Celebrating Women at IP: Sonya Fleming

International Paper Company
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Meet Sonya Fleming, lead production safety advocate, Riegelwood, N.C., Mill. Sonya, like all women at IP, provides valuable insight and a unique perspective to our organization.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

International Paper Company, Friday, March 3, 2023, Press release picture
International Paper Company, Friday, March 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741938/Celebrating-Women-at-IP-Sonya-Fleming

