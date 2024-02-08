A year of celebration

Feb. 7—This September marks 100 years since the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce began supporting business, education and local government around Wilson County

"We wanted to be a part of all parts of the community," Chamber of commerce president Melanie Minter said.

To celebrate, the chamber of commerce has a year of events lined up that will take members around Wilson County.

"We're a chamber that serves Wilson County," Minter said. "That's really what it's all about, is for us to connect with people, network with people and continue our tradition that we've always had."

The year of events kicked off in January with the annual membership meeting and awards celebration and continues in February with the chamber's "We Love Our Members" month. March will see a breakfast celebrating 100 years and April holds a tour of the chamber office featuring memorabilia from the last 100 years.

The events continue with a visit to Mt. Juliet in May where the mayor will issue a proclamation celebrating the chamber's 100 years and a chamber recognition at the Superspeedway in June. A visit to Watertown in July will come with another proclamation. A chamber building will be unveiled in Fiddlers Grove during the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair in August, and a charter day picnic will be held in September, followed by Taste of Wilson County in October and Chamber Membersgiving in November. The year will end with a proclamation from a state senator and representative.

"What was most interesting to me, was just going back through all the minutes, going back through all the memorabilia, the photos," Minter said. "We had a 100-year committee that worked on the magazine, we had a 100-year committee that actually came up with the (event) timeline. We wanted to do that because we wanted to celebrate the whole year because we're proud of servicing Wilson County and the community."

Story continues

Traditions that have continued since 1924 include the chamber's support of education.

"At the beginning, we were really involved with bringing (a school system) all together," Minter said. "Now, we're more involved in how we can help them."

Even now, the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce's membership is growing every day.

"It's always gratifying to help businesses," Minter said. "That's what the chamber of commerce is all about. Whether they're small, or they're a large industry, we want to be that person that really makes them feel like they're home. That's the core part of our, of what we do."