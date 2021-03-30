U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.25
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,969.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,903.50
    +25.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.90
    +7.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.70
    +0.15 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    +0.0050 (+0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -1.13 (-5.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5760
    +0.2230 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,126.73
    +1,581.07 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.63
    +38.15 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,209.73
    -222.97 (-0.76%)
     

Celebrity video request site Cameo reaches unicorn status with $100M raise

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Cameo, the celebrity video site you’re probably familiar with if you’ve celebrated a birthday in the last three years, announced this morning that it’s raised a $100M Series C. The round, which was led by Jonathan Turner with e.ventures, puts the site’s value at just north of $1 billion.

Cameo has been building a good deal of steam in recent years, but the service is among those that managed to get a major boost amid the pandemic, as celebrities and normals alike suddenly found themselves with a lot more time on their hands.

“The pandemic put extra stress on the already unstable business models supporting talent across sports and entertainment ecosystems," CEO Steven Galanis said in a Medium post tied to the news. "It catalyzed a massive shift in awareness and widespread adoption of direct-to-fan models, which has, in turn, created a new foundation for fan engagement. We exist in an entirely different world today — one in which talent actually want to connect more deeply with their fans, and fans expect unprecedented access to the talent they admire most. This funding will help us create the access and connections that will define the future of the ‘connection economy’ on a global scale.”

This latest round more than doubles the service’s total funding, bringing it up to $165 million. Google Ventures, Amazon Alexa Fund, UTA, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Valor Equity Partners and Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley) join existing investors, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Kleiner Perkins, The Chernin Group, Origin Ventures and Spark Capital. There are also some “talent investors” on board, as well, including skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Because, you know, Cameo.

Cameo says some 80% of its standard video requests are booked as gifts, to celebrate things like birthdays. In total, around two million videos have been created through the offering. But the site is looking to grow into additional categories. Last year it added the ability to book celebrities as guests for Zoom video chats (a very pandemic-focused offering).

10 VCs say interactivity, regulation and independent creators will reshape digital media in 2021

Some of the funding will go toward ramping up Cameo for Business (C4B), which brings celebrity videos to events and conferences, as well as ads and sales. Effectively, the service works as a pipeline between businesses and famous people. The company will also be expending its international offering, growing beyond the approximately 20% of videos currently purchased outside the U.S.

Cameo raises $50M to deliver personalized messages from celebrities & influencers

