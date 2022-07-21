Celebrity Car Dealer Michael Oz Shows Growth During Post Pandemic Car Shortage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While many businesses around the country struggled to pivot and survive during the pandemic, celebrity car dealer Michael Oz doubled down on his digital efforts and found great success. Oz started as a luxury car dealer over thirteen years ago, and through innovations and disruptions, he has seen enormous success and an ever-growing list of celebrity clientele.

One of these innovations was to build a digital platform that allowed users to shop luxury vehicles around the country to find a lease that best suited their needs. Known for his utmost dedication to professionalism and white-glove treatment for clients, this "Amazon of cars" platform also delivered users' new vehicles directly to their doorstep. After consistently selling over $50mm worth of vehicles, Oz is now excited to scale DriveOz.com , a platform that provides the same white-glove approach that he is known for to luxury car sellers and buyers, but to clients nationwide.

Speaking on why DriveOz came to fruition, Michael Oz says: "I saw an industry that was due for a change. Things have been slow to adopt in the automotive space, and people have lost trust in sales professionals over the years. I wanted to bring the same combination of tech and service to the car buyer that tech giants have brought to retail shoppers."

With the opening of his new luxury car dealership in South Florida, Drive Oz Motors, Michael Oz is ready to provide his services to both his typical clientele of celebrities, professional athletes, and luxury car enthusiasts, as well as the new clients that can find the same level of luxury treatment through his online domain.

One of his greatest passions is to help teach budding entrepreneurs how to hustle, which is why Oz strives to build his outreach on social media. Oz makes himself available to both clients in search of a new luxury vehicle and entrepreneurs seeking tips for success via DMs on his Instagram @ozsoldit . Oz believes in giving back to the community by donating both his time to help teach startups as well as his contributions to philanthropic causes.

Long heralded as the top luxury vehicle broker in the Southeast region, DriveOz.com opens this in-demand celebrity dealer's services to anyone around the country with the desire to work with the best, even if they are not located in South Florida. If you are the type of person who demands the best of all worlds, Michael Oz is the man to see for all of your luxury vehicle needs.

