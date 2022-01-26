Celestica Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong Q4 non-IFRS Adjusted EPS* exceeds guidance range

(All amounts in U.S. dollars. Per share information based on diluted

shares outstanding unless otherwise noted.)

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (Q4 2021)†.

“Celestica’s solid performance in the fourth quarter capped a successful 2021 for our company. We returned to top-line year-over-year revenue growth, our non-IFRS operating margin* of 4.9% marked yet another record, our non-IFRS adjusted EPS* of $0.44 was our highest in more than 20 years, and we closed on our acquisition of PCI,” said Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica. “Our results continue to affirm our confidence in our long-term strategy, the capabilities of our global team, and our optimism for 2022.”

“We enter 2022 with confidence that Celestica is well-positioned to be successful. Our focus is squarely on meeting our 2022 performance expectations while successfully managing the dynamic macro environment. Achievement of our 2022 outlook would represent new records for our non-IFRS adjusted EPS and non-IFRS operating margin, and we have every reason to believe that we will continue to deliver on our expectations in the coming year.”

Q4 2021 Highlights

Key measures: Revenue: $1.5 billion, increased 9% compared to $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2020). Operating margin (non-IFRS)*: 4.9%, compared to 3.6% for Q4 2020. ATS segment revenue: increased 23% compared to Q4 2020; ATS segment margin was 5.6%, compared to 3.9% for Q4 2020. CCS segment revenue: increased 1% compared to Q4 2020; CCS segment margin was 4.4%, compared to 3.4% for Q4 2020. Adjusted EPS (non-IFRS)*: $0.44, compared to $0.26 for Q4 2020. Adjusted return on invested capital (non-IFRS)*: 16.6%, compared to 12.4% for Q4 2020. Free cash flow (non-IFRS)*: $35.6 million, compared to $18.5 million for Q4 2020.

IFRS financial measures (directly comparable to non-IFRS measures above): Earnings before income taxes as a percentage of revenue: 2.8%, compared to 1.9% for Q4 2020. Earnings per share (EPS): $0.26, compared to $0.16 per share for Q4 2020. Return on invested capital: 9.3%, compared to 6.6% for Q4 2020. Cash provided by operations: $65.8 million, compared to $49.7 million for Q4 2020.





† Celestica has two operating and reportable segments - Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). Our ATS segment consists of our ATS end market and is comprised of our Aerospace and Defense (A&D), Industrial, Energy, HealthTech and Capital Equipment (semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment) businesses. Our CCS segment consists of our Communications and Enterprise (servers and storage) end markets. Segment performance is evaluated based on segment revenue, segment income and segment margin (segment income as a percentage of segment revenue). See note 26 to our 2020 audited consolidated financial statements, included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 20-F), available at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com, for further detail.

* Non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) financial measures (including non-IFRS ratios) do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other public companies that use IFRS or U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See “Non-IFRS Supplementary Information” below for information on our rationale for the use of non-IFRS financial measures, and Schedule 1 for, among other items, non-IFRS financial measures included in this press release, as well as their definitions, uses, and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

First Quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022) Guidance

Revenue: $1.4 billion to $1.55 billion.

Operating margin (non-IFRS)*: 4.2% at the mid-point of our revenue and non-IFRS adjusted EPS guidance ranges.

Adjusted SG&A (non-IFRS)*: $57 million to $59 million.

Adjusted EPS (non-IFRS)*: $0.31 to $0.37.

For Q1 2022, we expect a negative $0.19 to $0.25 per share (pre-tax) aggregate impact on net earnings on an IFRS basis for employee stock-based compensation (SBC) expense, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software), and restructuring charges; and a non-IFRS adjusted effective tax rate* of approximately 18% (which does not account for foreign exchange impacts or any unanticipated tax settlements).

2022 Outlook

We believe the strength across the majority of our businesses, strong operational performance and the ramping of new programs bode well for Celestica in 2022. Assuming the severity of supply chain constraints experienced in Q4 2021 do not significantly worsen, we anticipate the following for 2022:

Revenue to increase to at least $6.3 billion.

Operating margin (non-IFRS)* to be in the range of 4.0% to 5.0%.

* We do not provide reconciliations for forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures, as we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various events that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking IFRS financial measure. For these same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding IFRS financial measures. See Schedule 1 for the definitions of the foregoing non-IFRS financial measures, and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. Also see "Non-IFRS Supplementary Information" below.

Summary of Selected Q4 2021 Results

Q4 2021 Actual (1) Q4 2021 Guidance (2) Key measures: Revenue (in billions) $1.51 $1.425 to $1.575 Non-IFRS operating margin 4.9% 4.5% at the mid-point of our

revenue and non-IFRS adjusted

EPS guidance ranges Non-IFRS adjusted SG&A (in millions) $59.9 $62 to $64 Non-IFRS adjusted EPS $0.44 $0.35 to $0.41 Directly comparable IFRS financial measures: IFRS earnings before income taxes as a % of revenue 2.8% N/A IFRS EPS (1) $0.26 N/A IFRS SG&A (in millions) $65.5 N/A

For information on the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 and related mutations (COVID-19) and supply chain and workforce constraints on our business in Q4 2021, see "Segment Updates: Operational Impacts" and footnote (1) below.

(1) IFRS EPS of $0.26 for Q4 2021 included an aggregate charge of $0.16 (pre-tax) per share for employee SBC expense, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software), and restructuring charges. See the tables in Schedule 1 and note 10 to our December 31, 2021 unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements) for per-item charges. This aggregate charge was within our Q4 2021 guidance range of between $0.11 and $0.17 per share for these items.

