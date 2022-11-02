Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market to Grow by 14.56% Annually Through 2029

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Analysis by Type, by Indication, by Application, End user and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market size is estimated to be USD 8.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.56% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The high rate of cancer and other target diseases, rising investments in pharmaceutical R&D, investments in advanced technologies by CDMOs, and increasing partnerships and contracts between pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs are some of the key drivers for the market growth.

However, increasing operational costs related to cell and gene therapy manufacturing are expected to restrain the market growth.



By Type



Based on type, the market is bifurcated into gene therapy and cell therapy. In 2021, cell therapy segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the development of new technologies and product innovations that have allowed a variety of cells, including mesenchymal stem cells, dendritic cells, and T-cells, hematopoietic stem cells (HSC), natural killer cells, to treat illnesses and diseases.



By Indication



On the basis of Indication, the market is segregated into central nervous system disorders, ophthalmology diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, orthopaedic diseases, oncology diseases, and others. In 2021, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the expansion of cell therapy clinical trials because of the rise in infectious illness prevalence.



By Application



Based on Application, the market is bifurcated into commercial manufacturing and clinical manufacturing. In 2021, the clinical manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share due to the growing number of gene therapy clinical trials and the constantly expanding global pipeline of cell and gene therapies.



By End user



On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies. In 2021, the academic and research institutes segment accounted for the highest share owing to increasing government funding for research, and rising spending in the R&D sector in life sciences.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising prevalence of cancer and increasing research effort in cancer and stem cells, and significant investment in biopharmaceutical research and development are fuelling market growth. Furthermore, rising investment in pharmaceutical research and development is hastening regional market expansion.



Segmentation: Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Report 2021-2029

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion)

Story continues

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

By Indication (Revenue, USD Billion)

Central Nervous System Disorders

Ophthalmology Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Orthopaedic Diseases

Oncology Diseases

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion)

Commercial Manufacturing

Clinical Manufacturing

By End user (Revenue, USD Billion)

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Environment Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market



7. Market Analysis by Type



8. Market Analysis by Indication



9. Market Analysis by Application



10. Market Analysis by End user



11. Regional Market Analysis



12. North America Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market



13. Europe Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market



14. Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market



15. Latin America Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market



16. MEA Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market



17. Competitor Analysis



18. Company Profiles



19. Conclusion & Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Catalent Inc. (US)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

NIKON CORPORATION (Japan)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Oxford Biomedica plc (UK)

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (UK)

The Discovery Labs LLC (US)

RoslinCT (Scotland)

JRS PHARMA (Germany)

FinVector (Finland)

ABL Inc. (US)

Resilience (US)

BioCentriq (US)

Porton Biopharma Limited (England)

elyn Biosciences (US)

Commercializing Living Therapies (Canada)

Vibalogics (US)

Anemocyte Srl (Italy)

ElevateBio (US).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0yca5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



