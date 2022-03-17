Celebrating Women’s History Month: SBA Hosts Armchair Discussion with Industry Experts on Increasing Opportunities for Women-Owned Small Businesses

Washington, D.C., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series Webinar: Celebrating Women’s History Month

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual armchair discussion with Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership, Candace Waterman, President and CEO of Women Impacting Public Policy and Alisa Sheard, Acting Deputy Director, SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development. The discussion will center on financial wellness for women-owned small businesses and the importance of increasing equity and access to opportunities that help uplift and support women entrepreneurs. The panel will also discuss SBA initiatives and resources that support existing women-owned small businesses and new startups as they pivot and grow in a post-COVID world.

WHEN: Thursday, March 31, 2022

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

WHO: Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership

Candace Waterman, President, and CEO, Women Impacting Public Policy

Alisa Sheard, Acting Deputy Director, SBA Office of Government Contracting

Michelle Sherod, President and CEO, Accounting Legal & Logistics Solutions, Inc., St. Louis, MO

HOW: Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://sbawhm.eventbrite.com.

This event will be recorded.