IFRS EPS for Q4 2021 included a $0.06 per share negative impact attributable to other charges (consisting most significantly of a $0.02 per share negative impact attributable to restructuring charges, and a $0.02 per share negative impact attributable to specified credit facility-related charges, each as described in note 10 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements), and a $0.08 per share negative impact attributable to the impact of materials constraints and estimated COVID-19 Costs (defined as both direct and indirect costs pertaining to COVID-19, including manufacturing inefficiencies related to lost revenue due to our inability to secure materials, idled labor costs, and incremental costs for labor, expedite fees and freight premiums, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, and/or IT-related services to support our work-from-home arrangements). IFRS EPS for Q4 2021 also included the following tax impacts: a favorable tax impact related to the geographical mix of our profits, a $0.01 per share positive impact attributable to a deferred tax recovery recorded in connection with the revaluation of certain temporary differences using the future effective tax rate of our Thailand subsidiary related to the upcoming reduction of the income tax exemption rate in 2022 under an applicable tax incentive (Revaluation Impact) and a $0.02 per share negative impact arising from taxable temporary differences associated with the anticipated repatriation of undistributed earnings from certain of our Chinese subsidiaries (Repatriation Expense), each as described in note 11 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements.

IFRS EPS for Q4 2020 of $0.16 included a $0.05 per share negative impact attributable to restructuring charges and a $0.06 per share negative impact attributable to estimated $8 million in COVID-19 Costs, offset in large part by an aggregate $0.08 per share positive impact attributable to approximately $8 million of government subsidies, grants and credits related to COVID-19 (COVID Subsidies) and $2 million of customer recoveries related to COVID-19 (Customer Recoveries), and a $0.02 per share positive impact from SBC expense reversals recorded in Q4 2020 to reflect a reduction in the estimated number of certain share-based awards expected to vest at the end of January 2021 (SBC Reversals). IFRS EPS for Q4 2020 also included a number of offsetting tax items including an $11.8 million withholding tax accrual associated with the then-anticipated repatriation of undistributed earnings from certain of our Chinese and Thai subsidiaries, which was substantially offset by an aggregate of $11.2 million in favorable return-to-provision (RTP) adjustments, the recognition of previously unrecognized deferred tax assets, and a favorable foreign exchange impact arising primarily from the strengthening of the Chinese renminbi relative to the U.S. dollar (each as described in note 11 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements). See Schedule 1 for the exclusions used to determine non-IFRS adjusted EPS for Q4 2021 and Q4 2020, and note 10 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements for quantification of the components of other charges (recoveries) for each such period.

(2) For Q4 2021, our revenue was in-line with the mid-point of our guidance range and reflected anticipated growth from our ATS segment and contributions from our PCI acquisition. Non-IFRS adjusted EPS exceeded the high end of our guidance range, and our non-IFRS operating margin exceeded the mid-point of our revenue and non-IFRS adjusted EPS guidance ranges, each of which benefited from strong performance in both of our segments, despite adverse revenue impacts attributable to materials shortages. Non-IFRS adjusted SG&A for Q4 2021 came in slightly below our guidance range. Our non-IFRS adjusted effective tax rate for Q4 2021 was 16%, lower than our anticipated estimate of approximately 19%, mainly due to favorable jurisdictional profit mix.

See “Non-IFRS Supplementary Information” below for information on our rationale for the use of non-IFRS financial measures, and Schedule 1 for, among other items, non-IFRS financial measures included in this press release, as well as their definitions, uses, and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

Full Year 2021 Results

2021 was a successful year for Celestica, in which we met (or exceeded) a number of our long-term strategic objectives and financial performance goals. Below are several of our critical performance achievements for 2021:

Key measures: Operating margin (non-IFRS)*: 4.2%, compared to 3.5% for 2020, an improvement of 70 basis points. Adjusted EPS (non-IFRS)*: $1.30, compared to $0.98 for 2020, a growth rate of 33%. Record HPS revenue of $1.15 billion, representing growth of 34% compared to 2020.

Directly comparable IFRS financial measures: IFRS earnings before income taxes as a percentage of revenue: 2.4%, compared to 1.6% for 2020. IFRS earnings per share (EPS) (1) : $0.82, compared to $0.47 per share for 2020.





(1) IFRS EPS for 2021 of $0.82 included a $0.25 per share negative impact attributable to material constraints and estimated COVID-19 Costs, an $0.08 per share negative impact attributable to net other charges (consisting most significantly of a $0.08 per share negative impact attributable to net restructuring charges and a $0.06 per share negative impact attributable to acquisition costs, offset in part by an $0.08 per share positive impact attributable to legal recoveries, as described in note 10 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements), all offset in part by an aggregate $0.09 per share positive impact attributable to approximately $11 million of recognized COVID Subsidies and $1 million of Customer Recoveries. IFRS EPS for 2021 also included the following tax impacts: a $0.06 per share positive impact attributable to the Revaluation Impact, offset in large part by a $0.05 per share negative impact attributable to a Repatriation Expense (each as described in note 11 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements). IFRS EPS for 2020 of $0.47 included a $0.20 per share negative impact attributable to restructuring charges (see note 10 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements) and a $0.29 per share negative impact attributable to approximately $37 million in estimated COVID-19 Costs, offset in part by an aggregate $0.29 per share positive impact attributable to approximately $34 million of COVID Subsidies and $3 million in Customer Recoveries, and a $0.07 per share positive impact to reflect aggregate SBC Reversals. IFRS EPS for 2020 also included $18.3 million of tax expenses relating to withholding taxes associated with repatriations of undistributed earnings from certain of our Chinese and Thai subsidiaries that occurred in 2020 or were then-anticipated to occur in the foreseeable future, which was largely offset by an aggregate of $17.5 million in favorable tax impacts (described in note 11 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements).

