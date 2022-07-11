Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Size to Grow by USD 433.78 million, Presence of Innovative Products to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell culture protein surface coating is a procedure wherein the surface of cell structure is coated with an extracellular matrix or protein to enhance the adhesion of cells and proliferation of cells during the process of cultivation and in vitro isolation. It facilitates the growth of various types of cells, including neurons, leukocytes, epithelial, cell lines, and fibroblasts.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cell culture protein surface coating market size is expected to grow by USD 433.78 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Request a Sample Report to gain further insights into market dynamics

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cell culture protein surface coating market report covers the following areas:

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Market dynamics

The presence of innovative products is driving the growth of the market. Vendors are offering products with advanced features and manufacturing standards. For instance, Corning offers Matrigel Matrix, which is a solution made from Engelbreth-Holm-Swarm (EHS) mouse sarcoma, collagen IV, heparan sulfate proteoglycans, and entactin/nidogen.

The risk of microbial contamination is challenging the growth of the market. The cell culture can be contaminated by contaminated media, reagents and equipment, poor handling, and microorganisms. Bacteria, yeasts, fungi, molds, and mycoplasmas are some of the common contaminants. Hence, cell cultures need to be monitored to prevent contamination. This can be an expensive process, thus impacting the growth of the market.

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Geographic

Story continues

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cell culture protein surface coating market, including Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Neuvitro Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Biomedtech Laboratories Inc. - The company offers coated microplates for Cell Culture applications.

Bio Techne Corp. - The company offers the Cultrex coating line of extracellular matrix proteins.

BioVision Inc. - The company offers the protein surface coating for a wide range of Agarose, Sepharose and Magnetic beads coupled to Protein A, Protein G, Protein L, and Protein A G.

Corning Inc. - The company offers the CellBIND surface coating.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH - The company offers the CELLCOAT Protein Coated Cell Culture Vessels for various applications such as Improved adhesion, Improved cell proliferation, and Cell adhesion assays.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cell culture protein surface coating market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cell culture protein surface coating market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cell culture protein surface coating market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cell culture protein surface coating market vendors

Related Reports:

Cellular Health Screening Market by Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3D Cell Culture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 433.78 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.26 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Neuvitro Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Synthetic protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Animal-derived protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Other proteins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Biomedtech Laboratories Inc.

10.4 Bio Techne Corp.

10.5 BioVision Inc.

10.6 Corning Inc.

10.7 Greiner Bio One International GmbH

10.8 Kollodis BioSciences Inc.

10.9 Merck KGaA

10.10 Neuvitro Corp.

10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-culture-protein-surface-coating-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-433-78-million-presence-of-innovative-products-to-boost-growth---technavio-301582950.html

SOURCE Technavio