  • Oil Holds Loss Near $60 on Demand Worries Before OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses in early Asian trading amid concern over near-term demand and dollar strength ahead of a closely watched OPEC+ meeting this week at which the group will decide on output policy.Futures traded near $60 a barrel after dropping 1.6% Tuesday. An OPEC+ technical panel agreed to revise down the group’s oil-demand estimates for the year, delegates said. The dimmer outlook in the coming months comes as rising virus cases and renewed lockdowns look set to slow the global recovery.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose to the highest since November on Tuesday, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Industry data presented a mixed picture of U.S. stockpiles. Crude inventories rose by 3.91 million barrels last week but gasoline stocks fell by 6.01 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar.Oil prices have pulled back in recent weeks as the Covid-19 situation deteriorates in parts of the world ahead of a widely anticipated demand rebound once enough people are vaccinated. Stricter lockdown rules in parts of Europe are showing up in traffic data and fuel use, while in the U.S., data from OPIS by IHS Markit show gasoline sales trailing pre-pandemic levels by 16%.The price retreat also is a symptom of a rally that may have gotten ahead of itself, with global benchmark Brent futures surging above $71 a barrel earlier this month before the abrupt pullback. Crude at $70 destroys demand at a “faster pace,” and the market is still facing a lot of oil inventories, Total SE Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said at an online conference.All eyes are now on OPEC and its allies, who will consider whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- that they’re withholding. At their last gathering, the group had been widely expected to return some barrels to the market but, led by Saudi Arabia, opted not to do so given the sustained threat posed by the pandemic. The producer alliance is expected to maintain curbs to deplete global inventories further.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s ETFs Ditch Ownership Caps, Add SPAC Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has spent months defending Ark Investment Management from critics who say the money manager has too much cash tied up in too few stocks. The firm’s latest move is handing them fresh ammunition.In a filing late last week, Ark altered the prospectuses for its exchange-traded funds to remove clauses limiting its exposure and concentration risks.The changes eliminate a 30% cap on how much of each fund’s assets could be invested in the securities of a single entity, and a 20% limit on the amount of a company’s shares an ETF could own.It also introduced language acknowledging funds may buy into blank-check firms and noting the risks of buying shares in special-purpose acquisition companies that haven’t yet decided what businesses they’ll own. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ticker ARKQ) last week bought shares of a SPAC backed by tennis star Serena Williams.These are eye-catching changes for Ark, founded by Wood in 2014. Concerns have swirled around the New York-based firm in recent months after a stellar year saw ETF assets surge at one point to more than $60 billion. Ark invests in companies involved with disruptive trends, which mean it has a limited pool of targets in which to deploy that money.“It seems like they’re willing to take on more single-stock risk if they truly believe in a company,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “It’s truly active management.”Testing the LimitIn February as its flagship product, the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), peaked, the firm controlled 20% or more of at least three companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This was spread across several funds, so didn’t yet test the 20% cap that’s now removed from prospectuses.In addition to deleting the general limits, the March 26 filing removed caps on ownership of depositary receipts, rights, warrants, preferred securities and convertibles.A representative for Ark didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The adjustments come on the eve of Ark’s first new ETF launch in two years. The ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) is due to begin trading on Tuesday, according the firm’s website.In a nod to the kinds of concentration risk some investors fret about, the new ETF’s second-biggest holding will actually be another Wood product -- 6.1% of the fund will be invested in Ark’s 3D Printing ETF (PRNT).“When you have a situation where the risk is concentrated and there is a lot of leverage in the system, it creates even bigger risks,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.(Updates with ARKX fund information in final paragraphs, analyst comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Retreat On Worries About Archegos Capital Default

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle above the $61 level.

  • Deliveroo narrows price range ahead of London market debut

    Food delivery group Deliveroo has narrowed the price range on its initial public offering, ensuring its order books were fully covered for what will be London's biggest IPO in a decade. The London-based company, founded by boss William Shu in 2013, could be valued at up to 7.85 billion pounds ($10.85 billion) in its stock market debut on March 31. The listing is set to be London's biggest IPO since Glencore in May 2011 and also the biggest tech float on the London Stock Exchange, dwarfing The Hut Group last year.

  • Gold Nears Nine-Month Low as Yields Gain on Biden Spending Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended declines, approaching a nine-month low as the pace of U.S. vaccine rollouts and plans for further stimulus boosted bond yields and the dollar.Treasury yields rose as traders weighed the outlook for growth and inflation, with the U.S. ramping up Covid-19 vaccine efforts and President Joe Biden getting set to announce spending plans. That helped push non-interest-bearing gold below $1,700 an ounce after prices held above that level for three weeks.Bullion is heading for its first quarterly decline since 2018 amid a nascent global recovery that’s reduced the haven appeal of the metal. In recent weeks, its price has mostly treaded water, but faces renewed pressure from a resilient dollar and rising bond rates. A selloff in exchange-traded funds backed by gold is further eroding support.“We see increasing rates and a stronger dollar from Biden’s spending plans and sped-up vaccine efforts,” said TD Securities analyst Ryan McKay. “With equities holding pretty steady, it implies this trend can continue without any action from the Fed and that will continue to weigh on gold. We have even seen on days when rates are down gold has struggled to find any upside which really highlights how little buying interest there is at the moment.”Biden, in an address Wednesday in Pittsburgh, will detail a mass expansion of government spending aimed at reducing inequality and strengthening infrastructure. A revamp of the tax code is also part of the plan and is already proving divisive among economists and lawmakers. He said Monday that 90% of U.S. adults will be eligible to get a Covid-19 shot by April 19.Spot bullion fell 1.6% to $1,685.18 an ounce by 1:37 p.m. in New York, approaching the level reached earlier this month that was the lowest since June. Futures for June delivery on the Comex lost 1.7% to settle at $1,686 an ounce. Spot palladium climbed as much as 2.7%, while platinum and silver declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.After breaking below $1,700, gold’s “support zone at $1,650-$1,670 an ounce will probably be tested,” below which it could fall to $1,600, said ABN Amro Bank NV analyst Georgette Boele.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs TransUnion bid to nix 'terrorist list' lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled it could narrow the scope of a class action lawsuit against TransUnion in which thousands of people sought damages after the credit reporting company flagged their names as matching those on a government list of suspected terrorists and drug traffickers. The justices heard arguments in TransUnion's appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld a jury verdict against the Chicago-based company in a class-action suit and ordered it to pay $40 million in damages. Credit reporting companies provide information on an individual's borrowing and bill-paying history to lenders and other businesses.