*See Schedule 1 for the exclusions used to determine non-IFRS adjusted EPS and non-IFRS operating margin for 2021 and 2020, and a reconciliation of such financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

Segment Updates

ATS Segment:

ATS segment revenue increased 23% in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020, driven by strong revenue growth in our Capital Equipment business, returning growth in our Industrial business and the addition of PCI in November 2021. ATS segment revenue increased 11% in 2021 compared to 2020, exceeding our 10% revenue growth target. For 2022, as a result of organic growth and the addition of PCI, we expect ATS segment revenue of approximately $2.8 billion.

ATS segment margin increased to 5.6% in Q4 2021 compared to 3.9% in Q4 2020, primarily due to profitable growth in our Capital Equipment business and the addition of PCI, partially offset by headwinds in our A&D business. As anticipated, our ATS segment margin entered our target range of 5% to 6% in Q4 2021. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of sequential ATS segment margin expansion. For 2022, we currently expect to achieve ATS segment margin of approximately 5.5%.

Revenue from our semiconductor Capital Equipment customers increased in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020. The growth was driven by continued strong end market demand, in combination with new program wins and market share gains. Revenue from our Capital Equipment business for 2021 was approximately $750 million, representing growth of more than 30% compared to 2020. We expect the strong demand backdrop to continue into 2022.

A&D revenue in Q4 2021 had modest growth compared to Q4 2020 (and sequentially), and continues to stabilize. Although we do not expect our commercial aerospace business to return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the near term, we expect modest sequential quarterly and year-to-year growth to continue in 2022, supported by new program wins.

During Q4 2021, revenue from our Industrial business increased compared to Q4 2020, as a result of growth in our base Industrial business as new business ramps, and the addition of PCI. We expect year-over-year growth to continue throughout 2022 on an organic basis, supported by new program wins, a general recovery in demand, and the addition of PCI.

HealthTech revenue decreased in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020, primarily due to the ramp down of certain COVID-19-related programs. For 2022, we expect revenue growth will be moderated as new program ramps will be largely offset by a reduction in COVID-19-related programs from the prior year.

CCS Segment:



CCS segment revenue increased in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020, primarily due to strong demand from service provider customers, including in our HPS business, as well as strength in demand from certain storage customers in our Enterprise end market. This growth was largely offset by our disengagement from programs with Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Disengagement), completed in Q4 2020, and the impact of materials constraints. This marks the first quarter of year-over-year revenue growth in our CCS segment since the completion of the Cisco Disengagement.

HPS revenue in Q4 2021 increased 66% to $350 million compared to Q4 2020. HPS revenue was approximately $1.15 billion in 2021, representing 34% growth compared to 2020. We expect HPS revenue to increase by at least 10% in 2022 compared to 2021.

CCS segment margin increased to 4.4% in Q4 2021 compared to 3.4% in Q4 2020, primarily due to more favorable mix, driven by an increased concentration of revenue from our HPS business. This represents our seventh consecutive quarter with CCS segment margin above our target range.

Operational Impacts:

Global supply chain constraints continued to impact both of our segments in Q4 2021, resulting in extended lead times for certain components, and impacting the availability of materials required to support customer programs. Our advanced planning processes, supply chain management, and collaboration with our customers and suppliers has helped to partially mitigate the impact of these constraints on our revenue. We expect this pressure to persist throughout 2022. While we have incorporated these dynamics into our Q1 2022 guidance and 2022 annual outlook to the best of our ability, their adverse impact (in terms of duration and severity) cannot be estimated with certainty, and may be materially in excess of our expectations.

As a result of recent resurgences of COVID-19 outbreaks, governments of various jurisdictions have mandated periodic lockdowns or workforce constraints (collectively, Workforce Constraints). However, because Celestica’s operations have been considered an essential service by relevant local government authorities to date, our manufacturing sites have generally continued to operate in impacted countries, albeit, at times, at reduced capacities (due to reduced attendance, shift reductions or temporary shutdowns). Although these Workforce Constraints present a challenge to our business performance when in force, due to effective resource management and planning, we have been able to largely mitigate the impact of these actions to date on our manufacturing capacity and our revenues.

We estimate that we had an aggregate adverse revenue impact of approximately $55 million in Q4 2021 as a result of supply chain constraints that prevented us from fulfilling customer orders, up from approximately $30 million in Q3 2021. We estimate that such constraints adversely impacted ATS segment revenue by approximately $20 million and CCS segment revenue by approximately $35 million in Q4 2021 (Q4 2020 — approximately $9 million (ATS segment — approximately $8 million; CCS segment — approximately $1 million)). As a result of these supply chain and workforce constraints, we were negatively impacted by approximately $10 million in estimated COVID-19 Costs during Q4 2021 (Q4 2020 — $8 million). We also recognized no COVID Subsidies or Customer Recoveries in Q4 2021 (Q4 2020 — approximately $8 million in COVID Subsidies and $2 million in Customer Recoveries), each as defined in footnote 1 to the “Summary of Selected Q4 2021 Results” above.

