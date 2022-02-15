U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    +58.75 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,798.00
    +327.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,526.00
    +273.00 (+1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.70
    +30.30 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.48
    -2.98 (-3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    -13.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.47 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.59
    -0.77 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6210
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,224.68
    +2,071.52 (+4.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.47
    +59.26 (+6.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.63
    +36.04 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook Reports 2022: Gain Access to Twice-Monthly Publications

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Twice-Monthly Publication Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook will offer the following:

  • Market Sizing and Forecasting of CAGT Markets: Each issue sizes up the market opportunity and projects the future revenues for a given therapeutic segment.

  • Keeping an Eye on Financing: With billions of investment dollars announced each year, Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook tracks who is getting financed (and the companies behind the financing) each issue. On a regular basis we will analyze trends in that financing.

  • News Briefs and Analysis of the Science That will Shape Tomorrow's Business: Cell and Gene Therapy Business Outlook is designed to provide the most relevant news. With a focus on what the recent news of the day means for business, our curated news and news analysis means that you and your organization can be confident you won't miss an important development in cell and gene therapy.

  • Deals Between CAGT Companies Tracked: Each issue's "Recent Deals Table" tracks the important deals between stem cell companies as well as the deals they engage in (tech transfers, partnerships, mergers, distribution and other activities) with companies outside the industry.

  • Cell and Gene Therapy Tools: This newsletter will also report on developments, product launches and deals relating to the makers of cell and gene therapy manufacturing equipment and supplies.

Target Audience Includes:

  • Director, Vice President or Manager of Market Research

  • Director, Vice President or Manager of Marketing

  • Director, Vice President or Manager of Research and Development

  • Director of Business Insights

  • Director of Business Development

  • CEO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqbvuo


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Stocks Rally, Havens Fizzle as Russia Pulls Troops: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied and haven trades fizzled on Tuesday amid optimism that geopolitical tensions in Ukraine may be easing.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceEurope’s Stoxx 600 and U.S. index futures climbed

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung.

  • Intel reaches $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor

    Intel Corp. on Tuesday struck a $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor, as it seeks to bolster its manufacturing capabilities. Intel (INTC) said it’s paying $53 per share in cash for Tower (TSEM) a 60% premium to Monday’s close. Tower shares had surged in after-hours trade on Monday when The Wall Street Journal reported a deal was close.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Marke

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • Elon Musk gave 5 million Tesla shares to charity after teasing possible donation to fight world hunger

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man.

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought Sea Shares as Gaming Firm Plunged

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood took advantage of a record slump in Sea Ltd., snapping up more of the gaming firm’s shares after India banned one of its products.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceWood’s thematic investing

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.