  • Stocks Favored in ‘Reopening Trade’ Hit Turbulence

    The sectors that benefited most from the pandemic-inspired shift to working from home have fallen hard since late January, while hot technology firms and blank-check merger companies have tumbled from their highs.

  • Biden is canceling another $1.3B in student loan debt. Who qualifies?

    The administration is providing new relief to more than 230,000 borrowers.

  • 'No toilet paper, again?' Brace yourself for a new wave of shortages

    Find out why — and whether last year's hoarding and panic buying will make a return, too.

  • Wells Fargo Unwinds Archegos Exposure Without Posting Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said it unwound its exposure to Archegos Capital Management without suffering losses.Shares of the company advanced after it issued a statement about the bank’s prime-brokerage relationship with the family office. “We were well collateralized at all times over the last week and no longer have any exposure,” Wells Fargo said. “We did not experience losses related to closing out our exposure.”The unwinding of Bill Hwang’s Archegos reverberated across the globe after banks forced the firm to sell billions of dollars in investments accumulated through highly leveraged bets. The selloff roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc., and both Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG have said they face potentially significant losses on their exposure.Wells Fargo’s statement marks the first explicit communication from a U.S. bank on the issue. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley were also among Hwang’s brokers. U.S. regulators including the Securities and Exchange Commission summoned banks Monday to explain what happened.Wells Fargo shares rose 2.5% to $39.39 as of 11:49 a.m. in New York. The firm executed five block trades valued at $2.14 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday.The San Francisco-based bank’s involvement in the turmoil could lengthen its time under a punitive asset cap if the fallout leads to losses or regulatory probes, Vivek Juneja, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note to clients earlier Tuesday.Wells Fargo has been under a costly Federal Reserve-imposed asset cap for more than three years in response to a series of scandals across the firm’s business lines. The bank recently scored its most meaningful progress yet by winning the Fed’s acceptance of a plan to overhaul operations, Bloomberg reported last month.“Our key concerns for Wells Fargo are reputational risk and whether this would increase regulatory scrutiny or delay its asset cap being lifted,” Juneja wrote. He said that none of the nation’s biggest money-center banks have been associated with block trades tied to Archegos.Wells Fargo had no immediate comment on the JPMorgan note.Read more: What Investors Need to Know About the Archegos Capital Blowup(Updates with shares, context beginning in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bilibili Drops in Hong Kong Debut After Tech Loses Shine