In late December 2021, we experienced a brief IT outage that temporarily impacted our operations. Based on the nature of the incident, and our timely response, it did not have a material impact on our financial results for Q4 2021. Our operations are functioning at normal capacity and we do not expect any material impact to our Q1 2022 financial results from this brief outage.

PCI Acquisition

In November 2021, we completed the acquisition of PCI, a fully-integrated design, engineering and manufacturing solutions provider with five manufacturing and design facilities across Asia. The purchase price was $314.7 million, net of $11.4 million of cash acquired, and including a preliminary net working capital adjustment (which is anticipated to be finalized in Q1 2022). The purchase was funded with a combination of cash and borrowings under our credit facility (described below). See notes 4 and 8 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements.

Credit Facility Amendment

In December 2021, we amended our credit facility, inter alia: to provide a new $365 million term loan; to increase the commitments under our revolving facility from $450 million to $600 million and extend its maturity date to at least 2025; and to ease certain covenant restrictions. Net proceeds from the new term loan were used to repay all remaining amounts outstanding under our November 2018 term loan in the original principal amount of $250 million ($145 million outstanding at the time of repayment), terminating such loan, and substantially all of the $220 million borrowed under our revolving facility to finance a portion of the PCI acquisition price. See note 8 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements.

Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid

On December 2, 2021, the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted our notice to launch a new normal course issuer bid (2021 NCIB). The 2021 NCIB allows us to repurchase, at our discretion, from December 6, 2021 until the earlier of December 5, 2022 or the completion of purchases thereunder, up to approximately 9.0 million subordinate voting shares (SVS) in the open market, or as otherwise permitted, subject to the normal terms and limitations of such bids. See note 9 to the Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements.

Q4 2021 Webcast

Management will host its Q4 2021 results conference call on January 27, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The webcast can be accessed at www.celestica.com .

Non-IFRS Supplementary Information

In addition to disclosing detailed operating results in accordance with IFRS, Celestica provides supplementary non-IFRS financial measures to consider in evaluating the company’s operating performance. Management uses adjusted net earnings and other non-IFRS financial measures to assess operating performance and the effective use and allocation of resources; to provide more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of operating results; to enhance investors’ understanding of the core operating results of Celestica’s business; and to set management incentive targets. We believe investors use both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures to assess management's past, current and future decisions associated with our priorities and our allocation of capital, as well as to analyze how our business operates in, or responds to, swings in economic cycles or to other events that impact our core operations. See Schedule 1 below.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, Capital Equipment, and Energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com . Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; our priorities, goals and strategies; trends in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry and our segments (and/or constituent businesses), and their anticipated impact; the anticipated impact of current market conditions on each of our segments (and/or constituent businesses) and near term expectations (positive and negative); our anticipated financial and/or operational results and outlook, including our anticipated Q1 2022 non-IFRS adjusted effective tax rate; materials, components and supply chain constraints; our credit risk; our liquidity; anticipated charges and expenses, including restructuring charges; the potential impact of tax and litigation outcomes; mandatory prepayments under our credit facility; interest rates; the timing of our PCI purchase price allocation; our annual intangible asset amortization increase; and our financial statement estimates and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “continues,” “project,” "target," “potential,” “possible,” “contemplate,” “seek,” or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “should,” or “would,” or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, where applicable, and applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements are provided to assist readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: customer and segment concentration; challenges of replacing revenue from completed, lost or non-renewed programs or customer disengagements; our customers' ability to compete and succeed using our products and services; price, margin pressures, and other competitive factors and adverse market conditions affecting, and the highly competitive nature of, the EMS industry in general and our segments in particular (including the risk that anticipated market improvements do not materialize); changes in our mix of customers and/or the types of products or services we provide, including negative impacts of higher concentrations of lower margin programs; the cyclical and volatile nature of our semiconductor business; delays in the delivery and availability of components, services and/or materials; managing changes in customer demand; rapidly evolving and changing technologies, and changes in our customers' business or outsourcing strategies; the expansion or consolidation of our operations; volatility in the commercial aerospace industry; the inability to maintain adequate utilization of our workforce; the nature of the display market; defects or deficiencies in our products, services or designs; integrating and achieving the anticipated synergies and benefits from acquisitions (including our recent acquisition of PCI) and "operate-in-place" arrangements; compliance with customer-driven policies and standards, and third-party certification requirements; challenges associated with new customers or programs, or the provision of new services; the impact of our restructuring actions, divestitures and/or productivity initiatives, including a failure to achieve anticipated benefits therefrom; the incurrence of future restructuring charges, impairment charges, other write-downs of assets or operating losses; managing our business during uncertain market, political and economic conditions, including among others, geopolitical and other risks associated with our international operations, including military actions, protectionism and reactive countermeasures, economic or other sanctions or trade barriers; disruptions to our operations, or those of our customers, component suppliers and/or logistics partners, including as a result of events outside of our control, including, among others: U.S. policies or legislation, U.S. and/or global tax reform, the potential impact of significant tariffs on items imported into the U.S. and related countermeasures, and/or the impact of (in addition to COVID-19) other widespread illness or disease; the scope, duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its continuing adverse impact on the commercial aerospace industry; changes to our operating model; changing commodity, materials and component costs as well as labor costs and conditions; execution and/or quality issues (including our ability to successfully resolve these challenges); non-performance by counterparties; maintaining sufficient financial resources to fund currently anticipated financial actions and obligations and to pursue desirable business opportunities; negative impacts on our business resulting from newly-increased third-party indebtedness; negative impacts on our business resulting from any significant uses of cash (including for the acquisition of PCI), securities issuances, and/or additional increases in third-party indebtedness (including as a result of an inability to sell desired amounts under our uncommitted accounts receivable sales program); operational impacts that may affect PCI’s ability to achieve anticipated financial results; foreign currency volatility; our global operations and supply chain; competitive bid selection processes; customer relationships with emerging companies; recruiting or retaining skilled talent; our dependence on industries affected by rapid technological change; our ability to adequately protect intellectual property and confidential information; increasing taxes, tax audits, and challenges of defending our tax positions; obtaining, renewing or meeting the conditions of tax incentives and credits; the fact that while we have not been materially impacted by computer viruses, malware, ransomware, hacking attempts or outages, we have been (and may continue to be) the target of such events; the inability to prevent or detect all errors or fraud; the variability of revenue and operating results; unanticipated disruptions to our cash flows; compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and government subsidies, grants or credits; the management of our information technology systems; our pension and other benefit plan obligations; changes in accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions; our ability to maintain compliance with applicable credit facility covenants; interest rate fluctuations and the cessation of LIBOR; deterioration in financial markets or the macro-economic environment; our credit rating; the interest of our controlling shareholder; current or future litigation, governmental actions, and/or changes in legislation or accounting standards; negative publicity; that we will not be permitted to, or do not, repurchase SVS under any normal course issuer bid (NCIB); and our ability to achieve our environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiative goals, including with respect to diversity and inclusion and climate change. The foregoing and other material risks and uncertainties are discussed in our public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , including in our most recent MD&A, our 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with, and subsequent reports on Form 6-K furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as applicable, the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which involve factors that are beyond our control. Our material assumptions include those related to the following: the scope and duration of materials constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic and their impact on our sites, customers and suppliers; fluctuation of production schedules from our customers in terms of volume and mix of products or services; the timing and execution of, and investments associated with, ramping new business; the success of our customers’ products; our ability to retain programs and customers; the stability of general economic and market conditions and currency exchange rates; supplier performance, pricing and terms; compliance by third parties with their contractual obligations; the costs and availability of components, materials, services, equipment, labor, energy and transportation; that our customers will retain liability for product/component tariffs and countermeasures; global tax legislation changes; our ability to keep pace with rapidly changing technological developments; the timing, execution and effect of restructuring actions; the successful resolution of quality issues that arise from time to time; the components of our leverage ratio (as defined in our credit facility); our ability to successfully diversify our customer base and develop new capabilities; the availability of cash resources for, and the permissibility under our credit facility of, repurchases of outstanding SVS under NCIBs, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations pertaining to NCIBs; compliance with applicable credit facility covenants; anticipated demand strength in certain of our businesses; anticipated demand weakness in, and/or the impact of anticipated adverse market conditions on, certain of our businesses; and that: anticipated financial results by PCI will be achieved; we are able to successfully integrate PCI, further develop our ATS segment business, and achieve the other expected synergies and benefits from the acquisition; all financial information provided by PCI is accurate and complete, and all forecasts of PCI’s operating results are reasonable and were provided to Celestica in good faith; and we will continue to have sufficient financial resources to fund currently anticipated financial actions and obligations and to pursue desirable business opportunities. Although management believes its assumptions to be reasonable under the current circumstances, they may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially (and adversely) from those that would have been achieved had such assumptions been accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Schedule 1

