Cell Culture Market to Expand at CAGR of 6.4% During Forecast Period, Says TMR Study

·6 min read

  • With more than 240 biosimilars in development, product releases will become increasingly common, which is expected to bolster the global cell culture market

  • Use of cell culture in the pharmaceutical industry is becoming more popular, which is anticipated to drive sales opportunities in the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell culture market was worth around US$ 16.6 Bn in 2020. It is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. The global market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 30 Bn by 2028. The use of cell culture in the pharmaceutical industry is becoming more popular. As biopharmaceuticals are difficult to generate employing traditional pharmaceutical development techniques, cell culture systems are used as a unique approach of product development. The potential for cell culture in biologics has grown as a result of research & development in the field of biopharmaceuticals that focuses on the identification of novel therapies for rare illnesses and new mechanisms of drug action.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

Request Brochure of Cell Culture Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=405

Cell culture is one of the most important stages in the development of biosimilar/biologic therapies, as it helps to increase efficiency and production while cutting manufacturing costs. Increasing demand for biosimilars and other biologics for the management of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer has led to a desire for efficient and cost-effective solutions throughout the world. This growing demand is likely to boost sales opportunities in the global cell culture market during the forecast period. With more than 240 biosimilars in the pipeline, releases will become increasingly common. Over the next few years, this factor is estimated to boost the global cell culture market.

North America, trailed by Europe, dominated the global market in 2020. Increased research activity, mergers & acquisitions, and new players are all contributing to dominance of these two regions.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Cell Culture Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=405

Key Findings of Market Report

  • In 2020, the global cell culture market was led by the instruments segment, and this trend is expected to persist during the forecast period. The segment is expected to be propelled by rise in adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems for constant processing.

  • In 2020, the global cell culture market was led by pharmaceutical businesses. The segment is expected to rise due to growing demand for innovative therapies such as biosimilars and introduction of sophisticated cell culture products.

  • The biotechnological companies segment is predicted to grow at a fast pace. This category is projected to be driven by a rise in strategic partnerships and collaborations.

  • There has been a rise in the number of product launches, as the demand for cost-effective as well as highly effective cell culture products such as reagents, bioreactors, media, and sera for the development of high-yield cell lines has grown. This aspect is likely to fuel the expansion of the global cell culture market.

  • Due to increase in outsourcing operations and development of biopharmaceutical firms, the cell culture market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a very high CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, low manufacturing costs in India and China have led to an increase in production facilities, bringing biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms from all over the world to Asia Pacific.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Cell Culture Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=405

Global Cell Culture Market: Growth Drivers

  • Growth in demand for biosimilars as well as other biologics for treating chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer has led to a desire for cost-effective and efficient solutions throughout the world. This factor is likely to drive sales opportunities in the global market.

  • Major manufacturers are always seeking to diversify their product lines by offering new and creative techniques for low-cost, low-risk large-scale manufacturing. Capsule filters, for instance, were introduced by Merck in 2018 to help lessen the risk of bioreactors' contamination. These filters are used to remove bacteria and mycoplasma from cell culture media.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=405

Global Cell Culture Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Lonza Group

  • PromoCell GmbH

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Eppendorf AG

  • Merck KGaA

Global Cell Culture Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Instruments

  • Media

  • Sera

  • Reagents

End User

  • Biotechnology Companies

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Academic Institutes

  • Research Institutes

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

3D Cell Culture Market: 3D cell culture is a controlled simulated environment outside of a living organism, wherein cells are allowed to grow and migrate by interacting within their habitat. 3D cell culture nurtures levels of cell differentiation and tissue organization which is not viable in traditional 2D culture systems. 3D cell culture has more tissue divergence and cell cohesion properties.

Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market: Biosensors are endogenous compounds (lactate and glucose), are used to monitor cell cultures. Cell cultures are used for several purposes such as for understanding biological mechanisms in the field of regenerative medicines and in development of new drugs and therapies. Since recent years, the new drug development market has been focusing on targeted drug therapies such as personalized medicines, biologics, and biosimilars.

Automated Cell Culture Systems Market: Automated cell culture systems have gained popularity for generating optimized cell lines across the entire spectrum ranging from seeding, feeding, passaging, to expansion of cells. They help meet strict standardization requirements, lowering contamination rates and minimizing human errors. Life sciences industries are harnessing automated systems for a wide spectrum of cell-based screening use in research and commercial applications.

