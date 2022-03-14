U.S. markets closed

Celestica to Hold a Virtual Investor Meeting on March 24

Celestica International LP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • CLS
Celestica International LP
Celestica International LP

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS)(TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced it will hold a virtual investor meeting on March 24 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm ET. During the meeting, Celestica’s management will discuss their multi-year transformation and highlight our strategies for continued growth. Additionally, leadership will provide an in depth discussion regarding their Hardware Platform Solutions business.

To participate in the conference call in listen-only mode, please dial (conference ID – 9060024)

  • Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 440-2145

  • Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (438) 803-0540

To ensure your participation, please call in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Analysts will have the opportunity for a Q&A with speakers following the formal remarks.

A webcast is also available at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=B6269195-9AC6-4B88-B931-506EA3265540

A recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call for 12 months. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

About Celestica
Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For more information, visit www.celestica.com.

Our securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Celestica Global Communications
(416) 448-2200
media@celestica.com

Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
clsir@celestica.com


