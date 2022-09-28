U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Cell Culture Market Size Worth $44.33 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.7% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Cell Culture Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, End User, and Geography", the global cell culture market size was valued at $21.72 Billion in 2021 and is likely to reach $44.33 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2022 and 2028.

The Insight Partners Logo
The Insight Partners Logo

Download Sample Brochure of Cell Culture Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003472/

Cell Culture Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 21.72 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 44.33 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

150

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product, Application, End User, and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Companies Covered

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Merck KGaA; Danaher Corporation; Corning Incorporated; Eppendorf AG; FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.; Lonza Group AG; Sartorius AG; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; and Getinge AB

Cell Culture Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00003472/

 

Browse key market insights spread across 150 pages with list of tables & list of figures from the report, "Cell Culture Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Consumables and Equipment), Application (Biopharmaceuticals, Drug Screening and Developments, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicines, Diagnostics, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, and Others), and Geography " in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/cell-culture-market

The key players involved in the global cell culture market are undertaking initiatives to extend their product portfolios and strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2022, Cytiva (Danaher Corporation) collaborated with Nucleus Biologics to develop custom culture media for cell and gene therapies. Furthermore, market players are making developments in their existing service offerings to improve their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, KromaTiD expanded its service offerings by launching cell and blood culture isolation, processing, and quality control services. Additionally, in November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the investment of US$ 250 million in the US, India, the UK, Argentina, and China.  The investment would boost its ability to manufacture cell culture media and expects to complete the work by 2021.

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases, such as common cold, diphtheria, E. coli., giardiasis, HIV/AIDS, and the growing risk of COVID 19 outbreak are anticipated to drive vaccine demand worldwide in the coming years. For instance, in India, almost everyone experiences a common cold twice a year, accounting for at least 40–50% of new cases of common cold. Additionally, as per the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in 2019, 28,798 H1N1 cases and 1,218 deaths were reported. Cell culture has become a prominent part of vaccine production in the pharmaceutical industry. Cell culture technology has produced vaccines for rotavirus, polio, smallpox, hepatitis, rubella, and chickenpox.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003472/

The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of cell-based vaccines and the surging demand for monoclonal antibodies are boosting the cell culture market growth. Furthermore, funding for cell-based research is growing due to the increasing preference for single-use technologies and the rising need for personalized medicine. Moreover, the increasing number of advanced cell culture product launches and FDA approvals for personalized medicines are expected to create opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The cell-based vaccine is developed from mammalian cell lines instead of embryonic chicken eggs. Cell culture techniques are complementary and alternative options for existing egg-based strategies. Cell culture technology is more flexible than traditional technology relying on an adequate supply of eggs. The cells used to manufacture vaccines are frozen or banked, ensuring an adequate supply of cells for vaccine production. The adoption of cell culture vaccines has grown in recent years due to potential applications in developing viral vaccines, particularly for influenza.

Cell-based vaccine is developed from mammalian cell lines instead of embryonic chicken eggs. Cell culture techniques are alternative options for existing egg-based strategies. Cell culture technology is more flexible than traditional technology relying on an adequate supply of eggs. The main advantage of the cell culture vaccine is its new production process, as it is not dependent on egg supply.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00003472

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cell Culture Market:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of August 2022, there were 596,873,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,459,684 deaths. The highest number of deaths was in the Americas, followed by Europe and Southeast Asia. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted vital pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to produce several vaccines or antiviral drugs for COVID-19 management. A few vaccines have been approved or are under development and manufacturing. Cell culture is an integral part of drug development and manufacturing. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the cell culture market.

The report includes the profiles of key cell culture market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, it focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last three years, and key development in past five years. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cell culture market.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Corning Incorporated

  • Eppendorf AG

  • FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

  • Lonza Group AG

  • Sartorius AG

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Getinge AB

Buy Premium Copy of Cell Culture Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003472/

Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Femtech Market – The global femtech market size is expected to grow from US$ 11.63 billion in 2021 to US$ 22.29 billion by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Women Healthcare Market – The global women healthcare market size was valued at US$ 30.5 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 42.8 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2028.

