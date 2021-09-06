U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    -0.69 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9020
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,667.13
    +1,700.06 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,354.84
    +57.11 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.06
    +35.71 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Report Featuring Major Vendors including Amgen Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG & BioLineRx Ltd. | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Celiac Diseases Drugs Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Latest market research report titled Celiac Diseases Drugs Market by Therapy Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Celiac Diseases Drugs Market by Therapy Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The celiac diseases drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 513.47 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 17%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the higher consumption of gluten-containing food and government initiatives. However, poor diagnosis will hinder growth.

The increasing prevalence of celiac disease is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the complexity of disease might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The celiac diseases drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amgen Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG, BioLineRx Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Calypso Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Immunogenics LLC, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Therapy type, the market is classified into first line of treatment and second line of treatment. The market growth in the first line of treatment segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market - Global hemophilia therapeutics market is segmented by type (hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and hemophilia C) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Generic Drugs Market - Global generic drugs market is segmented by type (small-molecule generics and biosimilars) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Therapy type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Therapy type

  • First line of treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Second line of treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Therapy type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amgen Inc.

  • AMYRA Biotech AG

  • BioLineRx Ltd.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • Calypso Biotech

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Immunogenics LLC

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Sanofi SA

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/celiac-diseases-drugs-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/celiac-diseases-drugs-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celiac-diseases-drugs-market-report-featuring-major-vendors-including-amgen-inc-amyra-biotech-ag--biolinerx-ltd--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301369478.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • Protect your wealth from the next crisis with these simple low-volatility stocks

    Costco and other low-beta stocks can safeguard your portfolio from market swings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 (or More) by 2035

    As you may have rightly guessed, Novavax has been gaining buzz for its experimental coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. In a March-published U.K. study, this vaccine generated a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 89.7%. Novavax will likely gain emergency use authorization in the U.S., U.K., and Europe in the coming months.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

    Amazon and Fiverr look locked, loaded, and ready to outperform.

  • Space Is Hard, but These 3 Space Stocks Can Reach Orbit

    Shareholders of Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) got a reminder last week that space is hard. The company, which went public earlier this year via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, saw a test launch of its new rocket fall short of expectations after one of the five main engines powering the rocket failed. Space has been a hot sector among investors, thanks in part to analyst estimates that it could represent a $1 trillion opportunity by 2040.

  • Dividend Investors: 3 High-Yield Stocks for a Low-Yield World

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to a 20-year low of less than 1.3%. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): Finding a fat yield is easier than finding a great company that happens to have a fat yield.

  • Stocks Rise as Traders Weigh Fed Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose with U.S. equity-index futures as investors bet slower hiring in the world’s largest economy may delay a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Aluminum hit a decade high amid political unrest in Guinea.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rebounded from last week’s losses, led by technology shares. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.2% even as U.S. markets were closed for Labor Day. Gains in Asia were led by Japan, where the equity benchmark rose to a 31-year high on

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices slump

    Bonds issued by heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group plunged on Monday on growing investor worries over the company's ability to pay its debts, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trading. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.