Supplementary Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The non-IFRS financial measures included in this press release are: adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin (adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue, operating earnings (or adjusted EBIAT), operating margin (operating earnings or adjusted EBIAT as a percentage of revenue), adjusted net earnings, adjusted EPS, adjusted return on invested capital (adjusted ROIC), free cash flow, adjusted tax expense and adjusted effective tax rate. Adjusted EBIAT, adjusted ROIC, free cash flow, adjusted tax expense and adjusted effective tax rate are further described in the tables below. In calculating our non-IFRS financial measures, management excludes the following items where indicated in the table below: employee stock-based compensation (SBC) expense, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software), Other Charges, net of recoveries (defined below), Finance Costs (defined below), and acquisition inventory fair value adjustments, all net of the associated tax adjustments (quantified in the table below), and non-core tax impacts (tax adjustments related to acquisitions, and certain other tax costs or recoveries related to restructuring actions or restructured sites).

We believe the non-IFRS financial measures we present herein are useful to investors, as they enable investors to evaluate and compare our results from operations in a more consistent manner (by excluding specific items that we do not consider to be reflective of our core operations), to evaluate cash resources that we generate from our business each period, and to provide an analysis of operating results using the same measures our chief operating decision makers use to measure performance. In addition, management believes that the use of a non-IFRS adjusted tax expense and a non-IFRS adjusted effective tax rate provide improved insight into the tax effects of our core operations, and are useful to management and investors for historical comparisons and forecasting. These non-IFRS financial measures result largely from management’s determination that the facts and circumstances surrounding the excluded charges or recoveries are not indicative of our core operations.

Non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies that report under IFRS, or who report under U.S. GAAP and use non-GAAP financial measures to describe similar financial metrics. Non-IFRS financial measures are not measures of performance under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any IFRS financial measure.

