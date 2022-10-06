Celestica Q3 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Tuesday, October 25, 2022
TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica’s third quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Tuesday, October 25. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Monday, October 24.
Participants are invited to join the live webcast at: https://app.webinar.net/vq4enVGBbpX.
For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.
Contact
Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
clsir@celestica.com