Celiac Disease Pipeline Insights: Analysis of Emerging Therapies, Key Pharma Players and Novel Approaches

Celiac disease pipeline report provides an analysis of 18+ key companies and 18+ key pipeline therapies. Larazotide by 9 Metres Biopharma represents the only Phase 3 therapeutic in development for celiac disease, with interim analysis expected in the first half of 2021.
Celiac disease pipeline report provides an analysis of 18+ key companies and 18+ key pipeline therapies. Larazotide by 9 Metres Biopharma represents the only Phase 3 therapeutic in development for celiac disease, with interim analysis expected in the first half of 2021.
DelveInsight’s “Celiac Disease Pipeline Insights, 2021” report puts forward detailed insights into the present clinical development landscape of the therapeutic agents and upcoming trends owing to the launch of the therapies.
The report is designed to help its clients to have a clearer understanding of the Celiac disease pipeline landscape, key companies working to develop Celiac disease treatments, novel therapies under clinical trials and investigations segmented into stages of their clinical development, therapeutic assessment on the basis of RoA, MoA and so on.
Gain rich insights into recent happenings, NDA approvals (if any), collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details and product development activities in the Celiac disease domain.
Celiac Disease: Overview
Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that occurs in individuals who develop an immune reaction to gluten. Celiac disease symptoms in adults include weight loss, abdominal bloating, constipation or diarrhea, vomiting, and pale, fatty, foul-smelling stools.
Celiac disease gets genetically inherited and is diagnosed with the help of blood tests. People suffering from Celiac disease are at two times greater risk of developing coronary artery disease and four times higher risk of getting bowel cancers.
At present, the only option available to the patients for its treatment is lifelong adherence to a strict gluten-free diet as there is no available Celiac disease cure. However, the scientific community and pharmaceutical companies are energetically driving the development of pipeline therapies forward.
Some of the key pointers extracted from the Celiac disease pipeline landscape report:
Celiac disease drugs pipeline report proffers analysis of 18+ key companies and 18+ key pipeline therapies segmented by the key players, MoA, RoA, types of product, and stage of the clinical trial.
Key companies dedicated to advance the Cholangiocarcinoma drug pipeline are: 9 Metres Biopharma, Amgen, Allero Therapeutics, Takeda, Calypso Biotech, Anokion, Zedira GmbH, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, ImmunogenX, GlaxoSmithKline, ImmusanT, ActoBio Therapeutics, Amyra biotech and several others.int
Celiac disease pipeline therapies that are in the late-stage of clinical development include Larazotide that is under development by 9 Metres Biopharma.
Celiac disease emerging therapies in the mid-stage of development are TAK-101 (Takeda) and AMG 714/PRV-015 (Amgen), while KAN 101 (Anokion) is in phase I clinical development and ALL-001 (Allero Therapeutics) in the preclinical stage.
Recently, Calypso Biotech announced the completion of dosing of the first cohort of healthy patients in the first Phase 1 clinical trial of CALY-002 for Celiac disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis.
In February 2020, Takeda acquired PvP Biologics for $330M following Phase I Celiac disease study results of TAK-062, also known as Kuma062.
In October 2020, Building on its role as the nation's leading celiac disease patient advocacy organization and the largest nonprofit patient recruiter for celiac disease clinical trials and studies, the Celiac Disease Foundation is pleased to announce its partnership with Provention Bio, Inc., to provide clinical trial recruitment for the biopharmaceutical company's Phase 2b PROACTIVE (PROvention Amgen Celiac ProtecTIVE) Celiac Study testing the safety and effects of PRV-015 (an anti-interleukin-15 monoclonal antibody).
The Celiac disease drugs pipeline report proffers a crystal clear view of the celiac disease treatments, drugs in development, clinical trial activity, patent information of the Celiac disease drugs, and collaborations and licensing in the space to help clients get a holistic view of the domain.
The report is designed to help clients get a better understanding of the pipeline therapeutic activity, gauge the Celiac disease pipeline domain and opt for strategies that are set to yield better RoI with minimum risks.
At a Glance: Celiac Disease Emerging Drugs and Therapies
Drug
Company
Clinical Phase
MoA
RoA
Larazotide
9 Metres Biopharma
III
Cell membrane permeability inhibitors; Myosin-light-chain kinase inhibitors
Oral
Latiglutenase
ImmunogenX
II
Gluten modulators
Oral
AMG 714/ PRV-015
Amgen
II
Interleukin 15 inhibitors
Intravenous
TAK-101
Takeda
II
Immunomodulators;
Intravenous
ZED1227
Zedira GmbH
II
Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors
Oral
CALY 002
Calypso Biotech
I
Interleukin 15 inhibitors
Intravenous
KAN 101
Anokion
I
NA
Intravenous
PvP001
PvP Biologics
I
Gliadin inhibitors
Oral
GSK 3915393
GlaxoSmithKline
I
Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors
Oral
ALL-001
Allero Therapeutics
Preclinical
Immunomodulators
NA
Celiac Disease Therapeutic Assessment
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Pre-clinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Route of Administration
Oral
Intravenous
Inhalation
Subcutaneous
Infusion
By Molecule Type
Gene therapy
Small molecules
Stem cell therapy
Gene therapies
Monoclonal antibodies
By Mechanism of Action
Interleukin 15 inhibitors
Immunomodulatory
Transglutaminase 2 inhibitors
Gliadin inhibitors
Gluten modulators
Cell membrane permeability inhibitors
Myosin-light-chain kinase inhibitors
By Targets
Interleukin 15
Immune system
Multiple kinases
Transglutaminase 2
By Stage and Molecule Type
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type
Scope of the report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: 9 Metres Biopharma, Amgen, Allero Therapeutics, Takeda, Calypso Biotech, Anokion, Zedira GmbH, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, ImmunogenX, GlaxoSmithKline, ImmusanT, ActoBio Therapeutics, Amyra biotech and several others.
Key Celiac disease Pipeline Therapies: Larazotide, Latiglutenase, AMG 714/ PRV-015, TAK-101, ZED1227, CALY 002, KAN 101, PvP001, GSK 3915393, ALL-001 and several others.
Key Questions Answered in Celiac Disease Pipeline Assessment Report
What are the current options for Celiac disease treatment?
How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Celiac disease?
What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?
How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Celiac disease?
How many Celiac disease emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Celiac disease?
Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?
What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Celiac disease market?
Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Celiac disease Overview
4
Celiac disease Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics
5
Celiac disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6
Celiac disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7
In-depth Commercial Celiac disease Pipeline Assessment
8
Celiac disease Collaboration Deals
9
Late Stage Celiac Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10
Mid-Stage Celiac disease Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Celiac disease Pipeline Products
12
Inactive Celiac disease Pipeline Products
13
Celiac disease Key Companies
14
Celiac disease Key Products
15
Celiac disease Unmet Needs
16
Celiac disease Market Drivers and Barriers
17
Celiac disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18
Celiac disease Analyst Views
20
Appendix
