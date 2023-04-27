U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,135.35
    +79.36 (+1.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.16
    +524.29 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,142.24
    +287.89 (+2.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.22
    +20.81 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.82
    +0.52 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.70
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1030
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.0960 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9700
    +0.3530 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,650.68
    +1,339.27 (+4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.60
    +11.28 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,831.58
    -21.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,457.68
    +41.21 (+0.15%)
     

Celestica Announces Election of Directors

Celestica International LP
·2 min read
Celestica International LP
Celestica International LP

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Robert A. Cascella

530,849,829

98.06%

10,482,461

1.94%

Deepak Chopra

532,921,274

98.45%

8,411,016

1.55%

Françoise Colpron

535,237,880

98.87%

6,094,410

1.13%

Daniel P. DiMaggio

532,825,369

98.43%

8,506,921

1.57%

Jill Kale

535,248,024

98.88%

6,084,266

1.12%

Laurette T. Koellner

529,179,611

97.76%

12,152,679

2.24%

Robert A. Mionis

533,818,755

98.61%

7,513,535

1.39%

Luis A. Müller

534,987,333

98.83%

6,344,957

1.17%

Tawfiq Popatia

532,561,881

98.38%

8,770,409

1.62%

Michael M. Wilson

532,800,081

98.42%

8,532,209

1.58%

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

CONTACT: Contacts: Celestica Global Communications (416) 448-2200 media@celestica.com Celestica Investor Relations (416) 448-2211 clsir@celestica.com