work Solutions For Their Business Expansion in China

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcc Spaces, the pioneering flexible workspace service provider, celebrates Coromandel's extraordinary 8th anniversary of staying with the workplace in Shanghai, China. Coromandel International (also known as 'Coromandel') is India's leading phosphatic fertiliser company and the world's largest neem-based biopesticide manufacturer. Ranked one of the top 20 best companies to work for by Business Today, Coromandel is also amongst the top ten environment-friendly companies in India by TERI. The company's global turnover has achieved Rs. 14,205 Crores (SGD 2.6 billion) in FY 2020/21.

Surender Sharma, Country Manager for Coromandel International for greater China
Surender Sharma, Country Manager for Coromandel International for greater China

Coromandel has been offering customised farm solutions and advisory services for over a century. As early as 2013, its overseas business development segment witnessed fast growth in economy and technology, with its farms and enterprises actively exploring approaches for higher productivity in the agriculture industry. Coromandel then decided to set up its office as the core business development segment in Shanghai, China. After multiple comparisons amongst upscale serviced offices and site inspections, it finally chose Arcc Spaces in 2014. Coromandel is currently working at Arcc Spaces in Bund Finance Centre.

Provision of Flexible Services to Suit Client's Needs

Arcc Spaces provides flexible office solutions and comprehensive business administrative services that cater to all of Coromandel's needs. When Coromandel first opened its representative office, it was keen on starting the business immediately. However, the company needed a reliable service team to take over the tedious administrative work. Arcc Spaces rose to the challenge and has been handling their requirements with competence and dedication for the past eight years.

"Arcc Spaces is our strategic business partner to support all our business needs so that we could work in our best way," shared Surender Sharma, Country Manager for Coromandel International for greater China.

"Every time I come to the office, I feel like coming to my second home. The space here at Bund Finance Center is very warm and comfortable. And it is very professional for work," he added.

Coworking Spaces Not Just For SMEs and Freelancers

Faced with rapid growth and increasing rental costs, more companies see the potential of flexible coworking spaces. Besides local SMEs and freelancers, these spaces are also attracting multinational companies with their comprehensive solutions, such as premium locations, beautifully-designed offices with high-quality furniture, and attentive hospitality by the staff. Arcc Spaces' multiple locations across Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong allow its members to work or expand in other cities to enjoy the consistent offerings and services.

"We are so glad to receive the positive feedback from Coromandel and are looking forward to their ongoing 9th and 10th anniversary with us. With an 18-year history in the market, Arcc Spaces has established a strong relationship with customers like Coromandel, who have stayed with us for more than ten years. They are not just the users of office space, but valued long-term partners," said Jill Lu, General Manager of Arcc Spaces, Shanghai.

For more information on Coromandel, please visit https://www.coromandel.biz.

For more information on Arcc Spaces, please visit http://www.arccspaces.com

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with 16 locations across Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, we have locations across Malaysia, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Arcc Spaces works with corporations to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces. We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed business hubs, lounges and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world's gateway cities, empowering today's leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities. Arcc Spaces is a part of Arcc Holdings, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of 'Work, Live and Play'. For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com.

SOURCE Arcc Spaces

