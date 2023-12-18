Advertisement
Celebrating farming in Monroe County

The Monroe News
Among the 120 guests who attended the 60th annual Monroe County Agriculture Banquet Monday night at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida were (from left) Deborah Saul of LaSalle, Jerry and Diane Heck of Monroe and Marge Luft of LaSalle. The event, which featured a swiss steak, sauerkraut and kielbasa supper and a live band, celebrates the end of another long and sometimes challenging growing season in the county. The county Agricultural Advisory Council led by Ned Birkey, a former MSU Extension agricultural agent, hosted the event with donations from more than two dozen agri-businesses in the region to help underwrite the costs.
Ned Birkey (left), who served as master of ceremonies at the 60th Monroe County Agriculture Banquet Monday night, greets John Chandler, a former supervisor for Summerfield Township, as he arrived for the dinner.
Ned Birkey (left), who served as master of ceremonies at the 60th Monroe County Agriculture Banquet Monday night, greets John Chandler, a former supervisor for Summerfield Township, as he arrived for the dinner.
Volunteers (from left) Lauren Reinard, Mary Wickenheiser, Marcia Birkey and Glen Wickenheiser place donated milk bottles from Calder Dairy on tables prior to the 60th Monroe County Agriculture Banquet Monday night at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida. Reinard is the daughter of Marcia and Ned Birkey, who welcomed guests and emceed the event.
Volunteers (from left) Lauren Reinard, Mary Wickenheiser, Marcia Birkey and Glen Wickenheiser place donated milk bottles from Calder Dairy on tables prior to the 60th Monroe County Agriculture Banquet Monday night at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ida. Reinard is the daughter of Marcia and Ned Birkey, who welcomed guests and emceed the event.

