U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,873.50
    -27.75 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,104.00
    -206.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,051.00
    -101.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.40
    -16.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.11
    -2.68 (-2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.30
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0118
    -0.0064 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.39
    +0.31 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1969
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8260
    +0.7460 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,448.15
    -879.77 (-4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.00
    -36.67 (-7.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.85
    -75.39 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Size to Grow by USD 433.78 million, Presence of Innovative Products to Boost Growth - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell culture protein surface coating is a procedure wherein the surface of cell structure is coated with an extracellular matrix or protein to enhance the adhesion of cells and proliferation of cells during the process of cultivation and in vitro isolation. It facilitates the growth of various types of cells, including neurons, leukocytes, epithelial, cell lines, and fibroblasts.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cell culture protein surface coating market size is expected to grow by USD 433.78 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Request a Sample Report to gain further insights into market dynamics

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cell culture protein surface coating market report covers the following areas:

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Market dynamics

The presence of innovative products is driving the growth of the market. Vendors are offering products with advanced features and manufacturing standards. For instance, Corning offers Matrigel Matrix, which is a solution made from Engelbreth-Holm-Swarm (EHS) mouse sarcoma, collagen IV, heparan sulfate proteoglycans, and entactin/nidogen.

The risk of microbial contamination is challenging the growth of the market. The cell culture can be contaminated by contaminated media, reagents and equipment, poor handling, and microorganisms. Bacteria, yeasts, fungi, molds, and mycoplasmas are some of the common contaminants. Hence, cell cultures need to be monitored to prevent contamination. This can be an expensive process, thus impacting the growth of the market.

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geographic

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cell culture protein surface coating market, including Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Neuvitro Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Biomedtech Laboratories Inc. - The company offers coated microplates for Cell Culture applications.

  • Bio Techne Corp. - The company offers the Cultrex coating line of extracellular matrix proteins.

  • BioVision Inc. - The company offers the protein surface coating for a wide range of Agarose, Sepharose and Magnetic beads coupled to Protein A, Protein G, Protein L, and Protein A G.

  • Corning Inc. - The company offers the CellBIND surface coating.

  • Greiner Bio One International GmbH - The company offers the CELLCOAT Protein Coated Cell Culture Vessels for various applications such as Improved adhesion, Improved cell proliferation, and Cell adhesion assays.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cell culture protein surface coating market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cell culture protein surface coating market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cell culture protein surface coating market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cell culture protein surface coating market vendors

Related Reports:

Cellular Health Screening Market by Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3D Cell Culture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 433.78 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

11.26

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Neuvitro Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Synthetic protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Animal-derived protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Other proteins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Biomedtech Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.4 Bio Techne Corp.

  • 10.5 BioVision Inc.

  • 10.6 Corning Inc.

  • 10.7 Greiner Bio One International GmbH

  • 10.8 Kollodis BioSciences Inc.

  • 10.9 Merck KGaA

  • 10.10 Neuvitro Corp.

  • 10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-culture-protein-surface-coating-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-433-78-million-presence-of-innovative-products-to-boost-growth---technavio-301582950.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Twitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has hired merger law heavyweight Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as it races to sue Elon Musk for moving to dump his $44 billion takeover of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityThe social media c

  • Amazon Prime Day Gets Lots of Fanfare. What It Means for the Stock.

    The company's annual promotional event is popular for its deals on electronics and other items. But the stock hasn't reaped immediate rewards.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • STMicro, GlobalFoundries plan new $5.7 billion French chip factory

    PARIS/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Chipmakers STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries announced on Monday plans to build a semiconductor factory in France, drawing on funding from the government, the latest move to boost output in the region. The news comes as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to announce some 6.7 billion euros ($6.8 billion) worth of investment from major global companies at this week's Choose France summit. The United States and the European Union have been pushing for home-grown chip factories by offering billions in state subsidies to cut dependency on Asian suppliers and ease a global chip shortage, which has created havoc for carmakers.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • Top 5 Cryptocurrency Pairs to Watch this Week: BTC, ETH, AAVE, QNT, RUNE

    Trade volumes flattened over the weekend as bitcoin (BTC) returned to the $20,000 support level. Can a new week bring new gains for the crypto market?

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Is a Recession Coming? Investors Turn to Earnings for Clues

    (Bloomberg) -- A looming recession, runaway inflation, an energy crisis in Europe and a euro that’s sunk to near parity with the dollar: corporate earnings worldwide face a laundry list of challenges this season that could create another reason to dump stocks.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Coal Is on Its Way Out, Despite Supreme Court EPA Ruling. Utilities Look Like a Buy.

    The utilities sector isn't cheap, but its outlook is the best in decades. Investments in renewable power, transmission lines, and grid improvements should drive mid- to high single-digit annual profit growth industrywide.

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Deere Has Gone High Tech Under This CEO

    Deere’s John C. May is enhancing the company’s equipment business with technologies that help customers be more productive and efficient.

  • Rice Faces Squeeze on Higher Fertilizer Costs and Booming Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice production is under threat in parts of Asia from higher fertilizer costs at a time when demand is increasing, posing a potential risk to food security and efforts to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityCrop yields may decline in Thailand, the

  • Vroom to Pay Fine in Florida Over Customer Complaints. Other States Are Watching Too.

    The online used car dealer agreed to pay $87,000 to settle a complaint over late title transfers. Carvana, its bigger rival, has faced similar challenges.