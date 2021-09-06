Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Report Featuring Major Vendors including Amgen Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG & BioLineRx Ltd. | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Celiac Diseases Drugs Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .

The celiac diseases drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 513.47 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 17%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the higher consumption of gluten-containing food and government initiatives. However, poor diagnosis will hinder growth.

The increasing prevalence of celiac disease is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the complexity of disease might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The celiac diseases drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amgen Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG, BioLineRx Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Calypso Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Immunogenics LLC, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Therapy type, the market is classified into first line of treatment and second line of treatment. The market growth in the first line of treatment segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Therapy type

Market segments

Comparison by Therapy type

First line of treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Second line of treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Therapy type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amgen Inc.

AMYRA Biotech AG

BioLineRx Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Calypso Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Immunogenics LLC

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

