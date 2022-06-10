Celebrating Pride Month: SBA Hosts Live Webinar Panel on Increasing Opportunities for LGBTQI+ Small Business Owners

Washington, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series Webinar: Celebrating LGBTQI+ Pride Month.

In celebration of Pride , the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live webinar panel with Larry Webb , District Director, SBA’s Washington Metropolitan Area District Office; Justin Nelson, Co-founder and President, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce; and small business owner Rachel Kalenberg of Pizza Carrello in Gillette, Wyoming.

The discussion will focus on financial wellness and the importance of equity and opportunity to help uplift and support LGBTQI+-owned small businesses across the country. The panel will also discuss SBA initiatives and resources that support small business, LGBTQI+ entrepreneurs seeking to launch, and help for existing LGBTQI+-owned small businesses as they pivot and grow in a post-COVID world, a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 30, 2022

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

WHO:

Larry Webb , District Director, SBA’s Washington Metropolitan Area District Office

Justin Nelson , Co-founder & President, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Rachel Kalenberg, Co-owner of Pizza Carrello, Gillette, Wyoming

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://SBApridemonth.eventbrite.com .

This event will be recorded.

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. SBA’s support of or participation in this event is not an endorsement of any product, service, or entity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least four (4) days in advance of this event. Please send an email to reasonableaccommodation@sba.gov with the subject header “ACCOMMODATION REQUEST.”

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov



