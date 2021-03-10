U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers

·5 min read

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Dan Dhunna, one of the UK's most esteemed and revered cosmetic doctors, explains about five of the best dermal fillers available and how they can effectively augment and beautify facial contours, as well as hydrate and re-condition the skin. With over twenty years' experience in facial rejuvenation techniques using injectable products such as dermal fillers, Dr Dan Dhunna is a leading authority on safety, efficacy and longevity of dermal filler products and only chooses highly-regarded, FDA-Approved brands, known for their unsurpassed safety records and clinically-proven formulations for the most beautiful, natural-looking results.

Nowadays, dermal fillers for plumping, shaping and correcting ageing or thinning lips are hugely popular, but many people don't realise that dermal lip fillers are not simply one product and one technique. The art of augmenting the lip area is something that an already highly qualified medical professional needs to master, over many years. Dr Dan Dhunna is one of the UK's leading dermal filler afficionados and has been beautifying lips for nearly two decades. Trusted by celebrities across the globe, Dr Dan Dhunna perfected his techniques with some of the world's most esteemed cosmetic surgeons.

Every dermal filler product is different and although the main components are basically, the same – hyaluronic acid (HA) in a fluid to a more viscous gel, each have their own specific quality and behaviour once injected into the lips. Dr Dan Dhunna only uses FDA-approved and CE certified products and during his many years of practice, has meticulously chosen some of the world's leading dermal filler brands. Now, Dr Dhunna has rigorously tested each product and has put together his top 5 lip filler products.

Juvederm Volift – the Juvéderm range of dermal fillers, by pharmaceutical giant, Allergan the makers of BOTOX are famous for their longevity, safety profile and efficacy. Using Vycross technology, which stabilizes the product for a longer, Volift is formulated to go in smooth and offer lasting results. Volift has a natural appearance when injected and can be used for the vertical lines around the mouth, nasolabial folds as well as increasing volume within the body of the lips. On average, Volift can last up to 15 months.

Restylane Kysse – this is the first lip filler designed with XpresHAn Technology™ ( a unique cross-linking gel) for a soft and flexible movement and natural-looking volume, proven to last up to 12 months. It enhances the texture and colour of the lips and allows patients a full range of expressions. Precision is easily achieved with Restylane Kysse and those who prefer a more natural and subtle look to their lips love this product.

TEOSYAL RHA®KISS® - The TEOSYAL RHA® range of dermal filler products were created by TEOXANE Laboratories in Switzerland, following a patented process to meet the specific requirements of mobile facial areas. This revolutionary technology preserves the natural characteristics of hyaluronic acid (HA) molecules, the main component in dermal fillers, to obtain gels with extremely high purity and closer to the natural content of hyaluronic acid in the skin. TOESYAL RHA® KISS offers subtle and dynamic augmentation of the lips, using a very small amount of dermal filler. The purity of the HA means that side-effects or adverse reactions are negligible. Results last between 6 and 9 months.

Belotero Lips Shape and Contour- these products provide a complimentary and revolutionary approach to lip enhancement. Belotero Lips Shape adds volume and enhancement to the lips with the augmentation of both upper and lower lips. Belotero Lips Contour is specially developed to provide definition to the outline of the lips. These two products have been developed to accompany each other, just like a lipliner and a lipstick. Results are known to last between 6 and 9 months.

STYLAGE Special lips – The number one lip filler in France is the first monophasic antioxidant HA-based, sterile gel which has been formulated from an animal-free and bi0compatible hyaluronan serum which magically lifts wrinkles around the mouth. The antioxidant (Mannitol) plays a vital part to eliminate the distressing effects of free radicals from the dermis of the skin, whilst stopping any gel degradation from occurring as well as the risk of post-injection inflammation. Benefits include increasing lip volume, adding definition and contour, reducing wrinkles or smoker's lines and repairing the lip water content. Result last between 6 to 9 months.

Lip fillers have come leaps and bounds over the past 20 years and where once there were only a handful of reputable dermal fillers on the market, the large pharmaceutical companies continue to 'up their game', when it comes to this hugely sought-after non-surgical injectable treatment. It's still vital however, that you consult with a medically-qualified practitioner when it comes to dermal fillers and indeed, any injectable procedure, for well-informed advice and beautifully-stunning results.

About the author

Dr Dan Dhunna started his career as a GP, having graduated from the world-renowned Imperial College School of Medicine, University of London in 1999. Called the "Michelangelo of Botox" by the BBC and one of the leading cosmetic doctors by Sky News and the Guardian newspaper. He quickly realised that the art of facial aesthetics was his passion and, after training with some of the world's leading cosmetic masters, he began to build a portfolio of aesthetic clinics spanning both the Midlands and London. His clinics are located in Harley Street - London, Birmingham, Solihull, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Bridgnorth, Dudley and Wolverhampton. Dr Dan Dhunna offers a range of facial rejuvenation treatments, which include non-surgical procedures such as Botox®, dermal fillers, skin boosters, fat dissolvers, dermal threads and skin peels. His treatments can be tailored to the needs of both men and women alike and his ethos is to provide natural-looking results but offering significant improvements, in a safe and clinically-regulated environment.

https://www.drdandhunna.com
https://www.drdandhunna.com/2019/10/get-best-lip-filler-london

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrity-cosmetic-doctor-dr-dan-dhunna-ranks-his-top-five-lip-fillers-301244836.html

SOURCE The Office of Dr Dan Dhunna