    (Bloomberg) -- Bilibili Inc. fell on its debut in Hong Kong, becoming the latest U.S.-traded Chinese firm to disappoint on its homecoming during a global sell-off in the country’s technology shares.Shares of the fast-growing video streaming service closed 1% lower on Monday, paring losses of nearly 7%. Bilibili’s $2.6 billion listing comes after a string of block trades rattled U.S. markets and American regulators last week revived concerns over potential delistings by implementing a law requiring stricter audit inspections. Its disappointing debut also follows Baidu Inc., which last week closed unchanged on its first day of trading in Hong Kong and has since dropped 19%.In his first interview with international media, Bilibili chief executive Chen Rui said he’s unconcerned with short-term market gyrations. The firm -- which has 200 million mostly Chinese millennial or Gen Z monthly users, as well as the backing of both Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- will use most of the proceeds from the share sale to beef up its content and support its creators, in anticipation of an explosive growth in online video adoption over the next few years.All internet users in China -- numbering nearly 1 billion as of December -- will eventually adopt the format, Chen predicts. The company intends to prioritize improving its content and growing its user base over the next few years over profitability, in order to capitalize on the video mega-trend.“We wouldn’t care too much about short-term performance in the stock market,” the 43-year-old billionaire entrepreneur told Bloomberg Television, adding the firm had long been planning to list in Hong Kong. “Nobody will remember whether your stock went up or down on the debut in 10 years’ time.”Back in 2009, Bilibili was born as a forum for gaming and anime fans like its creator Xu Yi, a then 20-year-old college student. But it was Chen who transformed the site from an after-school project into a promising business when the serial entrepreneur took the helm in 2014. Bilibili has since cleaned up pirated content on its platform while plowing half a billion dollars into broadcast rights since 2018. It expanded into adjacent businesses including live-streaming, e-commerce, and game publishing, its biggest cash cow.Along the way, Chen, who previously co-founded app maker Cheetah Mobile Inc., secured investments from both Tencent and Alibaba, a rare feat in China’s internet arena where up-and-comers usually align themselves with one of the twin giants. The company has partnered with Tencent and Alibaba on content production and e-commerce, respectively, and could “further deepen ties” with both parties, said Chen, who holds roughly 13% of the equity but about 44% of the vote. Sony Corp. has a stake in the firm as well.Videos “will be a major trend for the internet industry over the next three to five years,” said Chen. “The market will be in ultra-high-speed growth for the next several years. Popular video platforms, like us, will all have great opportunities.”The company forecast revenue to grow at least 73% to 3.7 billion yuan ($565 million) this quarter and aims to double its monthly active users by 2023.“With support from Tencent and Alibaba, Bilibili looks well-positioned to capture the long-term trend in the Gen Z entertainment market across content, community, and commercialization,” said Jefferies analysts led by Thomas Chong in a February note. It’s “one of the key beneficiaries to capture the secular trend in video consumption.”Investors embrace Bilibili as a way to tap into the growing buying power of China’s Gen Z population, which has also supercharged startups like toy maker Pop Mart International Group Ltd. and social commerce app Xiaohongshu. Over 86% of Bilibili’s monthly users are aged 35 and below, iResearch estimated.Alongside posts on League of Legends or Japanese manga series Naruto, Bilibili users now consume and create content on everything from life hacks to rap mixes and make-up tutorials. Even Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook last month sat down for an interview with a tech influencer on the platform.Bilibili’s move into the mainstream places it in direct competition with rival social media companies like Kuaishou and ByteDance Ltd. as well as the video streaming subsidiaries of Tencent and Alibaba. Net loss for the December quarter more than doubled to 843.7 million yuan on swelling marketing costs.Policing content is also a persistent risk: Chinese censors in June penalized Bilibili alongside nine other popular livestreaming apps over vulgar and problematic content as part of a growing crackdown on the country’s internet giants. In February, a new Japanese anime series on Bilibili was accused of spreading sexist views, triggering several brands to cancel sponsorship deals with the company.For now, the increased scrutiny isn’t concerning Chen, who says the company has been taking steps to ensure its content is in in line with government regulations.“I would still describe the development environment facing Bilibili in China as benign,” he said. “There are thousands of types of videos of Bilibili’s platform and it is a very dynamic and diverse content platform. This shows that in China, creators have enough freedom to produce the content they want.”(Updates share performance in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Student debt relief extended to 1.14 million borrowers with defaulted FFELP loans

    The Education Department (ED) is halting interest and debt collection on about 1.14 million defaulted loans in the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • The stock market could double by 2030 because COVID has ‘utterly changed’ the policy environment: analyst

    A prominent stock-market analyst throws in the towel as the S&P 500 index nears his end-of-decade target with “eight-and-a-half years to go,” writing that he now agrees with colleagues that the U.S. benchmark could hit 8,000 by 2030.

