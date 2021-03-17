Cell Culture Consumables Market to Grow by USD 3.25 Billion during 2021-2025|Corning Inc. and Danaher Corp. Emerge as Key Contributors |Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell culture consumables market is expected to grow by USD 8.66 billion during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13%.

The cell culture consumables market size has the potential to grow by USD 8.66 billion during 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cell Culture Consumables Market Analysis Report by Application (Biopharmaceutical production, Cancer research, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The cell culture consumables market is driven by the rise in the production of cell culture-based viral vaccines. In addition, the growing demand for monoclonal antibodies to boost the growth of the cell culture consumables market.

There have been several epidemics, pandemics, and outbreaks of viral infections in the past. This has led to the requirement of extensive R&D of antiviral drugs, cell-based therapies, and vaccines by using cell culture technology. Cell culture products are valuable tools in biological studies and are expected to be a major contributor to the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The increasing demand and strict safety regulations for novel vaccines to control and eradicate viral diseases are pushing the use of cell culture-based vaccines among end-users. These factors have led to an increase in the sales of cell culture consumables such as protein-free media, serum-free media, antibiotics, growth supplements, and buffers, which, in turn, is driving the global cell culture consumables market.

Major Five Cell Culture Consumables Companies:

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. operates business through Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Specialty Materials, Environmental Technologies, Life Sciences, and All Others. The company offers complete solutions for cell culture and offers products such as Permeable supports, surfaces and ECMs, media and sera, cryogenic storage, and others.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates business through Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The company has a separate division called Pall Corp. that provides cutting-edge products and services that support the discovery, development, and production of biotech drugs, vaccines, cell therapies, and pharmaceuticals.

Eppendorf AG

Eppendorf AG operates business through the Unified Business segment. The company offers cell culture consumable products such as Eppendorf culture dishes, Eppendorf cell culture flasks, Eppendorf culture plates and others.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates business through Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document Solutions. The company manufactures cell culture consumables and has announced the construction of a new cell culture media manufacturing site in 2019.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates business through Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The company offers Hyclone ActiPro production medium, HyClone ActiSM cell culture media, HyClone Cell Boost 1 Supplement, HyClone Cell Boost 2 Supplement, and others.

Cell Culture Consumables Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Biopharmaceutical production - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cancer research - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cell Culture Consumables Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

