U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.47
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.70
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9985
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1453
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9540
    -0.2450 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,340.48
    +716.31 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Celigo Opens APAC Headquarters Amid Record Growth in Region

·3 min read

Hires Former Zoom Executive George Polyzos to Drive Expansion of Enterprise-Wide Automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), today announced significant expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighted by the opening of a new APAC headquarters and the appointment of former Zoom executive George Polyzos as the new Vice President of APAC to expand support in the region and meet overwhelming demand from customers and partners.

After securing $48M in Series C funding in December 2021, Celigo has experienced record growth across the globe. The new APAC headquarters and the appointment of Polyzos demonstrate a commitment to investing in APAC, where the company will continue to help customers across the region automate their business processes in the most optimal way by allowing both IT and business teams to build integrations, while ensuring data integrity and scalability.

"We are firmly committed to supporting Celigo customers and partners across the globe. We have seen explosive organic growth in the Asia-Pac region, so it is important for us to build on that growth in a strategic way while continuing to offer world-class support for our growing customer roster in the region," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO at Celigo. "George has deep experience taking SaaS companies from nascent to leading powerhouses in the APAC region, and we have no doubt he will do the same for Celigo."

In his new role, Polyzos will be responsible for expanding and managing a high-performing team to deliver on the tremendous market potential across the Asia-Pacific region, which generates a large and growing percentage of Celigo's annual recurring revenue (ARR). He will also oversee the roll-out and adoption of Celigo solutions and the growth of the company's partner network in the region. Polyzos comes to Celigo from Zoom, where he successfully oversaw the growth of the company's ANZ region as Head of Upmarket.

"As a leading cloud ERP-vendor in Japan, we partnered with Celigo because our customers were demanding the best in integration and automation technology," said Fan Zhao of Blue Tiger Consulting. "With an expanded APAC presence, we will be able to serve even more customers and make business process automation the gold standard in the region."

"Celigo has been a trusted partner for more than 5 years. Through their integration platform they have supported our automation of manual processes and non disruptive consolidation of multiple systems globally to our core ERP.  Leveraging out-of-the-box support and custom integration flows, we've been able to remain agile in embracing new systems and marketplaces while keeping costs low, which has allowed our teams to focus more on our high value strategic initiatives. We're very excited to work with the new APAC team and look forward to accomplishing even more with their support," commented Scott Murray, Chief Information Officer at KOOKAÏ.

Celigo's APAC expansion comes on the heels of similar growth in the DACH region as the company advances its commitment to meeting enterprise-wide customer and partner needs around the globe.

"Celigo is experiencing the kind of growth people like myself dream about," said Polyzos. "I'm looking forward to building a team that can take Celigo's enterprise-wide automation solutions to the masses in APAC and continue the growth that has already been started there."

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.  

SOURCE Celigo, Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Stocks rally as investors hope for policy pivot

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the broad-based rally in stocks and crude oil prices.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

    Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.

  • Current bear market is 'not the time to be a hero,' strategist explains

    Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez and KeyAdvisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook during this bear market and the Fed's position amid inflationary and labor market pressures.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • What's Propelling Shares of Plug Power Higher Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

    Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 16% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced an "industry-first" partnership with Hilton Hotels that will bring Peloton Bikes to all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S. Higher bond yields have made stocks trading at high valuations look more expensive, which has weighed on Peloton's stock price. Year to date, Peloton shares are down 77%.

  • Why FaZe Holdings Stock Got Smashed Again Today

    There's risk to any investment, and that includes esports company FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZE). The company came public already via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). SPAC stocks have interesting structures because insiders typically own the majority of the shares outstanding.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapFirms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S

  • Dow Jones Rallies; These New Cathie Wood Buys Soar; Twitter Stock Flies As Elon Musk Bites Takeover Bullet

    The Dow Jones rallied strongly. Twitter stock soared as Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets set to bite a takeover bullet. Some Cathie Wood buys surged.

  • How to Trade Gilead Sciences as Charts Get More Positive

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences was raised to an "overweight (buy)" rating by a sell-side firm Tuesday. In the daily bar chart of GILD, below, we can see that the shares have been working on a bottom pattern since February. Trading volume has been improving since June.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Rising Today

    Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) traded 9.5% higher as of 1:29 p.m. ET Tuesday, as stocks rallied and as fears over the financial health of the bank seemed to dissipate. The market rose today after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark interest rate by 0.25%, which is lower than experts had initially thought, leading investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve will also soon slow the pace of rate hikes. Credit Suisse, however, has been dealing with its own mess, as losses from scandals in its investment bank, such as exposure to Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, have forced management to think about an expensive and arduous overhaul of the embattled unit.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Shares Tumbled 23.4% in September

    What happened Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), a biotech company that specializes in oncology and pain therapies, dropped 23.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.