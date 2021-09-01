U.S. markets open in 9 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.25
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,433.00
    +93.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.50
    +29.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.40
    +12.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    +0.49 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.80
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1900
    +0.1940 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,246.31
    -43.61 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.24
    +20.65 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,411.49
    +321.95 (+1.15%)
     

Cell Culture Market 2021-2025 | Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

Cell Culture Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry - Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson, and Co., and Bio-Techne Corp. will emerge as major cell culture market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cell culture market and it is poised to grow by $ 13.00 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10.67% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cell Culture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cell Culture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cell Culture Market can now be gained through our report. Download a Free Sample Now!

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cell culture market is likely to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Similar Reports:

High Throughput Screening Market Report -The high throughput screening (HTS) market has the potential to grow by USD 11.10 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83%. Download a free sample report now!

Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics Market Report -The hepatitis B and C diagnostics market have the potential to grow by USD 1.72 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Market Participants Analysis

  • Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers cell cultures such as Seahorse XF, 96 well, and 8 well Poly-D-Lysine cell culture plates.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers BD BACTEC blood culture media, dehydrated culture media and additives, and prepared culture media.

  • Bio-Techne Corp. -The company offers a comprehensive range of cell culture reagents including media and supplements, FBS, basement membrane extracts, and custom cell culture services.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/cell-culture-market-industry-analysis

Cell Culture Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The cell culture market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

The cell culture market is driven by the increase in infectious diseases. In addition, other factors such as growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and high growth potential from emerging regions are expected to trigger the cell culture market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 10.67% during the forecast period.

Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the cell culture market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43559

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-culture-market-2021-2025--post-pandemic-industry-planning-structure-17000-technavio-reports-301366800.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Rises Ahead of Private Payrolls Report

    U.S. ISM Manufacturing is released on Wednesday

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • This Estimate of Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Intrinsic Value will Give Investors a Better Basis for the Company

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by using the Excess Return Model. This approach is used for finance firms where free cash flow is difficult to estimate. Our goal will be to give investors a reference point of the value of the company and help them weigh recent events.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Zoom: Post-Earnings Pullback Is an Opportunity, Says Top Analyst

    After a series of pandemic-driven blowout earnings, it was always going to be a tough job for Zoom (ZM) to keep up the momentum in a post-lockdown era. While the company’s June quarter results were once again excellent, beating the estimates on both the top-and bottom-line, the outlook failed to impress investors, who sent shares down ~17% in the subsequent session. For Q3, Zoom anticipates generating revenue between $1.015 billion and $1.02 billion, roughly in line with the Street’s $1.01 billi

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Tencent Snapped Up by Chinese Investors After Two-Month Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors piled back into beleaguered Tencent Holdings Ltd. in August, braving a relentless tech crackdown from Beijing that almost halved its stock price.Traders from China bought a net HK$5.8 billion ($745 million) of the Hong Kong stock via trading links, snapping two months of outflows, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. The purchases helped the mobile gaming giant climb 0.5% in August, the first gain since April.Beijing’s sprawling crackdown o

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Are Headed Skyward Tuesday

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has become nearly a household name for many investors, but Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is a relative newcomer. Shares of Virgin Galactic were higher by nearly 10% at midday on Tuesday. The space tourism specialist has had considerable business success in recent months, and although its stock hasn't always followed suit, analysts on Wall Street think now might be the right time to consider buying.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Why Shares of Five9 Tanked Nearly 15% Today

    Shares of enterprise contact center outfit Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) were down nearly 15% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT. The cloud software company was being hit after Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) second-quarter earnings report disappointed, sending Zoom stock tumbling over 16%. With a Five9 shareholder buyout consisting of Zoom stock on the way, Zoom's poorly received quarterly update and lower share price isn't great news for Five9 now that the two companies' fates are tied together.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • General Electric: Is Selling the Steam Power Division a Good Move?

    Word on the Street is that General Electric (GE) might be readying to offload its Steam Power division to multi-national electric utility player EDF, a company majority-owned by the French government. According to reports, the deal is worth roughly $1.2 billion, although neither of the companies have made any formal announcement on the matter yet. Based on sub-segment level disclosures, BofA analyst Andrew Obin believes Steam Power was a loss maker in 2020. The division made up ~75% of the Power