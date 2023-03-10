Cell Cryopreservation Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 52.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.28% from 2023-2030; Rising Incidence of Infertility coupled with Innovations in Advanced Cell Cryopreservation Techniques to Foster Market Growth

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest, a renowned market research firm, has recently released a detailed report on the cell cryopreservation market. The report offers valuable insights and analysis on the industry, such as growth projections, segment breakdowns, emerging trends, and lucrative business prospects. This report is a reliable source of information for companies and individuals looking to invest in the market. The analysis provides a comprehensive view of the industry's current state, along with predictions for future growth and potential areas of opportunity.

Westford, USA, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cell cryopreservation market is witnessing significant growth in North America, primarily due to the increasing cases of infertility among the population. Besides, major key players in the market for stem cells are investing heavily in research and development activities, fueling the growth of this market. In addition, the government's recent support for developing novel medical equipment also contributes to the market's growth. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population worldwide, coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of cryopreservation cell lines and the high focus on drug development, are further expected to drive the market's growth.

SkyQuest's global research has revealed that a staggering 45 million couples and 178 million individuals of reproductive age worldwide struggle with infertility. This startling figure indicates a significant need for advanced medical treatments and technologies, including the emerging field of cell cryopreservation. Given the growing demand for infertility treatments and the increasing success rates of cell cryopreservation techniques, the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Cell Cryopreservation Market"

Pages - 245

Tables - 62

Figures - 75

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/cell-cryopreservation-market

Story continues

Cryopreservation is a vital technique in the medical field that involves preserving biological materials at extremely low temperatures. This process is critical in maintaining the viability of cells, tissues, and other biological constructs over extended periods. Cryopreservation is commonly used to store sperm, eggs, embryos, and tissues for transplant purposes or research studies.

Prominent Players in Cell Cryopreservation Market

ThermoFisher Inc.

Cytiva

Lonza

Corning Inc.

PromoCEll GmbH

Sigma Aldrich

Himedia Laboratories

Creative Biolabs

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf Corporate

GE Healthcare

Miltenyi Biotec

Merck KGaA

Nippon Genetics

AMS Biotechnology Limited

Promocell GmbH

Mediatech Inc.

Biolife Solutions Inc.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/cell-cryopreservation-market

Cryopreservation Media Segment to Witness Swift Growth due to Rising Use of Cell Cryopreservation in Research, Drug Development, and Cell-Based Therapies

According to recent market research, the cryopreservation media segment emerged as the leading contributor to the growth of the cell cryopreservation market in 2022. This trend is expected to continue from 2023 to 2030. One of the key factors driving this growth is the increasing use of cryopreservation media in preserving cells used in cell therapy development. According to SkyQuest, more than 48% of all deaths globally are attributable to chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory disease. This alarming statistic indicates the urgent need for innovative solutions to prevent and treat these conditions. One promising solution is cell cryopreservation, which involves freezing living cells to preserve them for future use.

The North American cell cryopreservation market is expected to hold the largest market share by the end of 2030 compared to other regions. This is due to the region's increasing healthcare expenditure on research and development activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, which is estimated to impact the market in the coming years significantly. In addition, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the region are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop new and innovative drugs and therapies for various diseases, driving the demand for cell cryopreservation.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Segment to Drive High Growth as Cell Cryopreservation Widely Used to Store and Transport Living Cells and Tissues

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector was the frontrunner in the cell cryopreservation market in 2022, and it is expected to maintain its dominant position in the future. The increasing demand for cell-based therapies and regenerative medicines has been a major factor driving the growth of this segment. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry has been at the forefront of these applications, relying heavily on cell-based assays and models for drug development and testing.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to witness the highest growth rate in the cell cryopreservation market between 2023 and 2030. This growth is due to various factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing product management operations. The optimization of cryopreservation is a rapidly developing segment in this region, which is expected to boost the demand for cryopreservation cell lines in Asia Pacific countries. In addition, the acceleration of product management operations is anticipated to boost market growth further, enabling more efficient and effective distribution of cryopreservation cell lines.

To succeed in the highly competitive field of the cell cryopreservation market, companies must stay updated with the latest industry trends and capitalize on emerging opportunities. SkyQuest's report offers valuable insights and recommendations to help businesses expand their operations and make informed decisions that can lead to success in this dynamic market. By constantly monitoring and analyzing the market, companies can differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/cell-cryopreservation-market

Key Developments in Cell Cryopreservation Market

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. has recently made an exciting announcement regarding the use of its cryopreservation medium in a clinical trial conducted by Vitro Biopharma. The world-renowned company specializes in developing and manufacturing serum-free and chemically defined cell culture media, specifically for bioproduction and cell therapy manufacturing. The use of this medium in a clinical trial is expected to advance the field of regenerative medicine by providing a viable alternative to traditional cryopreservation methods that utilize DMSO, a toxic substance.

BioPharma Dynamics, a leading player in the cell and gene therapy market, has recently announced the expansion of its product portfolio. The company now offers chemically defined T-Cell media, DMSO-free cryopreservation solutions, and recombinant growth factors. These products are suitable for cell therapy applications at any stage. In addition, these products are designed to provide researchers and clinicians with the necessary tools to improve the efficiency, consistency, and safety of their cell therapy protocols.

LifeCell and Cellutions BioStorage have allied to provide high-quality cryopreservation services. Cryopreservation is preserving biological materials at extremely low temperatures, typically below -150°C, to maintain their viability and functionality for future use. The alliance between LifeCell and Cellutions BioStorage will offer advanced cryopreservation services to various clients, including research institutions, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and individuals.

Key Questions Answered in Cell Cryopreservation Market Report

How do external factors impact the growth of industries in the global market, and what are the economic, political, and social factors drive this growth?

Can you share case studies of companies that have implemented innovative strategies to succeed in the global market, and what are some common themes among these strategies?

Which regions are expected to experience the most significant sales and revenue growth in the global market, and what factors contribute to this growth?

What are the key challenges vendors face when operating in the global market, and what strategies can they adopt to improve their competitive position and market share?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Animal Diagnostics Market

Global Microbiome Market

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market

Global NGS Library Preparation Market

US Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



