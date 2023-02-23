U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,021.50
    +22.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,146.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,242.00
    +144.50 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.80
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.90
    +0.95 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.20
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    +0.0360 (+0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    21.81
    -1.06 (-4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0950
    +0.2330 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,116.04
    +89.71 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    547.18
    +1.55 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,922.02
    -8.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

CELEBRITY CHEF AND ACTIVIST, EITAN BERNATH, NAMED WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME'S HIGH LEVEL SUPPORTER

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today announced 20-year-old chef, television personality and activist Eitan Bernath, best known on social media for his captivating personality and cooking expertise, as the organization's High Level Supporter. Leveraging his audience of over 10 million followers and energetic personality, Bernath will use his expertise in food and cooking to bring younger audiences into the global effort to solve hunger.

United Nations World Food Programme High Level Supporter Eitan Bernath in Patna, Bihar State, India.
United Nations World Food Programme High Level Supporter Eitan Bernath in Patna, Bihar State, India.

"I'm honored and humbled to be joining the United Nations World Food Programme to leverage my platforms to amplify the life saving work this organization does for the hungriest populations in the world," said Bernath. "It's inspiring to see the rippling effects of how improved food security can impact someone's life. I'm thrilled to be joining such an incredible organization whose work every day is dedicated to fighting hunger and inequity on the frontlines of famine and poverty and to find new ways to connect people to the mission of the World Food Programme."

Bernath is no stranger to bridging his cooking endeavors with his personal passion for social good. He will help his followers understand how issues like the climate crisis and gender inequality exacerbate global hunger. Over 40% of the global population lives in areas that are highly vulnerable to climate extremes, where more frequent and intense weather events are destroying land, livestock and crops, and therefore jeopardizing food security. When hit by shocks, it is women who often eat last and least – sacrificing for their families.

As a High Level Supporter, Bernath will bring together young people to advocate for long-term solutions to food security while raising awareness about the current global hunger crisis. His social media presence garners three billion views annually from over 350 million people around the world.

"We're thrilled to have Eitan join our global effort to solve hunger. It's critical that young people bring their energy and ideas to this movement. Eitan is the perfect person to help us fight for a more equitable future, where no one goes without food, no matter where they live," said Barron Segar, President and CEO of World Food Program USA.

Bernath joins WFP's esteemed group of High Level Supporters that are advocating for improvements in nutrition and food security, including famous mountain guides Cholitas Escaladoras Maya from Bolivia and South African artist Reggie Khumalo.

Alongside his work with WFP, Bernath continues to partner with a number of philanthropic organizations to support causes close to his heart. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Eitan Production and the Principal Culinary Contributor for 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on CBS. He also serves as the youngest member of the Food Council at City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization, and as an ambassador to Animal Haven, an animal rescue organization.

Learn how you can join Eitan Bernath in the fight against hunger by supporting World Food Program USA at www.wfpusa.org/get-involved/.

About WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

About WFP USA
World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit wfpusa.org/mission-history.

About Eitan
Eitan Bernath is a 20 year-old chef, entertainer, author, TV personality, entrepreneur, and activist, best known on social media for his cooking expertise and captivating personality. With three billion annual views from 350 million consumers in 150 countries, he has amassed over 10 million followers with hundreds of millions more consumers enveloped in Eitan's world spanning his slate of television, literary, audio, philanthropy, and partnership endeavors. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Eitan Productions, the Principal Culinary Contributor for "The Drew Barrymore Show" on CBS, and is a regular contributor to The Washington Post, Food & Wine, and Saveur. He serves as the youngest member of the Food Council at City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization. https://www.eitanbernath.com/

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media and @wfpusa.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrity-chef-and-activist-eitan-bernath-named-world-food-programmes-high-level-supporter-301753596.html

SOURCE World Food Program USA

Recommended Stories

  • Southern Baptists Expel Saddleback Church Over Female Pastor

    The Southern Baptist Convention on Tuesday expelled Saddleback Church, the California megachurch founded by influential evangelical pastor Rick Warren, and four other churches from the denomination because they had female pastors. The decision to remove or “disfellowship” the churches came after the convention’s executive committee determined that the five churches were “not in friendly cooperation” with the denomination, said Jared Wellman, executive committee chairman, in a statement.

  • Amazon Fire TV devices can now stream audio directly to Cochlear hearing implants

    Amazon and Cochlear have teamed up on a new feature that streams audio directly from Fire TV devices to hearing implants, using the Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol.

  • Bankrupt Party City Needs Halloween Costumes. Some Vendors Want a Hedge.

