U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.50
    -20.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,734.00
    -117.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,513.75
    -86.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,066.10
    -11.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.04
    -0.62 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.50
    +22.00 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.62
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0190
    -0.4330 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,673.58
    -1,315.47 (-2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.49
    -31.90 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.17
    -44.61 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

Celigo Hosts Inaugural Post-Digital Ecommerce Automation Summit

·3 min read

Enables mid-market companies to achieve superior results using best-in-class automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the mid-market, today announced the first-ever Post-Digital Ecommerce Automation Summit (The Summit) for mid-market businesses. Bringing together leading ecommerce brands to offer expert insights, The Summit aims to enable companies to achieve previously unimagined results using best-in-class automation techniques.

(PRNewsfoto/Celigo, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Celigo, Inc.)

"As online buying has surpassed in-person purchases, ecommerce has become a critical component of mid-market companies' post-pandemic success," said Mark Simon, Vice President of Strategy at Celigo. "The shift in buying has also forced businesses to optimize digital systems and processes. Now, companies that want to compete and gain share will continue to optimize their ecommerce processes to be not just "good enough", but more agile and able to pivot based on new data and insights."

The Summit will take place virtually March 8, 2022 from 9am-11am Pacific Time and will be an interactive event where ecommerce experts from leading companies such as Blu Banyan, Titan Brands, OZNaturals, and Body Art Alliance will share what the Post-Digital era will bring to ecommerce, and what companies need to do to thrive.

Attendees can expect to leave The Summit with tangible takeaways that will help build their roadmap for an automated future, including tools to help build:

  • Targets and goals

  • Readiness checklist

  • Internal business case

  • Multi-year technology and implementation roadmap

Celigo is uniquely positioned to champion this initiative, with over a decade of experience in ecommerce and as the only iPaaS with a comprehensive library of prebuilt solutions with embedded business logic to support ecommerce-specific business processes. The company automates over 20,000 ecommerce processes in support of over 10 million orders per month, providing unparalleled expertise in ecommerce.

In addition to years of ecommerce experience, top merchants know that Celigo is the undisputed leader in reliable, scalable and effective ecommerce business process automation. For example, 7% of all orders placed on Shopify storefronts during Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend went through Celigo. The fact that Celigo experienced zero downtime despite a 10x spike in data volume highlights their expertise and scalability to handle high volume ecommerce transactions.

"Automation in ecommerce is more critical than ever. The competitive pressures require companies to be creative and efficient to scale," said Mike Small, Chief Financial Officer at OZNaturals. "We are looking forward to sharing with Summit attendees what we've learned from decades of hard-earned experience building ecommerce automation."

Reserve your seat for the inaugural Post-Digital Ecommerce Automation Summit today and follow the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter using #CeligoSummit.

About Celigo
Celigo is the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, press only:
BLASTmedia for Celigo
317.806.1900
celigo@blastmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celigo-hosts-inaugural-post-digital-ecommerce-automation-summit-301484517.html

SOURCE Celigo, Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger: We are never going back to a five-day work week in the office

    Even as COVD restrictions ease across the U.S. and employers call on workers to resume in-person workdays, famed investor Charlie Munger thinks white-collar employees will ever return to in-person work full-time again.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Munger on tech antitrust: ‘I want big, strong American companies’

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses&nbsp;U.S. Big Tech companies and potential antitrust enforcement.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Facing Texas pushback, BlackRock says it backs fossil fuels

    At the risk of being dropped from Texas pension funds, BlackRock Inc has ramped up its message that the world's largest asset manager is a friend of the oil and gas industries. As a large and long-term investor in fossil fuel companies, "we want to see these companies succeed and prosper," BlackRock executives wrote in a letter that a spokesman confirmed was sent at the start of the year to officials, trade groups and others in energy-rich Texas. "We will continue to invest in and support fossil fuel companies, including Texas fossil fuel companies," states the memo, signed by Dalia Blass, BlackRock's head of external affairs, and Mark McCombe, BlackRock's chief client officer.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • How the Canadian trucker blockade is straining the auto industry: Expert

    After six days, truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates have ended a blockade at the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Although the blockade at Ambassador Bridge may be over, Bernard Swiecki, research director at the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), believes that it may have significant implications for supply chains and the auto industry.

  • Gold Fields Bet on Giant Mine Pays Off After Years of Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. said a turnaround at its giant mine in South Africa is starting to pay off after more than a decade of losses that’s weighed on the Johannesburg-based company.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightenin

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Regulators won’t let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

    Federal safety regulators say they will retain power to approve Boeing 787 airliners for flight rather than return that authority to the aircraft maker, which hasn't been able to deliver any new Dreamliner planes since last May because of production flaws.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • Walmart forecasts profit above expectations as demand holds firm

    (Reuters) -Walmart Inc beat full-year profit and U.S. sales expectations on Thursday, signaling steady demand at stores even as supply-chain issues during the holiday season and rampant cost inflation pressured the retail giant's margins. While Walmart has increased prices on some products, it still undercuts rivals due to its scale and negotiating power with suppliers, helping it gain market share in key areas of business such as groceries. Walmart has previously said it has been asking suppliers to keep prices low in order to take market share, U.S. chief executive John Furner said in November.

  • Amazon Strikes Agreement With Visa on Payment Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to accept Visa Inc.’s cards across its global network, settling a feud that threatened to damage the financial giant’s business and disrupt e-commerce payments.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faste

  • The silly way to cut gasoline prices

    Democrats pushing for a gas-tax holiday know it won't pass, and probably wouldn't work if it did.

  • We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Deere & Company's (NYSE:DE) CEO Compensation

    Under the guidance of CEO John May, Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE ) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders...

  • A Successful Retirement Requires Planning, Commitment and Savings

    If you've been kicking this can down the road, now is the time to start setting money aside for your later years.

  • Macy’s upgraded but Nordstrom downgraded, as department store category continues to shift

    Evercore upgraded Macy's, though analysts say the stock is not "for the faint of heart."

  • Purdue Pharma to ask judge to extend legal shield for Sacklers

    Purdue Pharma will ask a bankruptcy judge on Thursday to extend a legal shield that prevents opioid lawsuits from going forward against some members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker. The hearing before Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, comes as the Sacklers try to reach a deal with eight states and the District of Columbia to resolve litigation alleging they fueled the opioid epidemic. The legal shield protecting the Sacklers has been in place while the parties try to work out a deal.