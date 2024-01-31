Celestica Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Investors in Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.6% to close at CA$44.32 following the release of its annual results. Celestica reported US$8.0b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.03 beat expectations, being 7.4% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Celestica

Following the latest results, Celestica's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$8.62b in 2024. This would be a decent 8.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 8.0% to US$2.22. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.54b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.17 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Celestica's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 103% to CA$32.99, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Celestica's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.3% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.9% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. Celestica is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Celestica's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Celestica. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Celestica going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Celestica that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.