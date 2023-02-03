U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Cell Culture Media Market size is projected at US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 & is expected to rise to US$ 6.4 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing Industry Participants' Launch of New Cell Culture Media and Focus on Personalized Care Boost Market. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global cell culture media market by 2033. United States Cell Culture Media Market to Grow with Government Support and Technological Advancements

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cell culture media market size is projected to be valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 6.4 billion by 2033. The sales of cell culture media are expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The development, production, and research of biopharmaceuticals are all based on the culture media. In biopharmaceutical research, cell culture media are employed at all stages of the drug development process, from discovery to manufacturing.

Biologics are gaining popularity, which has caused the market for culture media to expand significantly because scientists need media to make their work viable. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the rising demand for vaccines against various diseases.

Get Latest Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14366

The global prevalence of chronic diseases is significantly increasing. Lifestyle changes and an aging population are the primary contributors to an increase in the rates of chronic diseases. As a result, the demand for effective chronic disease treatment is driving the adoption of culture media.

Infrastructure growth, technological development, and modernization of the healthcare sector around the world and an increase in diagnostic labs would help the market for cultured media to expand.

The market is anticipated to rise as a result of increased research efforts in areas like cancer, stem cells, biopharmaceuticals, and others, as well as higher spending on research and development.

However, it is also estimated that a shortage of qualified specialists with ethical and scientific concerns may restrain industry expansion. On the other hand, the market for culture media is predicted to see plenty of prospects due to untapped potential in developing countries and innovation in the media.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Serum-free media witnessed a significant growth of 6.9% in terms of CAGR rate. The usage of SFM denotes an important tool that enables researchers to carry out specific applications or develop a certain cell type without the need for serum.

  • during the forecast period, the category for cancer research is expected to develop at a prominent CAGR of 7.5%. The growth of the cancer research segment is anticipated to be driven by increasing biologics research and development activities and the growing need for vaccine production.

  • With a revenue share of more than US$ 1.9 billion in 2023, the United States market holds a strong position in the global market. One of the main factors fuelling the market's expansion is the existence of a sizable number of companies. Since the pharmaceutical business is more research-intensive, there is a great need for cultural media there.

  • China is the most profitable region among others growing at an astonishing rate of 9.0% over the analysis period. Due to rising investments in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, China regional market is anticipated to develop at a great rate over the forecast period.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14366

Competitive Landscape:

To increase their market position, key players in this sector are using a variety of techniques, such as partnerships through mergers and acquisitions, geographic growth, and strategic collaborations. For instance, in July 2021, Sartorius purchased Xell AG, a leader in cell culture, through its subsidiary Sartorius Stedim Biotech. The business creates, manufactures, and sells feed additives and media for cell cultures, primarily for the production of viral vectors used in vaccine and gene therapy production.

Latest Developments:

  • Captivate Bio introduced its line of cell culture tools in January 2021 to help in the fight against COVID-19 and other new diseases.

  • Chemovator GmbH introduced its first product line, BIOFLOAT, in May 2020. This line consists of surface coatings for cell culture consumables.

Key Players Operating in the Market Include

  • Avantor, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Caisson Laboratories Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Company.

  • Lonza Group AG

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • General Electric Company

  • Cell Culture Technologies LLC

  • Corning Incorporated.

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Hi Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14366

Key Segments

By Type:

  • Serum-free Media

  • CHO Media

  • HEK 293 Media

  • BHK Media

  • VERO Cell Media

    • Insect Cell Media

    • Serum-free Stem Cell Media

    • CAR T-cell Media

    • Other Serum-free Media

    • Classical Media & Salts

    • Stem Cell Culture Media

    • Specialty Media

    • Chemically defined Media

    • Other Cell Culture Media

By Application:

  • Biopharmaceutical Production

  • Monoclonal antibodies

  • Vaccines production

  • Other therapeutic proteins

    • Diagnostics

    • Drug Screening & Development

    • Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

    • Cell and gene therapy

    • Other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications

    • Other Application

By End User:

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Research & Academic Institutes

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

  • Japan

  • The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | cell culture media market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cell-culture-media-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage On Healthcare Domain:

Viral Vector Development Market Size : The global market is expected to be worth US$ 730.7 million by the end of 2023, and to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% to be worth US$ 4.1 billion by the end of 2033.

Fiducial Markers Market Snapshot Share : The global market is expected to be worth US$ 153.6 million by the end of 2023, and to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to be worth US$ 408.3 million by the end of 2033.

Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Demand : The Uterine Manipulation Devices Market was worth $297.7 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment Market Analysis : The global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 1,197.3 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2,140 million by 2033.

Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market Growth : The global advanced cancer pain management market is expected to be worth US$ 7,265.44 million in 2023 and US$ 11,540 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogsYouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


