Celestica Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, will host its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, webcast and conference call on January 27, 2022. Financial results will be released after market close on January 26, 2022.



Event: Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Webcast and Conference Call

Date: January 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 am EST

Weblink: Webcast details can be found on the Investor Relations portal at www.celestica.com.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on our website after completion of the call.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, Capital Equipment, and Energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