Orthopedic Implants Market – The global orthopedic implants market size is expected to grow from US$ 46,101.2 million in 2021 to US$ 67,235.1 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Surgical Lasers Market – The global surgical lasers market size is expected to grow from US$ 3,625.96 million in 2021 to US$ 6,031.09 million in 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market – The global immunotherapy drugs market size is expected to grow from US$ 186.32 billion in 2021 to US$ 476.04 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market – The global enteral feeding formulas market size is expected to grow from US$ 7,803.45 million in 2021 to US$ 11,726.37 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2022 and 2028.

Fetal Monitoring Market – The global fetal monitoring market size was valued at US$ 3,870.9 million in 2021 and is likely to reach a value of US$ 6,438.2 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2022 and 2028.

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market – The global connected drug delivery devices market size is expected to grow from US$ 463.59 million in 2021 to US$ 7,998.09 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Stroke Management Market – The global stroke management market size is expected to grow from US$ 33.48 billion in 2021 to US$ 55.37 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market – The global diabetic retinopathy market size is expected to grow from US$ 7.78 billion in 2021 to US$ 12.04 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Endotherapy Devices Market – The global endotherapy devices market size was valued at US$ 4,218.9 million in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 6,494.4 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2028.

Small Satellite Market – The global small satellite market size is expected to grow from US$ 5.8 Bn in 2021 to US$ 22.9 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 22.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Microgrid Market – The global microgrid market size is expected to grow from US$ 25 billion in 2021 to US$ 60 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2022–2028.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market – The global UV disinfection equipment market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 to US$ 9.5 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Aircraft Electrification Market – The global aircraft electrification market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,977.47 million in 2021 to US$ 14,683.71 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Military Drone Market – The global military drone market size is expected to grow from US$ 11.70 billion in 2021 to US$ 31.38 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2022 and 2028.

Human Augmentation Market – The global human augmentation market size is expected to grow from US$ 116.88 Billion in 2021 to US$ 498.70 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Military Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market – The global military unmanned surface vehicle market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,512.32 million in 2021 to US$ 3,166.61 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2022 to 2028.

Low GWP Refrigerants Market – The global Low GWP refrigerants market size is expected to grow from US$ 22.99 billion in 2021 to US$ 49.89 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2022 and 2028.

Food Testing Kits Market – The global food testing kits market size is expected to grow from US$ 20.73 billion in 2021 to US$ 34.14 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2028.

Shelf-Life Testing Market – The global shelf-life testing market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.49 billion in 2021 to US$ 8.50 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2022 and 2028.

Acidity Regulators Market – The global acidity regulators market size accounted for approximately US$ 7 Bn in 2021 and is projected to exceed US$ 12 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2028.

3D Printing Metal Market – The global 3D printing metal market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 to more than US$ 13 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Building Automation System Market – The global building automation system (BAS) market size is expected to grow from US$ 70 billion in 2021 to US$ 175 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2028.

Cocoa Derivatives Market – The global cocoa derivatives market size accounted for approximately US$ 26.00 billion in 2021 and is projected to exceed US$ 37.00 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Unmanned Helicopter Market – The global unmanned helicopter market size is expected to grow from US$ 3,095.76 Mn in 2021 to US$ 13,958.28 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.7% between 2022 and 2028.

Graph Database Market – The global graph database market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,854.0 million in 2021 to US$ 7,225.9 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2028.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com 
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/cell-culture-market
Industry Research: https://www.biospace.com/employer/2309254/tip-knowledge-services-pvt-ltd-/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-culture-market-size-worth-44-33-billion-globally-by-2028-at-10-7-cagr---exclusive-research-report-by-the-insight-partners-301635050.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

