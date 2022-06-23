Celebrating LGBTQ+ Sexual Health and Wellbeing

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - SIECCAN and Trojan asked 1,500 18- to 24-year-old students attending universities in Canada about their sexual health and well-being. 26% identified as LGBTQ+ and reported on their sexual health and wellbeing: http://sieccan.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/SIECCAN-TROJAN-PRIDE2022.pdf

Celebrating LGBTQ+ Sexual Health & Wellbeing. SIECCAN and Trojan asked 1500 18- to 24-year-old students attending universities in Canada about their sexual health and well-being. (CNW Group/TROJAN™)

To learn more about SIECCAN please visit sieccan.org. For more information on TROJAN™, please visit trojan.ca.

About SIECCAN

The Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) is a not-for-profit charitable organization that works with health professionals, educators, community organizations, governments, and other partners to promote the sexual and reproductive health of Canadians.

About TROJAN™

TROJAN™ is Canada's #1 Sexual Wellness brand. Trusted for over 100 years. TROJAN™ offers a wide range of premium quality Condoms, Personal Lubricants and Vibrators. TROJAN™ latex condoms are made from premium quality latex to help reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Every condom is electronically tested to help ensure reliability. TROJAN™ Lubricants offer a wide selection of water-based and silicone-based lubricants that can help enhance intimacy and pleasure. TROJAN™ Vibrations is a line of high-quality vibrators and rings, offering unique features including multiple speeds, pulse patterns and a variety of sizes and sensual designs. TROJAN™ is committed to investing in public health efforts to support sexual health. For more information, visit www.Trojan.ca.

