Celebration of successful Hispanic small businesses

·2 min read

Prospera will hold special event to recognize clients and highlight partners

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of virtual celebrations, Prospera's traditional Hispanic Heritage Month event returns in person, introducing a new time and format. FPL is the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Prospera Success Stories in South Florida to be held on Wednesday, September 14, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables. The event will bring together the top stakeholders of the non-profit organization to celebrate entrepreneurship and recognize local clients who have been able to grow their businesses with Prospera's assistance.

Prospera, a nonprofit economic development organization that helps start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity. (PRNewsfoto/Prospera)
Prospera, a nonprofit economic development organization that helps start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity. (PRNewsfoto/Prospera)

The program, which will be led by Prospera Regional Vice President Myrna Sonora, will showcase five small business owners who have received services from Prospera for several years and come out stronger than before, despite pandemic-related challenges. It will also feature some of Prospera's funders, volunteers, and community partners.

"Get ready to be inspired by remarkable Hispanic entrepreneurs who have successfully turned their business ventures into a reality," said Armando Fernandez, FPL's director of external affairs for Miami Dade County. "FPL understands the importance of helping companies large and small succeed. We are committed to delivering America's best energy value and to moving Florida forward, including Hispanic entrepreneurs upon which our community has been built. We are excited to learn about these entrepreneurs and to hear their stories of resilience and determination."

Along with Presenting Sponsor FPL, this event will be sponsored by Host sponsors AT&T, Bank of America, Bank United, First Horizon, Truist and Wells Fargo; Champion sponsors Amerant, First Bank, Florida International University, JPMorgan Chase, and Telemundo 51; and Leader Sponsors Holland & Knight, SBDC at FIU, TD Bank, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, and Work Magic.

About Prospera

Prospera is a non-profit economic development organization that since 1991 has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, strengthen or boost their businesses. In the past five years, Prospera has managed more than $61 million in small business loans, trained more than 18,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients gain or retain more than 16,000 jobs. Currently, Prospera offers services in Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit prosperausa.org.

Media Contact: Soledad Jacobson, (786) 329-5830, sjacobson@prosperausa.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebration-of-successful-hispanic-small-businesses-301622053.html

SOURCE Prospera