The most significant limitation to management’s use of non-IFRS financial measures is that the charges or credits excluded from the non-IFRS financial measures are nonetheless recognized under IFRS and have an economic impact on us. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by issuing IFRS results to show a complete picture of our performance, and reconciling non-IFRS financial measures back to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

The economic substance of the exclusions described above (where applicable to the periods presented) and management’s rationale for excluding them from non-IFRS financial measures is provided below:

Employee SBC expense, which represents the estimated fair value of stock options, restricted share units and performance share units granted to employees, is excluded because grant activities vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter in both quantity and fair value. In addition, excluding this expense allows us to better compare core operating results with those of our competitors who also generally exclude employee SBC expense in assessing operating performance, who may have different granting patterns and types of equity awards, and who may use different valuation assumptions than we do.

Amortization charges (excluding computer software) consist of non-cash charges against intangible assets that are impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquired businesses. Amortization of intangible assets varies among our competitors, and we believe that excluding these charges permits a better comparison of core operating results with those of our competitors who also generally exclude amortization charges in assessing operating performance.

Other Charges, net of recoveries, consist of, when applicable: Restructuring Charges, net of recoveries (defined below); Transition Costs (defined below); net Impairment charges (defined below); consulting, transaction and integration costs related to potential and completed acquisitions, and charges or releases related to the subsequent re-measurement of indemnification assets or the release of indemnification or other liabilities recorded in connection with acquisitions, when applicable; legal settlements (recoveries); specified credit facility-related charges (consisting primarily of the accelerated amortization of unamortized deferred financing costs in Q4 2021); and post-employment benefit plan losses. We exclude these charges, net of recoveries, because we believe that they are not directly related to ongoing operating results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses after completion of these activities or incurrence of the relevant costs. Our competitors may record similar charges at different times, and we believe these exclusions permit a better comparison of our core operating results with those of our competitors who also generally exclude these types of charges, net of recoveries, in assessing operating performance.

Restructuring Charges, net of recoveries, consist of costs relating to: employee severance, lease terminations, site closings and consolidations; write-downs of owned property and equipment which are no longer used and are available for sale; and reductions in infrastructure.

Transition Costs consist of: (i) costs recorded in connection with the relocation of our Toronto manufacturing operations, and the move of our corporate headquarters into and out of a temporary location during, and upon completion, of the construction of space in a new office building at our former location (all in connection with the 2019 sale of our Toronto real property) and (ii) costs recorded in connection with the transfer of manufacturing lines from closed sites to other sites within our global network. Transition Costs consist of direct relocation and duplicate costs (such as rent expense, utility costs, depreciation charges, and personnel costs) incurred during the transition periods, as well as cease-use costs incurred in connection with idle or vacated portions of the relevant premises that we would not have incurred but for these relocations and transfers. We believe that excluding these costs permits a better comparison of our core operating results from period-to-period, as these costs will not reflect our ongoing operations once these relocations and manufacturing line transfers are complete.

Impairment charges, which consist of non-cash charges against goodwill, intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use (ROU) assets, result primarily when the carrying value of these assets exceeds their recoverable amount.

Finance Costs consist of interest expense and fees related to our credit facility (including debt issuance and related amortization costs), our interest rate swap agreements, our accounts receivable sales program and customers' supplier financing programs, and interest expense on our lease obligations, net of interest income earned. We believe that excluding these costs provides useful insight for assessing the performance of our core operations.

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments relate to the write-up of the inventory acquired in connection with our acquisitions, when applicable, representing the difference between the cost and fair value of such inventory. We exclude the impact of the recognition of these adjustments, when incurred, because we believe such exclusion permits a better comparison of our core operating results from period-to-period, as their impact is not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Non-core tax impacts are excluded, as we believe that these costs or recoveries do not reflect core operating performance and vary significantly among those of our competitors who also generally exclude these costs or recoveries in assessing operating performance.

The following table (which is unaudited) sets forth, for the periods indicated, the various non-IFRS financial measures discussed above, and a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2020 2021 2020 2021 % of

revenue % of

revenue % of

revenue % of

revenue IFRS revenue $ 1,386.6 $ 1,512.1 $ 5,748.1 $ 5,634.7 IFRS gross profit $ 113.8 8.2 % $ 142.1 9.4 % $ 437.6 7.6 % $ 487.0 8.6 % Employee SBC expense 2.2 3.6 11.1 13.0 Non-IFRS adjusted gross profit $ 116.0 8.4 % $ 145.7 9.6 % $ 448.7 7.8 % $ 500.0 8.9 % IFRS SG&A $ 59.4 4.3 % $ 65.5 4.3 % $ 230.7 4.0 % $ 245.1 4.3 % Employee SBC expense (2.9 ) (5.6 ) (14.7 ) (20.4 ) Non-IFRS adjusted SG&A $ 56.5 4.1 % $ 59.9 4.0 % $ 216.0 3.8 % $ 224.7 4.0 % IFRS earnings before income taxes $ 26.4 1.9 % $ 41.6 2.8 % $ 90.2 1.6 % $ 136.0 2.4 % Finance Costs 9.1 8.3 37.7 31.7 Employee SBC expense 5.1 9.2 25.8 33.4 Amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software) 4.9 7.8 21.8 22.5 Other Charges 4.5 7.4 23.5 10.3 Non-IFRS operating earnings (adjusted EBIAT) (1) $ 50.0 3.6 % $ 74.3 4.9 % $ 199.0 3.5 % $ 233.9 4.2 % IFRS net earnings $ 20.1 1.4 % $ 31.9 2.1 % $ 60.6 1.1 % $ 103.9 1.8 % Employee SBC expense 5.1 9.2 25.8 33.4 Amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software) 4.9 7.8 21.8 22.5 Other Charges 4.5 7.4 23.5 10.3 Adjustments for taxes (2) (1.3 ) (1.1 ) (5.1 ) (5.8 ) Non-IFRS adjusted net earnings $ 33.3 $ 55.2 $ 126.6 $ 164.3 Diluted EPS Weighted average # of shares (in millions) 129.1 124.8 129.1 126.7 IFRS earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.26 $ 0.47 $ 0.82 Non-IFRS adjusted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.44 $ 0.98 $ 1.30 # of shares outstanding at period end (in millions) 129.1 124.7 129.1 124.7 IFRS cash provided by operations $ 49.7 $ 65.8 $ 239.6 $ 226.8 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of sales proceeds (18.8 ) (14.3 ) (51.0 ) (49.6 ) Lease payments (3) (5.8 ) (10.0 ) (33.7 ) (40.0 ) Finance Costs paid (excluding debt issuance costs paid) (3) (6.6 ) (5.9 ) (28.9 ) (22.4 ) Non-IFRS free cash flow (3) $ 18.5 $ 35.6 $ 126.0 $ 114.8 IFRS ROIC % (4) 6.6 % 9.3 % 5.6 % 8.1 % Non-IFRS adjusted ROIC % (4) 12.4 % 16.6 % 12.4 % 13.9 %

