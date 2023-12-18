Celebrating farming in Monroe County

To some people, $3 million will sound like a lot. You probably think $3 million is enough to retire if you're among that crowd. But retiring with $3 million at 65 can last depending on your longevity, lifestyle and other … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
For years, lenders competed hard to win business from the country’s giant pool of wealthy people. China’s troubled economy has dealt them a huge blow.
Asian fertiliser buyers are seeking alternatives to Chinese supplies on concerns the world's top exporter has become an increasingly unreliable supplier after curbs on shipments to protect its domestic market, buyers and analysts said. China is the world's biggest exporter of phosphate and a major supplier of urea, but since 2021 it has imposed measures including export quotas and lengthy inspection requirements on the fertiliser ingredients to cool domestic prices. Urea exports plunged 24% to 2.8 million metric tons in 2022 from the year before and though higher this year, remain below the previous years' average level.
Oil prices rose, supported by escalating tensions in the Middle East due to recent attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea.
A Roth conversion ladder can be a smart strategy that allows you to move funds gradually from one account (traditional IRA) to another (Roth IRA) without triggering any tax penalties. This conversion takes place over several years, and is carefully planned out in advance. In simpler terms: A Roth conversion ladder could let you bypass
If you've got more money, you've got more retirement options. High-income earners have substantial resources at their disposal, presenting the potential for massive gains and crushing losses. However, practical strategies and careful financial decisions can help you retire as a multi-millionaire. High-income earners often have different retirement needs than others. Here's how much high-income earners
There's a big reason you may want your HSA to take priority.
(Bloomberg) -- Lithium buyers are sounding cautious on the key battery metal's prospects for next year, even after a huge plunge in prices.Most Read from BloombergUS Frackers Return to Haunt OPEC's Pricing StrategyChina's Real Estate Meltdown Is Battering Middle Class WealthDimon's Heir at JPMorgan Still Hazy as 'Five More Years' Tick ByTo Trade the Fed's Pivot, Wall Street Turns to Short-Dated DebtChina's iPhone Ban Accelerates Across Government and State FirmsProducers have recently been in ta
Western and Japanese carmakers alike are shifting their strategies as affordable Chinese EVs spread around the globe.
One of the most important questions to answer as you plan your retirement is how much money you need. The answer depends on a lot of factors, from your potential longevity to your lifestyle to how much you'll be getting from Social Security. However, according to Fidelity, there are four key guidelines that retirement planning
A growing number of Chinese semiconductor design companies are tapping Malaysian firms to assemble a portion of their high-end chips, keen to hedge risks in case the U.S. expands sanctions on China's chip industry, sources said. The companies are asking Malaysian chip packaging firms to assemble a type of chip known as graphics processing units (GPUs), according to three people with knowledge of the discussions. The requests only encompass assembly - which does not contravene any U.S. restrictions - and not fabrication of the chip wafers, they said.
Apple, Visa and Mastercard are being sued by beverage retailer Mirage Wine & Spirits on behalf of US merchants who accept Apple Pay. The lawsuit argues that Apple accepted a bribe from the two companies in an agreement to stifle competition, resulting in inflated merchant fees.
A new Pew Research report found that a growing share of Americans 65 and over are employed — and happily so.
One of the UK’s largest accountants Evelyn Partners is considering outsourcing its services to India as the firm outgrows its new City headquarters.
Fewer companies are giving bonuses this year, a blow to many white-collar workers already contending with a slowed job market. A survey of more than 200 small, midsize and large companies found that 34% wouldn’t give year-end bonuses this year, up from 27% last year, according to the poll conducted by Challenger, Gray & Christmas and provided exclusively to The Wall Street Journal. Lower bonus payments could be particularly felt on Wall Street.
You don't want to end your career prematurely and regret it.
Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay about $54 million to settle discrimination claims brought by California's civil rights agency on behalf of women employed by the video game maker. The settlement, which is subject to court approval, resolves allegations that the maker of Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft and other video games “discriminated against women at the company, including denying promotion opportunities and paying them less than men for doing substantially similar work,” the California Civil Rights Department announced late Friday. Allegations of workplace discrimination helped drag down Activision’s stock price in 2021, paving the way for Microsoft's eventual takeover bid in January 2022.
The data does suggest that the supply of capacity and demand for its use is moving back toward equilibrium at a relatively fast clip.
Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), 401(k)s and other workplace plans can help you build wealth for the future while enjoying some tax benefits.
Taking advantage of a Roth IRA now can have compounding effects by the time retirees begin making withdrawals.