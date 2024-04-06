Celestica (TSE:CLS) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One bright shining star stock has been Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS), which is 521% higher than three years ago. On top of that, the share price is up 80% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Since it's been a strong week for Celestica shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Celestica was able to grow its EPS at 64% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 84% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Celestica shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 316% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 42% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Celestica better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Celestica has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