(1) Management uses non-IFRS operating earnings (adjusted EBIAT) as a measure to assess performance related to our core operations. Non-IFRS adjusted EBIAT is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes, Finance Costs (defined above), employee SBC expense, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software), Other Charges (recoveries) (defined above), and in applicable periods, acquisition inventory fair value adjustments. See note 10 to our Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements for separate quantification and discussion of the components of Other Charges (recoveries).

(2) The adjustments for taxes, as applicable, represent the tax effects of our non-IFRS adjustments and non-core tax impacts (see below).

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our IFRS tax expense and IFRS effective tax rate to our non-IFRS adjusted tax expense and our non-IFRS adjusted effective tax rate for the periods indicated, in each case determined by excluding the tax benefits or costs associated with the listed items (in millions, except percentages) from our IFRS tax expense for such periods:

Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2020 Effective

tax rate 2021 Effective

tax rate 2020 Effective

tax rate 2021 Effective

tax rate IFRS tax expense and IFRS effective tax rate $ 6.3 24 % $ 9.7 23 % $ 29.6 33 % $ 32.1 24 % Tax costs (benefits) of the following items excluded from IFRS tax expense: Employee SBC expense 0.5 (0.1 ) 1.7 2.8 Amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software) — 0.5 — 0.5 Other Charges 0.2 0.7 2.4 1.4 Non-core tax impacts related to tax uncertainties* (1.1 ) — (0.7 ) — Non-core tax impact related to prior acquisition** 1.7 — 1.7 — Non-core tax impact related to restructured sites*** — — — 1.1 Non-IFRS adjusted tax expense and non-IFRS adjusted effective tax rate $ 7.6 19 % $ 10.8 16 % $ 34.7 22 % $ 37.9 19 %

















* Consists of the reversal of certain tax uncertainties related to a prior acquisition that became statute-barred in such periods and related settlements.

** Consists of deferred tax adjustments attributable to our acquisition of Impakt Holdings, LLC.

*** Consists of the reversals of tax uncertainties related to one of our Asian subsidiaries that completed its liquidation and dissolution during the first quarter of 2021.

(3) Management uses non-IFRS free cash flow as a measure, in addition to IFRS cash provided by (used in) operations, to assess our operational cash flow performance. We believe non-IFRS free cash flow provides another level of transparency to our liquidity. Non-IFRS free cash flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operations after the purchase of property, plant and equipment (net of proceeds from the sale of certain surplus equipment and property), lease payments and Finance Costs paid (excluding any debt issuance costs and when applicable, waiver fees related to our credit facility). We do not consider debt issuance costs ($3.6 million paid in Q4 2021 and the full year 2021; nil and $0.6 million paid in Q4 2020 and the full year 2020, respectively) or such waiver fees (when applicable) to be part of our ongoing financing expenses. As a result, these costs are excluded from total Finance Costs paid in our determination of non-IFRS free cash flow. Note, however, that non-IFRS free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available to Celestica for discretionary expenditures.

(4) Management uses non-IFRS adjusted ROIC as a measure to assess the effectiveness of the invested capital we use to build products or provide services to our customers, by quantifying how well we generate earnings relative to the capital we have invested in our business. Non-IFRS adjusted ROIC is calculated by dividing non-IFRS adjusted EBIAT by average net invested capital. Net invested capital (calculated in the table below) is defined as total assets less: cash, ROU assets, accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities, provisions, and income taxes payable. We use a two-point average to calculate average net invested capital for the quarter and a five-point average to calculate average net invested capital for the year. For example, the average net invested capital for Q4 2021 is calculated using the average of the net invested capital as at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021. A comparable measure under IFRS would be determined by dividing IFRS earnings (loss) before income taxes by average net invested capital (which we have set forth in the charts above and below), however, this measure (which we have called IFRS ROIC), is not a measure defined under IFRS.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, our calculation of IFRS ROIC % and non-IFRS adjusted ROIC % (in millions, except IFRS ROIC % and non-IFRS adjusted ROIC %).





Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2020 2021 2020 2021 IFRS earnings before income taxes $ 26.4 $ 41.6 $ 90.2 $ 136.0 Multiplier to annualize earnings 4 4 1 1 Annualized IFRS earnings before income taxes $ 105.6 $ 166.4 $ 90.2 $ 136.0 Average net invested capital for the period $ 1,610.0 $ 1,794.9 $ 1,600.1 $ 1,682.2 IFRS ROIC % (1) 6.6 % 9.3 % 5.6 % 8.1 % Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2020 2021 2020 2021 Non-IFRS operating earnings (adjusted EBIAT) $ 50.0 $ 74.3 $ 199.0 $ 233.9 Multiplier to annualize earnings 4 4 1 1 Annualized non-IFRS adjusted EBIAT $ 200.0 $ 297.2 $ 199.0 $ 233.9 Average net invested capital for the period $ 1,610.0 $ 1,794.9 $ 1,600.1 $ 1,682.2 Non-IFRS adjusted ROIC % (1) 12.4 % 16.6 % 12.4 % 13.9 % December 31

2020 March 31

2021 June 30

2021 September 30

2021 December 31

2021 Net invested capital consists of: Total assets $ 3,664.1 $ 3,553.4 $ 3,745.4 $ 4,026.1 $ 4,666.9 Less: cash 463.8 449.4 467.2 477.2 394.0 Less: ROU assets 101.0 98.4 100.5 115.4 113.8 Less: accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities, provisions and income taxes payable 1,478.4 1,407.0 1,575.8 1,800.8 2,202.0 Net invested capital at period end (1) $ 1,620.9 $ 1,598.6 $ 1,601.9 $ 1,632.7 $ 1,957.1 December 31

2019 March 31

2020 June 30

2020 September 30

2020 December 31

2020 Net invested capital consists of: Total assets $ 3,560.7 $ 3,537.8 $ 3,788.1 $ 3,789.3 $ 3,664.1 Less: cash 479.5 472.1 435.9 451.4 463.8 Less: ROU assets 104.1 96.9 94.4 101.2 101.0 Less: accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities, provisions and income taxes payable 1,341.7 1,397.5 1,684.1 1,637.6 1,478.4 Net invested capital at period end (1) $ 1,635.4 $ 1,571.3 $ 1,573.7 $ 1,599.1 $ 1,620.9

(1) See footnote 4 on the previous page.





CELESTICA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

Note December 31

2020 December 31

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 463.8 $ 394.0 Accounts receivable 5 1,093.4 1,260.3 Inventories 6 1,091.5 1,697.0 Income taxes receivable 6.8 8.6 Other current assets 81.7 75.4 Total current assets 2,737.2 3,435.3 Property, plant and equipment 332.5 338.7 Right-of-use assets 101.0 113.8 Goodwill 4 198.6 324.2 Intangible assets 229.4 382.0 Deferred income taxes 39.9 47.7 Other non-current assets 25.5 25.2 Total assets $ 3,664.1 $ 4,666.9 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of borrowings under credit facility and lease obligations 8 $ 99.8 $ 51.5 Accounts payable 854.5 1,238.3 Accrued and other current liabilities 6 553.1 884.3 Income taxes payable 51.8 62.3 Current portion of provisions 19.0 17.1 Total current liabilities 1,578.2 2,253.5 Long-term portion of borrowings under credit facility and lease obligations 8 486.1 742.9 Pension and non-pension post-employment benefit obligations 117.3 107.5 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 41.2 39.8 Deferred income taxes 32.3 60.2 Total liabilities 2,255.1 3,203.9 Equity: Capital stock 9 1,834.2 1,764.5 Treasury stock 9 (15.7 ) (48.9 ) Contributed surplus 974.5 1,029.8 Deficit (1,368.8 ) (1,255.6 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15.2 ) (26.8 ) Total equity 1,409.0 1,463.0 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,664.1 $ 4,666.9

Commitments and Contingencies (note 14).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





CELESTICA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 Note 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenue 3 $ 1,386.6 $ 1,512.1 $ 5,748.1 $ 5,634.7 Cost of sales 6 1,272.8 1,370.0 5,310.5 5,147.7 Gross profit 113.8 142.1 437.6 487.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) 59.4 65.5 230.7 245.1 Research and development 8.4 10.6 29.9 38.4 Amortization of intangible assets 6.0 8.7 25.6 25.5 Other charges 10 4.5 7.4 23.5 10.3 Earnings from operations 35.5 49.9 127.9 167.7 Finance costs 8 9.1 8.3 37.7 31.7 Earnings before income taxes 26.4 41.6 90.2 136.0 Income tax expense (recovery) 11 Current 3.7 4.4 32.9 40.9 Deferred 2.6 5.3 (3.3 ) (8.8 ) 6.3 9.7 29.6 32.1 Net earnings for the period $ 20.1 $ 31.9 $ 60.6 $ 103.9 Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.26 $ 0.47 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.26 $ 0.47 $ 0.82 Shares used in computing per share amounts (in millions): Basic 129.1 124.8 129.1 126.7 Diluted 129.1 124.8 129.1 126.7

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.









CELESTICA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended December 31 December 31 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net earnings for the period $ 20.1 $ 31.9 $ 60.6 $ 103.9 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings: Gains (losses) on pension and non-pension post-employment benefit plans 7 (9.1 ) 9.3 (9.3 ) 9.3 Items that may be reclassified to net earnings: Currency translation differences for foreign operations 3.1 (1.6 ) 4.3 (7.7 ) Changes from currency forward derivatives designated as hedges 7.7 3.1 8.5 (13.5 ) Changes from interest rate swap derivatives designated as hedges 2.3 3.2 (4.4 ) 9.6 Total comprehensive income for the period $ 24.1 $ 45.9 $ 59.7 $ 101.6

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





CELESTICA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)