U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,669.70
    -23.53 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,347.12
    -243.29 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,862.80
    -5.12 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,667.26
    -12.33 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.87
    -1.87 (-2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.80
    -17.80 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.42 (-2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9619
    -0.0069 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0692
    -0.0165 (-1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5900
    +1.2700 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,172.34
    +222.90 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.49
    +7.39 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month: SBA Hosts Armchair Discussion on Increasing Opportunities for Hispanic-Owned Small Businesses

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

Washington, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series Webinar: Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live webinar panel discussion with Gabriel Esparza, Associate Administrator, SBA’s Office of International Trade; and small business owners Eduardo Ortiz of Coforma, LLC, in Washington, D.C. and Alejandro Ramirez of Universal Spartan, LLC, in Vine Grove, Kentucky.

The discussion will focus on financial wellness and the importance of equity and opportunity to help uplift and support Hispanic-owned small businesses across the country. The panel will also discuss SBA initiatives and resources that support startups seeking to launch and existing small businesses as they pivot and grow in a changing environment. Providing emerging small businesses with the needed tools to help local economies thrive is a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

WHEN:

  • Thursday, October 6, 2022

  • 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

WHO:

  • Gabriel “Gabe” Esparza, Associate Administrator, SBA’s Office of International Trade

  • Eduardo Ortiz, Coforma, LLC, Washington, D.C.

  • Alejandro Ramirez, Universal Spartan, LLC, Vine Grove, Kentucky

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://sbahhm.eventbrite.com.

This event will be recorded.

---

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. SBA’s support of/or participation in this event is not an endorsement of any product, service, or entity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least four (4) days in advance of this event. Please send an email to reasonableaccommodation@sba.gov with the subject header “ACCOMMODATION REQUEST.”

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Larry Summers called it again on the collapse of the British pound. Here’s how much worse it could get, analysts say

    The pound plummeted to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

  • Weaker Demand for Chinese Goods Spells End of Shipping Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More Wee

  • Google's India policy head Gulati resigns - sources

    Google's head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country. The reasons for Archana Gulati's resignation were not immediately clear. Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank, declined to comment.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Bounced Back Monday

    Marijuana stocks got hammered along with the rest of the growth stocks last week, with Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), for example, losing 10% for the week -- nearly twice as much as the rest of the Nasdaq -- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropping 15%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) getting smoked for a 16% loss. Through 10:20 a.m. ET, all three stocks are back in the green today, with Canopy gaining 4.9%, Aurora up 5.8%, and Tilray leading the pack higher with a 6.7% gain. According to Marijuana Moment, a move by Wisconsin governor Tony Evers to permit citizen voting on referenda could make it easier to pass marijuana legalization in that state.

  • Watch Pete Buttigieg's Devastating Takedown of Fla.'s Ron DeSantis

    Buttigieg did not come to play.

  • Buy US Treasuries to Prepare for 2023 Downturn, Citi Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Steven Wieting says buying US Treasuries is the way to prepare for 2023, when an economic downturn will cut earnings and employment.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yields Surge Amid UK Turmoil: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea Says“We have been

  • Pound falls again as Bank rules out emergency rate rise

    Threadneedle Street's statement comes after Kwarteng's attempt to calm markets Why the pound is falling, what it means – and what can be done about it Bank of England urged to raise rates as markets bet on 6pc by next year FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as pound crashes to record low Lord Howell: Thatcher’s energy plan was derailed – now we are paying a gigantic price Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ericsson keeps supplying Russia despite Ukraine invasion

    Ericsson is continuing to supply mobile phone equipment to Russia despite pledging to halt operations in the country after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • How Donald Trump got his Deutsche Bank loans

    Deutsche Bank has emerged as the star witness in New York attorney general Letitia James’ case against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Be Making a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Firefighters extinguish flames on grounds of Tesla's Germany plant

    A fire that broke out on the grounds of Tesla's plant in Germany at 0330 local time (0130GMT) on Monday has been extinguished, with no injuries reported, according to the local fire department. Firefighters from the regional department were called when 800 cubic meters (1046 cubic yards) of cardboard, paper and wood scraps in an outdoor recycling space had caught fire, the spokesperson said. Tesla's fire department took over command of the operation about five hours later, though local firefighters remain on the scene.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • It's the worst ever collapse of the pound but far from the first. Here's a look back at them, all the way back to 1971.

    Before 2022, there was 1976, 1985, 1992 with George Soros (remember him?), and of course, 2008 and 2016.

  • U.S. plans rule to protect livestock farmers from company retaliation

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices in the agricultural sector that contribute to inflation. The White House intends to tout the plans on Monday at a third meeting of President Joe Biden's competition council, which was created in 2021.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).

  • Italy's right-wing bloc wins election: five questions for markets

    Italy's right-wing bloc should have a solid majority in both houses of parliament following Sunday's election, potentially giving the country a rare chance of political stability after years of upheaval and fragile coalitions. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. However, Meloni and her allies face a daunting list of challenges, including soaring energy prices, war in Ukraine and renewed slowdown in the euro zone's third largest economy.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.