  • FTSE Puts Indian Bonds on Watch for Possible Index Inclusion

    (Bloomberg) -- FTSE Russell placed Indian government bonds on the watchlist for possible inclusion in its debt index, a move that may bring the nation closer to its aim of joining a global bond gauge after several false starts.Rupee securities will be considered for addition to the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index, FTSE said as part of its semi-annual review released Monday. In the coming weeks, it’ll start an index that tracks securities issued under the Fully Accessible Route after investors expressed an interest in the notes.India has been trying to gain entry into a global debt index since 2019, but talks with index compilers have made little headway. A report this month said India’s efforts have been stymied by demands from global bond funds including a request that the government doesn’t change tax rules to the disadvantage of investors.“The attractiveness of IGBs as an ongoing investment will not solely depend on index inclusion,” said Arthur Lau, head of Asia ex-Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments Asia. “Other factors including expected returns based on the prevailing economic conditions, government policies, and relative value to other local bond markets should be taken into account.”Inclusion in FTSE’s index may attract about $10 billion of inflows into rupee securities, said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior emerging-market strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, adding that this was an initial estimate.India’s 10-year sovereign bond yield climbed three basis points to 6.15%, tracking a rise in their U.S. counterpart. The rupee slumped 1% to 73.2075 per dollar as the greenback strengthened.At its September review, JPMorgan said Indian bonds remain off index and were still under review for inclusion, although about $115 billion in notional value of current and upcoming government debt have been marked for accessibility. Bloomberg LP said in 2019 that it would work with Indian authorities to help the nation gain access to global bond indexes.Fund OutflowsOverseas investors have pulled $2.4 billion from rupee debt so far this year after withdrawing almost $14 billion in 2020. Sentiment has soured as India grapples with a widening budget deficit and a near record borrowing program in the coming fiscal year.Global funds have taken up around 34% of their combined eligible limit of about $47 billion in government bonds under the normal route for all investors including long-term funds. Under the FAR category, where overseas investors can have full ownership of any outstanding bond, total investment stands at about 324 billion rupees ($4.4 billion).FTSE’s announcement will help “ensure greater investment in debt markets and longer term, it will impose greater fiscal discipline on government finances,” said Sanjay Mathur, chief economist for Asean and India at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.Bloomberg LP owns Bloomberg Barclays indexes which compete with FTSE Russell gauges.(Adds fund manager and analyst comments in fourth and tenth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history,’ says stock-market pro of Archegos margin call

    Wall Street on Tuesday may be seeing muted action but investors were still buzzing about the highly leveraged wrongway bet reportedly employed by Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which may have saddled many banks with multibillion-dollar losses.

  • Epic Games files complaint against Apple with UK regulator

    Fortnite maker Epic Games said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint with Britain's competition regulator in support of its investigation into Apple Inc's anti-competitive behaviour. The UK Competition and Markets Authority said earlier https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-probe-britain-idUSKBN2AW12S this month it had opened an investigation into Apple after complaints that the iPhone maker's terms and conditions for app developers were unfair. Payment policies related to Apple's App Store have long drawn complaints from app developers as they requires them to use its payment system, which charges commission of between 15% and 30%.

  • Nomura Shares Slump About 17% as it Warns of $2 Billion Loss

    Nomura Holdings warned that it possibly occurred a loss of nearly $2 billion at one of its U.S. subsidiaries, sending its shares down about 17% to a 7-week low on Monday.