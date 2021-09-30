U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.50
    +10.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,337.00
    +72.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,787.75
    +48.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.70
    +7.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.63
    -1.20 (-1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.60
    +15.70 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.28 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    +0.0050 (+0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    21.91
    -1.34 (-5.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8070
    -0.1520 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,535.90
    +1,477.18 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.19
    +30.55 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.37
    +2.21 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Celigo iPaaS to Provide End-to-End Business Process Automation Between Acumatica ERP and Other Applications

·5 min read

New partnership pairs Celigo Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) with Acumatica's ERP expertise to drive digital transformation for mid-market companies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for the mid-market, has partnered with Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company. Through the partnership, Celigo will enable Acumatica customers to optimize business processes that use Acumatica Cloud ERP in combination with other external applications to automate processes such as Order to Cash, Lead to Cash, Marketing Automation, and Expense Management. Acumatica will sell and support Celigo's iPaaS through its distribution channels.

Acumatica is the central source of truth for critical business information and requires integrations with key external applications to pass information back and forth across the organization. Many external applications are complicated to connect and can require developer time and resources that would be better spent on other revenue-generating activities. Celigo accelerates the integration and orchestration of business processes across multiple solutions in a more efficient way without needing developer resources.

"Celigo and Acumatica share a common vision to provide our customers with agile solutions that will meet their business needs now and in the future," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "We are proud to be able to offer end-to-end automation between Acumatica's ERP and critical external applications, helping their customers achieve their digital transformation goals."

Celigo is the only iPaaS company that can deliver pre-built integration applications that automate common business processes from end-to-end using embedded business logic. The business logic enables IT and non-IT users alike to use preconfigured settings to impact the behavior of multiple downstream flows to realize the optimal automation of business processes. The business logic was developed using best practice learnings from thousands of customer deployments, Artificial Intelligence contributions from tens of thousands of implemented processes, and Celigo's own process expertise.

In addition to pre-built integration applications, the Celigo Platform allows IT and non-IT developers to build custom integrations, mappings, and embedded business logic to address all other business processes. This capability to leverage both pre-built and custom integration applications on a single platform gives companies the unparalleled ability to optimize every business process across the organization.

The Celigo Platform also allows IT teams to manage business process automations, error handling, compliance with global security and privacy standards, and full reporting and analytics through a central dashboard, while giving control of each automated business process to the line of business group that is closest to it.

"Bringing Celigo and Acumatica's expertise together will be a real advantage for our customers," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "Selecting a Cloud ERP is only the first step in a company's digital journey. As businesses grow, they require additional connections and integrations, which can result in more disconnected processes. By partnering with Celigo, our customers will have access to an advanced solution that will intelligently automate and connect their critical business processes, and support them in their journey toward becoming a truly connected business."

Through Acumatica's worldwide network of more than 300 Valued Acumatica Resellers (VARs), customers can access a full suite of integrated applications, including Financials, Distribution, Manufacturing, Project Accounting, Field Service, Retail-Commerce, Construction, and CRM. And by leveraging the VARs' implementation and support expertise, customers realize even greater value from their Celigo and Acumatica integrations.

"We built a rich, multi-cloud API integration for one of our clients, Kevins Worldwide, so they can scale their business," said Harsha Sarjapur, Acumatica partner, InfoSourcing Inc. "If they want to switch to another e-commerce platform, we can implement that easily with less development or no code development."

"Any company like ours has many systems that may or may not be working together. We were dependent on custom API interfaces, and we looked at many connectors between Acumatica and other applications, but they required us to learn and implement each independently," said Peter Bonoff, operations manager at Curran. "Celigo was the one platform that solved it all in one solution. As we learned one integration, it applied the learnings to the next one, all within one environment. We were able to do this with limited technical resources. We have more visibility, better inventory control, and fewer resources fixing errors. Our developer is now working on more revenue-driving projects."

To learn more about how Celigo and Acumatica can help accelerate your company's digital transformation, join the virtual launch event on October 6, 2021, at 11a.m. Pacific Time.

About Celigo
Celigo is the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Acumatica
Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celigo-ipaas-to-provide-end-to-end-business-process-automation-between-acumatica-erp-and-other-applications-301388820.html

SOURCE Celigo, Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Boeing names digital design head for development of its next new jet

    An internal memo released by Boeing leadership Wednesday said Linda Hapgood would lead a product team in shaping both the new airplane design and the production process.

  • United Airlines is Firing Employees Who Refuse to Get a Covid Vaccine. Will Other Companies Follow?

    Almost 600 United Airlines employees who who refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by the company’s Wednesday deadline will lose their jobs, the company said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees. United became the first U.S. airline—and one of the first major U.S. employers—to enforce terminations for employees who don’t comply with a vaccination mandate.

  • 3 retirement mistakes to avoid — and how to fix them if you can

    All retirees make changes to their asset allocation when they roll over their assets from a 401(k) to an IRA, according to research published by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Both the rollover and de-risking, if done at an inopportune time, could have a significant and adverse effect on retirement success, according to Katherine Roy, a co-author of the research and chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Taking away the option to diversify changes what matters most, but it's still possible to find great all-purpose and all-weather picks.

  • Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday offered its first concession in a new contract proposal to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant to include some seniority protection. Exxon on May 1 locked some 650 workers out at the 369,000-barrel-per-day refinery, replacing them with temporary workers and saying the company was afraid a strike might lead to disruptions to production. The leaders of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 13-243, which represents the locked-out workers, said Exxon's new offer fell short.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Google’s President of Commerce on shopping trends amid e-commerce boom

    Bill Ready, President of Commerce, Payments, and Next Billion Users at Google, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Google e-commerce trends and outlook on the surge in e-commerce.

  • Silicon Valley Answer to the EV Question Calls for Less Silicon

    (Bloomberg) -- As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You’re doing it wrong.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSemiconductor compan

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Begin Pullback

    The natural gas markets have broken down during the trading session on Wednesday, to break down below the shooting star from the Tuesday session. This begins a necessary pullback.

  • How global supply chains are falling out of fashion

    Fashion brands like Benetton are increasingly turning away from globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs in Asia, in a shift that could prove a lasting legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy's Benetton is bringing production closer to home, boosting manufacturing in Serbia, Croatia, Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt, with the aim of halving production in Asia from the end of 2022, Chief Executive Massimo Renon told Reuters.

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Article 134 in China’s criminal law elevated penalties for a series of violations from fines to possible jail time in response to an increase in mining-related accidents. However, that law led to a newfound hesitancy among miners to boost production and intensified a supply deficit that could not come at a worse time for Presi

  • GM's Barra looks to partner with chip makers in order to end shortage

    The global chip shortage forced GM to look beyond the short-term"fix of getting enough for the next week in favor of more permanent solutions.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Should Consider Spinning Off AWS

    Ever since Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) started breaking out Amazon Web Services' (AWS) revenue and operating profits in 2015, a growing number of analysts have called for the tech giant to spin off the expanding cloud business. As a longtime Amazon investor, I've repeatedly opposed that idea, for a simple reason. AWS generates higher-margin revenue than Amazon's retail business, so it actually drives most of Amazon's profit growth, while supporting the expansion of its retail ecosystem with deep discounts, cheap hardware devices, brick-and-mortar stores, and other loss-leading strategies.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Google Hands SoftBank Patents From Failed Balloon Moonshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc., which earlier this year shut down its moonshot project to beam internet service from high-altitude balloons, is passing the baton to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Corp.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City