    (Bloomberg) -- As Party City Holdco Inc. wades through bankruptcy, some of its most important vendors are banding together to negotiate better trade terms for a holiday the company relies on: Halloween.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorl

  • It wasn’t just chicken wings that drove Wingstop to its 19th straight year of domestic same-store sales growth

    Wingstop's sales trends are taking flight due to an item it's been late to the game on: Chicken sandwiches.

  • Wendy's Makes Surprising Menu Change (a Fan Favorite Going Away)

    The number two burger chain is adding something to its menu that McDonald's dropped (and fans have been begging it to bring back).

  • SEC fines Mormon Church $1 million over filings that ‘obscured the church’s portfolio’

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with multiple infractions and fined it $1 million, the agency announced Tuesday. Ensign Peak Advisers Inc., a nonprofit group operated by the church to manage its finances, is also being charged and fined. The charges levied by the SEC include “failing to file forms that would have disclosed the Church’s equity investments, and … instead filing forms for shell companies that obscured the Church’s portfolio and misstated Ensign Peak’s control over the Church’s investment decisions.”

  • Elon Musk Steps Up the Culture War

    Elon Musk is used to winning most of the battles he fights, even those that seem to be lost causes. The serial entrepreneur has, for example, won many rounds against short-sellers, investors who bet stock prices will drop. Tesla, like other tech groups like Apple and Nvidia, is one of the companies in which a lot of short positions have been built.

  • McDonald's Menu Changing Up Its Chicken Sandwich Choices

    Fast-food giant McDonald's wants a bigger piece of the chicken-sandwich craze, which its key rival, Burger King, has gone after as well

  • Trade group argues U.S. SEC case unfairly labels crypto as securities

    Cryptocurrency trade association Chamber of Digital Commerce is urging a federal court to dismiss a case brought by the U.S. securities regulator against ex-Coinbase employees accused of insider trading, arguing that the case unfairly labeled several crypto assets as securities. The group said in an amicus brief filed Wednesday in a district court in Washington that if the court were to proceed with the case from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it could have wide-ranging consequences for the digital asset industry and harm crypto investors.

  • How one Black family got its 40 acres — and turned them into intergenerational success

    A stretch of land in Mississippi helped build their legacy. Now they're working to restore the property, and highlighting it as a case for reparations.

  • Bulgarian Investigators Claim 'Cryptoqueen' Was Murdered in 2018

    The hunt for Ruja Ignatova may have already ended at the bottom of the Ionian Sea.

  • We track how fast workers deliver post, concedes Royal Mail boss

    The boss of Royal Mail has been forced to admit that it electronically tracks how long postal workers stand still for after MPs hauled him back before Parliament.

  • Supreme Court seems to favor tech giants in terror case

    The Supreme Court seemed skeptical Wednesday of a lawsuit trying to hold social media companies responsible for a terrorist attack at a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people. During arguments at the high court several justices underscored that there was no evidence linking Twitter, Facebook and Google directly to the 2017 attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul.

  • Starbucks bets big on olive oil-infused Oleato coffee line

    Starbucks debuts olive-oil infused coffee in Italy.

  • Workers exert leverage in tight labor market: Strikes doubled in 2022

    Over half of the 224,000 workers who went on strike were educators.

  • How to Harness the Power of Crypto to Aid Communities Rebuilding After Natural Disasters

    The industry's swift response in times of need highlights the need for compatibility between crypto and the traditional financial system.

  • How DNA Tied a Noted French-Horn Teacher to a String of Unsolved Sex Crimes

    Elliott Higgins, who died in 2014, was a pioneering figure in the French-horn community. Investigators now say he was also a serial rapist.

  • A Creamy Seafood Stew Built on Simple Market Staples

    A personal riff on a Filipino classic, this aromatic shrimp- and squash-studded stew from chef Francis Ang yields maximum flavor with minimum fuss.

  • Biden official drops new details on how it will spend $50 billion on semiconductors

    The Biden administration is unveiling audacious goals Thursday for how it will seek to get the most bang for the billions it has at its disposal to spur the semiconductor sector in the U.S. in the years ahead.

  • Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

    Demolition teams are clearing mounds of rubble from the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, as emergency responders scramble to shelter survivors — who were traumatized anew by Monday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Turkey's already badly battered province of Hatay. The powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria will require a huge reconstruction operation at a scale “never seen before,” a top European Union official said. European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi made the comment Wednesday during a visit to Ankara to prepare for an international donor’s conference, scheduled for March in Brussels.